ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owego, NY

Multiple charged after 40-person fight in Owego

By Carl Aldinger
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tryu8_0h3BA5u300

OWEGO, N.Y. (WETM) – Multiple people were charged after a 40-person fight in Owego last week, police said.

Owego Police and the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office responded to North Avenue near Main Street for a disturbance on Monday, July 25 around 9:00 p.m. Officers found about forty people “involved in a large argument and fighting” the press release from police said.

Urbana teen arrested for strong-arm motel robbery

New York State Police also helped Owego Police and Sheriff’s Deputies in controlling the incident.

Owego Police then charged several people with Disorderly Conduct and Fighting Violations. They are scheduled to appear in the Village of Owego Court at a later date.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 13

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ithaca.com

Nine Impaired Drivers Removed From Ithaca-Area Roads By NYSP in July

In the month of July, members from New York State Police Troop "C" removed 36 impaired drivers off the roadways. Troop "C" encompasses seven counties: Broome, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Otsego, Tioga and Tompkins counties. Nine of the 36 incidents occurred in the Ithaca-area. On July 1, 2022, at approximately 9:27...
ITHACA, NY
NorthcentralPA.com

Burglar in Tioga County leaves their mark with Sharpie marker

Covington, Pa. — A burglar left their mark with a Sharpie marker at a residence in Covington Township, Tioga County. State police at Mansfield say they were dispatched to a report of a burglary on July 30. When they entered the residence, they found 666 was written on the walls with a Sharpie marker. The suspect also had drawn a pentagram on a kitchen counter. Police said the suspect broke into the residence on Canada Road through a window. Police were able to locate fingerprints on a window and sent them to a lab for identification. Anyone with information is asked to call PSP Mansfield at 570-662-2151.
TIOGA COUNTY, PA
FL Radio Group

Gang Assault at Ithaca Commons

Ithaca Police were called to the Commons Friday night for a gang assault. Police say they responded around 7:15p for the report of a victim being beaten by three individuals. The suspects fled before police arrival. An investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Ithaca...
ITHACA, NY
informnny.com

Corning man charged after woman murdered in her apartment

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – One Corning man is in jail after police said he murdered a woman in her apartment, stole her car, and drove across the county early Friday morning, according to Corning Police. Brett Heffner, 29, was arrested by Hornell Police after an investigation into the death...
CORNING, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tioga, NY
City
Owego, NY
Owego, NY
Crime & Safety
WNBF News Radio 1290

Owego Police Report Brawl, Fugitive and Attempted Assault

Owego Police are announcing the capture of a teenage fugitive last week among several high-profile cases. Among the cases listed in the weekly update from the Village Police Department, authorities say 18-year-old Aiden LaForest of Owego was arrested under a warrant issued by Athens, Pennsylvania for a theft. The teen...
OWEGO, NY
whcuradio.com

Police: Several arrests made in Owego brawl

OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) — Multiple people face charges after an alleged fight in Owego. Police say the brawl happened July 25 on North Avenue near Main Street. It allegedly involved 40 people who were arguing and fighting. Authorities say several people are charged with violation of disorderly conduct and...
OWEGO, NY
NewsChannel 36

House fire in Bath

BATH, N.Y. (WENY) -- Firefighters responded to a house fire that took place in Bath Saturday afternoon. At 2:17 p.m. The Bath Volunteer Fire Department arrived at a house fire at 67 Geneva Street in the village of Bath. Upon arrival, Firefighters found heavy fire in the rear of the home in the kitchen. A quick and targeted attack extinguished the heavy fire, keeping the damage from the fire in that back area of the house.
BATH, NY
owegopennysaver.com

Owego Police Department Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of July 18, 2022 through July 24, 2022 there were 75 calls for service, they responded to three motor vehicle accidents, and three traffic tickets were issued. The department also reported the following arrests. Charlotte G. Barrett, age 52 of Nichols,...
OWEGO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York State Police#Nexstar Media Inc
NewsChannel 36

Car accident on I-86 West in Chemung

CHEMUNG, N.Y. (WENY) -- A car accident took place heading westbound on Interstate 86 on Saturday afternoon. The accident occurred around 2 p.m. when traffic in a construction zone got backed up. The traffic back up led to one car getting rear-ended. Following the accident, traffic was backed up along...
CHEMUNG, NY
z955.com

Elmira principal fired after DWI crash

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A principal in the Elmira City School District is out of a job. WENY-TV reports the school board decided to fire Robert Bailey, after the Broadway Academy principal’s DWI crash in 2019. Bailey later pled guilty. Disciplinary charges were filed by the school board against the administrator in January 2020.
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Bike theft protection

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Bike theft is not something new, it’s a consistent crime that’s a problem throughout the Nation. “Bike theft is definitely something that’s been on the uptick. I had my bike stolen out of my garage. We’ve had a couple of local stolen and found but they were unfortunately mangled and parts […]
BATH, NY
WBRE

Death investigation underway in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The body of a man was discovered Friday morning behind the Salvation Army Rehabilitation Center in Scranton. According to Lackawanna County Coroner Tim Rowland, the body was found in the center’s parking lot on South Washington Avenue. Rowland says they were called to the scene around 7:00 a.m. There is […]
SCRANTON, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
WETM 18 News

Two arrested on narcotics charges in Bath

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — A man and a woman have been arrested after an investigation led to narcotics being seized, according to the Bath Police Department. Morgan Abeel, 18, and Liberty Ferris, 22, both of Bath N.Y. were arrested after an investigation into a Fight and Criminal Contempt case on July 30, 2022. According to […]
BATH, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Update: All clear after bomb threat at Ithaca College

Update (4:29 p.m.): After an investigation, police have given the all-clear to return to the Center for Natural Sciences. IC Director of Public Relations Dave Maley issued the following statement:. “Following a police investigation, it has been determined that a telephoned bomb threat made for the Center for Natural Sciences...
WETM

Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Jeffery Clougherty

Jeffery Clougherty is wanted by the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office. Clougherty failed to appear for his sentencing in Schuyler County Court. Clougherty is 53 year old. Clougherty has brown hair and eyes. Clougherty is 6’2″ tall and weighs 170 pounds. The last know address for Clougherty is...
WETM 18 News

Police looking for Family Dollar bike thief

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Police are asking for help in finding a bicycle thief in downtown Elmira Wednesday morning. The Elmira Police Department posted a photo of the alleged thief who was accused of stealing the bike at the William Street Family Dollar around 10:00 a.m. on August 3. Police said that in the security […]
ELMIRA, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Owego Police Blotter: July 25 to July 31

During the week of Monday, July 25 to Sunday, July 31, the Owego Police Department had 77 service calls, 6 arrests, 2 motor vehicle accidents, and issued 4 traffic tickets. On the evening of July 25th, police were dispatched to North Avenue near Main Street for a reported disturbance. When...
OWEGO, NY
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy