Act 250 Notice Minor Application 4C0355-2A 10 V.S.A. §§ 6001 - 6111

To Parents, teachers, employees, other personnel or their guardians and the public:. The Champlain Valley School District composed of Allen Brook School, Charlotte Central School, Champlain Valley Union High School, Hinesburg Community School, Shelburne Community School, and Williston Central School hereby provide the following notice in compliance with the Asbestos Hazard Emergency Response Act (AHERA) 40 CPR 763.93 [g.] [4] Requires that written notification be given that the following schools/buildings have Asbestos Management Plans for the safe control and maintenance of asbestos containing materials found in their buildings. These Management Plans are available and accessible to the public at the administrative office of each facility listed above.

WILLISTON, VT ・ 4 DAYS AGO