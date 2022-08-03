Read on www.sevendaysvt.com
Best mortgage broker
New England Federal Credit Union — From preapproval to closing, northern Vermont's No. 1 mortgage provider has your back with some of the lowest interest rates around. Sign up for a free home-buying seminar. Homebridge. Spruce Mortgage. Union Bank. Vermont Mortgage Company.
Burlington's New BTV Market Puts the World on the Menu
In Burlington's recently renovated City Hall Park, where the fountains are flowing this summer, Saturday strollers can sample a similarly abundant flow of foods from culinary entrepreneurs participating in the new BTV Market. Organized by Burlington City Arts and the city's Love Burlington effort to support small business, the market...
North Hero House to Be Sold to New Owners
Doug Nedde and Heidi Tappan confirmed that they have reached an agreement with Walt Blasberg, owner of the North Hero House and its two associated restaurants, to purchase the property on November 1 for an undisclosed amount. The North Hero House has been an inn since 1891, when guests arrived...
Best real estate agency
Coldwell Banker Hickok & Boardman Realty — For more than 60 years, Coldwell Banker has been helping buyers and sellers feel at home in northwestern Vermont. Its savvy fleet of 90-plus Realtors and staff markets properties of all kinds, facilitates relocations and analyzes current trends. Other Finalists. Flex Realty.
New Burlington High School Expected to Cost $190 Million
In three months, Burlington voters will head to the polls and likely vote on a nine-figure bond for a new high school and technical center. This week, Burlington School District officials released the estimated cost for the project — just over $190 million. The estimate includes roughly $138.7 million...
A Reporter Encounters Rail Buffs — and an Unexpected Detour — on Amtrak's Inaugural Trip From Burlington
I arrived at Burlington's Union Station last Friday to catch a 10:10 a.m. train — and found a giant early morning party. I was about to climb on the inaugural Ethan Allen Express train from Burlington to New York City. It would be the first time a train carried people between the two cities since 1953, when a Rutland Railroad workers' strike ended the line's passenger service.
Act 250 Notice Minor Application 4C0355-2A 10 V.S.A. §§ 6001 - 6111
On June 27, 2022, HNH Holdings LLC, 1417 Marshall Ave, Williston, VT 05495 and Carp & Sing Inc. 200 Commerce St, Williston, VT 05495 filed application number 4C0355-2A for a project generally described as a change of use to construct improvements to an existing permitted commercial building for the manufacture of cannabis products. No growing, cultivation, or retail sales are permitted at this site. This operation is for extraction and processing of cannabis plant material which will then be delivered to dispensaries for sale. All cannabis related business activities will be conducted pursuant to a cannabis product manufacturing license from the State of Vermont Cannabis Control Board. The project is located at 200 Commerce St, Williston, VT 05495. This application can be viewed online by visiting the Act 250 Database: (https://anrweb.vt.gov/ANR/Act250/Details.aspx?Num=4C0355-2A).
Balint, Gray Work to Seal the Deal as Congressional Primary Rolls Into Final Week
A few hundred people gathered at City Hall Park in Burlington on Sunday to hear Vermont Senate President Pro Tempore Becca Balint (D-Windham) explain for the umpteenth time why she should be the state's Democratic candidate for U.S. Congress. On this occasion, though, she had a special guest on the stump: U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.)
Best landscaping company
Di Stefano Landscaping — This full-service landscape design, construction and maintenance company has created outdoor oases everywhere from Champlain College to Topnotch Resort. The team of designers, stonemasons and horticulturalists does backyard makeovers, too. Other Finalists. Landshapes. Noel Property Maintenance. Pinnacle Properties. Siple Property Maintenance.
Vermont Arts Council Announces 2022 Vermont Arts Awards
Six Vermont artists, arts educators and advocates for the arts are winners of the 2022 Vermont Arts Awards, the Vermont Arts Council announced on Monday. The award recipients include a visual artist and disability rights advocate from Williston; a dancer, choreographer and educator based at Middlebury College; and a Burlington radio DJ.
