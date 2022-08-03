Read on www.sevendaysvt.com
Delays in Aid Frustrate Homeowners Who Face Potential Foreclosure
A pandemic relief program designed to help homeowners avoid foreclosure has been plagued by monthslong delays, preventing millions of federal dollars from flowing to desperate Vermont families. Launched in January, the Vermont Homeowner Assistance Program is meant to help people who lost income during the pandemic keep their homes. Homeowners...
2022
This year, 22,000 people cast 490,000 final-round votes for everything from their favorite local bands, baristas and barbers to their favorite accountants, acupuncturists and martial arts studios. While impressive, those numbers are down slightly from pre-pandemic levels, suggesting that, for some, the Daysies may seem like the stuff of legend. But trust us: They’re real. Like our own fabled sea monster, Champ, you just have to see it to believe it.
Vermont Arts Council Announces 2022 Vermont Arts Awards
Six Vermont artists, arts educators and advocates for the arts are winners of the 2022 Vermont Arts Awards, the Vermont Arts Council announced on Monday. The award recipients include a visual artist and disability rights advocate from Williston; a dancer, choreographer and educator based at Middlebury College; and a Burlington radio DJ.
Balint, Gray Work to Seal the Deal as Congressional Primary Rolls Into Final Week
A few hundred people gathered at City Hall Park in Burlington on Sunday to hear Vermont Senate President Pro Tempore Becca Balint (D-Windham) explain for the umpteenth time why she should be the state's Democratic candidate for U.S. Congress. On this occasion, though, she had a special guest on the stump: U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.)
Best beer festival
Vermont Brewers Festival — At a July festival in Burlington and a March one at Killington Resort, beer lovers from near and far raise a tasting glass to the state’s robust brewing scene.
Best printmaker
Sabra Field — Widely viewed as one of the country's most accomplished printmakers, Field distills her love for Vermont's human and natural landscapes into woodblock and giclée prints that speak to concepts of harmony and home, wherever that may be. Other Finalists. Bethany Andrews-Nichols (Beenanza) Donna Waterman (Big...
Best mortgage broker
New England Federal Credit Union — From preapproval to closing, northern Vermont's No. 1 mortgage provider has your back with some of the lowest interest rates around. Sign up for a free home-buying seminar. Homebridge. Spruce Mortgage. Union Bank. Vermont Mortgage Company.
Under New Ownership, Turtle Fur Plans to Expand Its Offerings
Turtle Fur, the Vermont-grown company that’s been making cozy covers for heads and necks for 40 years, has a new majority owner and now plans to make all-season clothing for its customers’ other body parts. The Morrisville company is in its busiest season right now, shipping 1,400 different...
Best real estate agency
Coldwell Banker Hickok & Boardman Realty — For more than 60 years, Coldwell Banker has been helping buyers and sellers feel at home in northwestern Vermont. Its savvy fleet of 90-plus Realtors and staff markets properties of all kinds, facilitates relocations and analyzes current trends. Other Finalists. Flex Realty.
Best bike rental shop
Local Motion — From its location on the Lake Champlain waterfront, the bike-advocacy nonprofit rents an array of wheels from spring through fall. Local Motion also operates the Island Line Ferry. North Star Sports. Onion River Outdoors. Ranch Camp. Skirack.
