Read on www.sevendaysvt.com
Related
WCAX
Cyanobacteria testing, potential mitigation continues as Vermonters navigate closed beaches this summer
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Sunday, all of Burlington’s beaches were open. But, it’s no secret that cyanobacteria has hampered multiple beach days this summer. For some Burlingtonians, summer routine includes checking to see what beaches are closed due to cyanobacteria blooms, or blue-green algae. “We do keep an...
VTDigger
Man dies after falling from cliff at Burlington’s Rock Point ￼
A man died Saturday afternoon after falling 60 to 80 feet from a cliff at Rock Point, according to the Burlington Police Department. Authorities declined to identify the man until his family could be notified. Just after 4 p.m., according to a press release issued Saturday by the Burlington police,...
Addison Independent
HOPE stops textile and shoe recycling
It’s a move that could significantly add to the local waste stream and create issues for some of the area’s other clothing resale shops. We’re glad you’re interested in this valuable content! Please understand that in order for us to be able to fund reporters covering local news, we need your help! For full access to this story and all online content, please log in or subscribe to the Addison Independent.
WCAX
Man dies after falling from Rock Point cliffs into Lake Champlain
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A man lost his life Saturday afternoon after falling from Rock Point Cliffs and drowned in Lake Champlain. Burlington Police said the man whose name is being withheld until his family is notified, fell 60 to 80 feet from the cliffs and landed in the water. A nearby boater saw what happened and immediately pulled the victim from the lake and began resuscitation, but rescue efforts were not successful. Police, Coast Guard and the Fire Department all responded to the scene but, he was pronounced dead. An investigation into the incident is underway, but foul play is not suspected.
IN THIS ARTICLE
North Hero House to Be Sold to New Owners
Doug Nedde and Heidi Tappan confirmed that they have reached an agreement with Walt Blasberg, owner of the North Hero House and its two associated restaurants, to purchase the property on November 1 for an undisclosed amount. The North Hero House has been an inn since 1891, when guests arrived...
WCAX
Keeping animals at the fair happy in the heat
SWANTON, Vt. (WCAX) - People aren’t the only ones who need to cool down in these scorching temperatures either, animals and the Vermonters who take care of them have their own routines. There are dozens of farm and show animals at the Franklin County Fair, so we stopped by the 4-H tent to see how Vermonters cool down their animals. Animal caretakers say they make sure the animals are clipped from their winter coat, get fresh water at least every hour, and that air is circulating in their holding areas.
mynbc5.com
Festival of Fools returns to Burlington this weekend
BURLINGTON, Vt. — On Friday, the Burlington City Arts' Festival of Fools kicks off in Burlington. The three-day celebration will have performers and busking artists, taking over Church Street. The festival typically draws performers from across the globe, including some big names like Snap Boogie, from "America's Got Talent,"...
WCAX
Burlington roundabout project running ahead of schedule
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - VTrans says a construction project along one of Vermont’s busiest roads is running ahead of schedule. Starting in mid-September, the traffic pattern on Shelburne Street in Burlington will switch to fully utilize the roundabout. VTrans says the project is actually now ahead of schedule despite...
miltonindependent.com
This $465,000 home in Milton sits on a 0.5 acre corner lot and has lovely views of the Adirondack Mountains
This house has a open floor plan with a spacious kitchen and a living area ideal for entertaining and relaxing after a long day. There is also a two car garage with loft storage attached to the house and accessible from the main floor. Bedrooms: 2. Bathrooms: 2 (1 full,...
nbcboston.com
Vt. Nonprofit Completes $2.5M Drive to Purchase Property
A nonprofit in Vermont's most populous city is celebrating a big milestone — one it says will help it continue to serve families whose kids are undergoing difficult medical treatments at the hospital. "We are so proud to be able to help those who need us most," said Kristine...
People are turning down Vermont job offers because they cannot find housing
Hearing hirees say “no” to job offers because they are giving up on their house search is a problem recruiters are facing in state and municipal government, nonprofit organizations and businesses. Read the story on VTDigger here: People are turning down Vermont job offers because they cannot find housing.
vermontbiz.com
August is Agritourism Month in Vermont!