Under New Ownership, Turtle Fur Plans to Expand Its Offerings
Turtle Fur, the Vermont-grown company that’s been making cozy covers for heads and necks for 40 years, has a new majority owner and now plans to make all-season clothing for its customers’ other body parts. The Morrisville company is in its busiest season right now, shipping 1,400 different...
Best auto repair
Girlington Garage — Vermont has yet to send a woman to Congress, but the state does have female representation in one of the longest-standing old boys' clubs in the service industry: auto repair. Most mechanics are men working at repair shops owned by men. Demeny Pollitt became the rare...
Best beer festival
Vermont Brewers Festival — At a July festival in Burlington and a March one at Killington Resort, beer lovers from near and far raise a tasting glass to the state’s robust brewing scene.
Notice: Champlain Valley School District
To Parents, teachers, employees, other personnel or their guardians and the public:. The Champlain Valley School District composed of Allen Brook School, Charlotte Central School, Champlain Valley Union High School, Hinesburg Community School, Shelburne Community School, and Williston Central School hereby provide the following notice in compliance with the Asbestos Hazard Emergency Response Act (AHERA) 40 CPR 763.93 [g.] [4] Requires that written notification be given that the following schools/buildings have Asbestos Management Plans for the safe control and maintenance of asbestos containing materials found in their buildings. These Management Plans are available and accessible to the public at the administrative office of each facility listed above.
Three Questions for Cheesemonger Emma Harvey
Emma Harvey loves what she calls "Costco Parm." She keeps a one-pound plastic container of the pre-shredded Kirkland Signature aged Parmigiano-Reggiano on hand for topping fried eggs, Caesar salads and Marie Callender's chicken pot pies. "That's probably the worst thing that I do as a cheesemonger who has access to...
Best bike shop
Old Spokes Home — Call it a chain reaction. When the pandemic hit, it seemed as though everyone wanted a new two-wheeler for getting around, which spiked global demand. As finding both new and used bikes became more difficult and the price tags rose apace, Vermonters sought out cycling solutions in their own backyard, at an established and affordable hub.
Best printmaker
Sabra Field — Widely viewed as one of the country's most accomplished printmakers, Field distills her love for Vermont's human and natural landscapes into woodblock and giclée prints that speak to concepts of harmony and home, wherever that may be. Other Finalists. Bethany Andrews-Nichols (Beenanza) Donna Waterman (Big...
Best Vermont day trip with the kids
Shelburne Farms — Most children's farmyards are modest affairs, with a random assortment of barn-dwelling animals and perhaps a gumball machine that churns out food pellets. Not so at Shelburne Farms, designed by famed landscape architect Frederick Law Olmsted. In addition to its 10-mile network of paths and postcard-worthy views of Lake Champlain, the 14,000-acre property boasts a majestic barn inhabited by dairy cows, Nubian goats, a pair of draft horses and a fluffy English Angora rabbit named Willow. Farm educators are on hand to provide children with information about the animals.
Myer's Bagels to Move Café to Shelburne Road in South Burlington
Myer's Bagels has been heating up Truck Stop with its Friday night wood-fired pizzas all summer long. Now, Burlington's popular Montréal-style bagel bakery will move to make room for more pies, more bagels and more customer seating. This fall, the Myer's team will shift café and retail operations from...
A Close-Knit Village Works to Save Its Beloved Curtis Pond
Curtis Pond was teeming with swimmers on an unusually hot day last week. Teenagers sunbathed on a public dock off a sandy beach, and children splashed around. A band of kayakers circumnavigated the pond's perimeter, pausing to admire the resident loon and her chick near a forested area of the beach. Aboard his pontoon boat, the Whammy Barge, Don Heise waved hello to a neighbor lazing on an inner tube. Residents relaxed in front of houses and summer camps dotting the shoreline.
