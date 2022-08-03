‘Virgin River’ Star Benjamin Hollingsworth Shares ‘Awkward’ BTS Pics of Season 4

Read on www.purewow.com
Related
purewow.com
Kelly Ripa Is Going on a Book Tour This Fall (and Fellow Celebs Are Getting Excited)
Kelly Ripa is an actress, talk show host and mother, but recently, the Live with Kelly and Ryan star took on a totally new role: author. We've been anxiously awaiting the release of Ripa's first-ever book, Live Wire (which comes out on September 27), and now, Ripa's built the hype even more by announcing a small book tour to go along with the release.
purewow.com
Kai Bradbury Reveals How He & Sarah Dugdale Kill Time While Filming ‘Virgin River’
Kai Bradbury (Denny) is sharing details about his Virgin River co-star, Sarah Dugdale (Lizzie), including what they do to pass time while filming the popular Netflix series. The 28-year-old actor recently sat down for an exclusive interview with PureWow. While discussing Virgin River season 4, Bradbury revealed that he’s developed an off-screen friendship with Dugdale. “Sarah is such a joy. Her laugh cracks me up,” he told PureWow. “Just like everyone else on the show, she’s got such a positive energy.”
purewow.com
‘Bridgerton’ Season 3: Hannah Dodd Is Replacing Ruby Stokes as Francesca
There’s some drama brewing in the Ton, and it all revolves around one Bridgerton sibling: Francesca. Netflix is making a major switcheroo ahead of the show’s third season and replacing the actress who originally played Francesca in Bridgerton, Ruby Stokes. (FYI, she’s set to star in an all-new series Lockwood & Co. and, therefore, backing out due to a scheduling conflict.)
Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’
A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
RELATED PEOPLE
Bindi Irwin posts emotional message announcing the death of a 'beautiful family member': 'Rest in peace angel'
Bindi Irwin shared some sad news with fans on Thursday, revealing a beloved 'family member' had died. The 24-year-old Wildlife Warrior revealed the family's 38-year-old echidna had died, with Bindi sharing a gallery of pictures of the animal. 'Saying goodbye to our beautiful family member of 38 years,' Bindi's emotional...
Anne Heche’s Family Responds After Actress’ Fiery Crash
Actress Anne Heche has been hospitalized after a fiery car crash in Los Angeles, according to multiple reports.Witnesses cited by TMZ late Friday said the Wag the Dog and Donnie Brasco star was seen crashing into the garage of an apartment building in her Mini Cooper, only to drive away as bystanders tried to come to her aid. She then reportedly plowed into a nearby home in Mar Vista a short time later, sparking a blaze that engulfed the vehicle and spread throughout the house.A representative for the actress confirmed that she was in stable condition but asked for privacy,...
purewow.com
Mark Consuelos Excitedly Announces That He Will Join Kelly Ripa on Her Book Tour
It looks like Kelly Ripa will have some company as she embarks on a book tour to promote her new memoir, Live Wire. While her husband, Mark Consuelos, has visited her at her workplace in the past, now he will be joining her for one of the legs of her new tour.
‘Magnum P.I.’ Star Roger E. Mosley’s Cause of Death Revealed
A cause of death for Magnum P.I. classic TV star Roger E. Mosley was revealed… The post ‘Magnum P.I.’ Star Roger E. Mosley’s Cause of Death Revealed appeared first on Outsider.
IN THIS ARTICLE
purewow.com
Kerry Washington Just Gave Us the Best Advice About Beauty, Aging and Dealing With Burnout
A few weeks ago, I met with Kerry Washington on a sunny rooftop in Los Angeles. The actress and brand ambassador for Neutrogena was there to talk to a handful of beauty editors about the importance of sunscreen. "Sunscreen is a big deal in my daily life," she told me....
How we met: ‘I was a paper boy and she was the Saturday girl in the newsagents – she seemed so cool!’
Claire, 32 and Curtis, 33, didn’t hit it off straightaway. But they reconnected online years later and now live together in Manchester
purewow.com
Usher Poses with 10-Month-Old Son Sire in Rare Slideshow on Instagram
Usher treated his followers to a brand-new set of photos earlier this weekend, where he offered a rare glimpse of his now 10-month-old son, Sire. In the slideshow, the “Yeah!” singer couldn't look more proud as he beams up at his son, who is seen standing on his leg. In the first photo, young Sire is seemingly holding himself up, until you notice Usher's hand carefully balancing him. The infant also smiles at something off screen. Then, the second photo is taken from an angle behind the couch, where Sire is caught with his hands pressed together as he looks directly at the camera. Finally, Usher rounded out the carousel with a video of himself tickling Sire and asking, “What time is it?” as the child plays with his watch.
purewow.com
Jamie Foxx Admits How He Got Cameron Diaz to Come Out of Acting Retirement
We still haven't recovered from the news that Cameron Diaz is coming out of acting retirement, and now, Jamie Foxx has revealed how he convinced his former Annie co-star to get back into the business. While talking with Entertainment Tonight, Foxx discussed the upcoming Netflix film, Back in Action, where...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
purewow.com
David Harbour Originally Thought ‘Stranger Things’ Wouldn’t Make it Past Season One
From the moment Stranger Things season one debuted on Netflix, the sci-fi series was a hit amongst viewers. The show went on to have four seasons—with a fifth and final season confirmed by The Duffer Brothers—but one of the show’s stars didn’t think it wouldn’t make it past season one.
purewow.com
What’s Next for Chrissy Metz After ‘This Is Us’?
Now that This Is Us has come to an end, there’s only one question on fans’ minds: What’s next for Chrissy Metz (who played Kate Pearson)?. In a recent interview with PureWow, the 41-year-old actress discussed the popular NBC series and revealed that she’s ready for the next chapter in her career. “It’s hard to let go of something that was part of my life for six or seven years,” she told PureWow.
purewow.com
Serena Williams Debuts Brand-New Hairstyle on Instagram to Close Out the Summer
PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. It may feel like summer is flying by, but we've still got a few weeks left before the fall season...
Comments / 0