Vermont Agency of Agriculture Food & Markets Vermont is opening up its working farms and businesses to visitors this summer. This comes as Governor Phil Scott declares August as Agritourism Month in Vermont(link is external). The combination of these two industries is important to Vermont’s working landscape and the state’s economy.
vermontbiz.com
Farley joins HomeShare Vermont as case manager
Anne Farley of Wolcott has joined the social-service nonprofit HomeShare Vermont(link is external) as a case manager. In this role, Farley will work to match people looking for a place to live with homeowners in Lamoille, Orange and Washington counties who are seeking a housemate to provide some rental income and/or help around the house.
The Valley Reporter
House fire on North Fayston Road in Fayston
Shortly after 7 a.m. on Thursday, July 28, the Waitsfield-Fayston Fire Department responded to a call for a structure fire at a home on North Fayston Road in Fayston. The home belonged to Gregory Viens, 71. According to the Vermont State Police’s report, “When fire crews arrived, they discovered heavy...
22-Year-Old Orange County Man Found Dead in Hyde Park, VT
The body of a young Hudson Valley man has been recovered after a massive manhunt was launched in Vermont. The Lamoille County Sheriff's Department says they first received a report of a missing person on Tuesday, July 26. According to the caller, a 22-year-old was camping at the Green River Reservoir in Hyde Park, Vermont when he disappeared.
mychamplainvalley.com
Island Passion brings Caribbean-American Tastes to University Mall
The food court at University Mall in South Burlington recently added some Caribbean flare to their offerings with Island Passion. From the Shrimp Poboys to their signature Island Passion Burger, it’s a must-visit spot when you’re at the mall. For more information, visit their Instagram page.
pallspera.com
1264 West Hill Road Stowe, VT
This 4 Bedroom 6 bathroom Single Family is new to the market. It was listed on August 4th 2022 with a list price $1,650,000. Stunning post and beam home boasts high-end touches, beautiful wood beams, and views of the Worcester Mountain Range. Sitting privately hillside on 2.5 ac, surround by lush, professional landscapes. Many upgrades to the home include:standing seam roof, garage doors,expanded heating and water softening system, new wood floors in the entry hall and kitchen. The new entry greets you with custom tile, radiant heated floors, an abundance of natural light, and an expansive built-in mud room w/extra storage for seasonal gear. Entry ½ bath, first floor laundry w/new washer, dryer, and full bath round out the functional space. Make hosting a breeze in the open-concept kitchen w/deluxe features, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and red birch cabinets. The massive windows enhance the views from the dining/living area. Relax in the cozy family room w/wood stove, perfect for chilly nights or morning coffee. The den offers flex space and solitude, w/ direct access to the front or back porches and a propane fireplace. On mid-level, find two bedrooms both with ensuite bathrooms. Top floor primary suite w/ walk-in closet, custom tile shower, and impeccable views. Above the 2-car attached garage, is an apartment with its own bathroom, kitchen, bedroom, and living area easily accessed from the interior mudroom staircase. This warm and inviting home offers views, comfort, and elegance, w/proximity to quiet path,Spruce Peak and Stowe’s amenities.
Addison Independent
ShireTown to serve up fun food in Middlebury
MIDDLEBURY — Some of Kevin Archambeault’s fondest memories are of the old-fashioned diner his grandma owned in Grafton, N.Y., during the 1980s and ‘90s. The place would really pack ‘em in. “I grew up with that, and always had an appreciation for it,” he said.
The von Trapps Welcome Visitors to Their Waitsfield Gardens
Tobias von Trapp walked through his flower garden on a blazing hot day in mid-July, past astilbes and daisies, lilies and delphiniums, to the stone fountain at its western edge. Made from rocks he pulled from his hayfield or retrieved from an old stone wall, the fountain has grown moss and attracted visitors in the 23 years since Tobias (who goes by Tobi) built it.
mynbc5.com
One person dead after falling from Burlington Cliff
BURLINGTON, Vt. — One person is dead after falling from the cliffs at Rock Point in Burlington. Police said it happened at about 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon. The Burlington Fire Department asked for help from the United State Coast Guard because they were not able to get to the person on foot.
sevendaysvt
Burlington, VT
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
936K+
Views
ABOUT
We're the independent weekly in Burlington, Vermont, covering news, arts, food and more across the state.https://www.sevendaysvt.com/
Comments / 0