Read on www.sevendaysvt.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
On a Burlington Mural, a Black Madonna Conveys Liberation and Love
Raphaella Brice and Josie Bunnell are dwarfed by their mural. It's 16 feet high and 12 feet wide, hanging well above their heads on the east wall of Fletcher Free Library in Burlington. Installed earlier this summer, "Black Freedom, Black Madonna & the Black Child of Hope" features a dramatic mother-and-child motif in vibrant colors against a swirling black and gray background.
Best beer festival
Vermont Brewers Festival — At a July festival in Burlington and a March one at Killington Resort, beer lovers from near and far raise a tasting glass to the state’s robust brewing scene.
Best bagel
Myer's Bagel Bakery — Montréal-style bagels are at Vermonters’ fingertips. Founder-baker Lloyd Squires learned his craft at Montréal's famed St-Viateur Bagel. He's moved on but the bagels remain. Other Finalists (Inside Chittenden County) The Bagel Café & Deli. The Bagel Place. Burlington Bagel Bakery. Feldman's...
North Hero House to Be Sold to New Owners
Doug Nedde and Heidi Tappan confirmed that they have reached an agreement with Walt Blasberg, owner of the North Hero House and its two associated restaurants, to purchase the property on November 1 for an undisclosed amount. The North Hero House has been an inn since 1891, when guests arrived...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Supraluke, 'Songs for the Great Blue Heron'
(Self-released, CD, digital, vinyl) The Strangefolk diaspora continues to generate some interesting offshoots. Formed at the University of Vermont in 1991, the Burlington jam band spent that decade becoming one of the biggest regional acts in the genre. They even scored Chic's Nile Rogers to produce their 2000 album, A Great Long While.
Historic Charlotte Building Will Host a Restaurant
A prominent white-clapboard house on the corner of Spear Street and Hinesburg Road in Charlotte is being renovated to become a 50-seat restaurant by summer 2023, said Jonathan Maguire, the building's owner and a developer. He plans to complete about 80 percent of the restaurant fit-up but leave finishing touches to a still-undetermined restaurant operator.
Best music festival
Burlington Discover Jazz Festival — In Burlington, June is synonymous with jazz, thanks to this annual 10-day festival. It fills venues from the Flynn to Waterfront Park with music from world-class headliners and locals alike. Other Finalists. Grand Point North. Green Mountain Bluegrass & Roots Festival. Tumble Down. Waking...
A Reporter Encounters Rail Buffs — and an Unexpected Detour — on Amtrak's Inaugural Trip From Burlington
I arrived at Burlington's Union Station last Friday to catch a 10:10 a.m. train — and found a giant early morning party. I was about to climb on the inaugural Ethan Allen Express train from Burlington to New York City. It would be the first time a train carried people between the two cities since 1953, when a Rutland Railroad workers' strike ended the line's passenger service.
RELATED PEOPLE
Best craft brew selection
Beverage Warehouse — The state’s largest craft beer, wine and liquor store goes above and beyond to keep its 14,000-plus Facebook fans in the loop on beer deliveries and free tastings. Recycle those cans at the drive-through redemption center. Other Finalists. Birdsong Beer & Wine. Cheese & Wine...
Three Questions for Cheesemonger Emma Harvey
Emma Harvey loves what she calls "Costco Parm." She keeps a one-pound plastic container of the pre-shredded Kirkland Signature aged Parmigiano-Reggiano on hand for topping fried eggs, Caesar salads and Marie Callender's chicken pot pies. "That's probably the worst thing that I do as a cheesemonger who has access to...
Best coffee shop
Uncommon Coffee Co. — Burlington's Uncommon Grounds took home the Daysie for best coffee shop six years in a row prior to its closing in 2019. Now, a coffee shop run by its former manager follows in its footsteps. Maya Crowley opened Uncommon Coffee in the Essex Experience in...
Best takeout
Tiny Thai Restaurant — Pick up pad Thai, krapow, chicken satay or options from the vegan menu from this longtime favorite — now in a new Main Street spot a few blocks north of the Winooski rotary. BKK in the Alley. Café Mamajuana. Kate's Food Truck. Pho...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Best bartender
Jenny Sangkhanond (BKK in the Alley) — BKK in the Alley is a big party, and co-owner and head mixologist Jenny Sangkhanond keeps the cocktails and vibes flowing, whether she's twirling a cocktail shaker or flinging aroma-filled bubbles onto a line of shots. Sangkhanond is part of the Thai...
WCAX
Man dies after falling from Rock Point cliffs into Lake Champlain
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A man lost his life Saturday afternoon after falling from Rock Point Cliffs and drowned in Lake Champlain. Burlington Police said the man whose name is being withheld until his family is notified, fell 60 to 80 feet from the cliffs and landed in the water. A nearby boater saw what happened and immediately pulled the victim from the lake and began resuscitation, but rescue efforts were not successful. Police, Coast Guard and the Fire Department all responded to the scene but, he was pronounced dead. An investigation into the incident is underway, but foul play is not suspected.
Best bar
BKK in the Alley — BKK in the Alley is a big party, and co-owner and head mixologist Jenny Sangkhanond keeps the cocktails and vibes flowing, whether she's twirling a cocktail shaker or flinging aroma-filled bubbles onto a line of shots. Sangkhanond is part of the Thai restaurant's new...
Best bouncers
Chocolate Thunder Security — If you’ve ever set foot in a Burlington bar or club, you’ve likely encountered Mikey van Gulden. He spent two decades working crowds and spotting fake IDs at Queen City hot spots before founding Chocolate Thunder Security. The 126. Higher Ground. Nectar's. Radio...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Unadilla Theatre Stages an Opera Favorite
There really is an elixir that causes people to fall in love, and it's called... Bordeaux wine. That's what the quack doctor in Gaetano Donizetti's opera L'elisir d'amore (The Elixir of Love) sells to a lovesick and unsuspecting peasant, Nemorino. To the latter's surprise, it works!. The happily ending story...
The von Trapps Welcome Visitors to Their Waitsfield Gardens
Tobias von Trapp walked through his flower garden on a blazing hot day in mid-July, past astilbes and daisies, lilies and delphiniums, to the stone fountain at its western edge. Made from rocks he pulled from his hayfield or retrieved from an old stone wall, the fountain has grown moss and attracted visitors in the 23 years since Tobias (who goes by Tobi) built it.
Best folk artist or group
Troy Millette & the Fire Below — This Fairfax singer-songwriter serves up alt-country-tinged light rock songs about universal topics of love, friendship and finding one’s path in the world. Bishop LaVey. Lavendula. Sarah King. Steve Hartmann.
Best resort adventure center
Jay Peak Resort — Skiing and snowboarding? Jay Peak’s got it. Golf? It’s got that, too. Heck, this kid-friendly resort even has pools, slides and cabanas at the Pump House Indoor Waterpark. Start planning your next family adventure. Other Finalists (Inside Chittenden County) ArborTrek Canopy Adventures. Killington...
sevendaysvt
Burlington, VT
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
936K+
Views
ABOUT
We're the independent weekly in Burlington, Vermont, covering news, arts, food and more across the state.https://www.sevendaysvt.com/
Comments / 0