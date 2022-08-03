Worker suffers ‘serious injuries’ in crash at Amazon’s Carlisle warehouse

A Pennsylvania firefighter has spoken of his grief at losing ten family members in a devastating house fire that he responded to.Harold Baker III said that he was first to the scene of the fire in Nescopeck in the early hours of Friday morning and initially didn’t realise the house engulfed in flames was where 13 of his family members lived.The 56-year-old explained that witnesses had actually reported that the neighbouring home was on fire in the 911 call.“I was the first one to show up,” Mr Baker told The Independent. “One of my sons, who passed, was also a...

2 DAYS AGO