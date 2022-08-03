ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Juliet, TN

CWD-positive deer found in 14th county

A deer in Dyer County has tested positive for deadly Chronic Wasting Disease, which has now spread into 14 West Tennessee counties. Dyer has been added to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency’s CWD Unit, and two adjacent counties – Lake and Obion – have been designated High Risk counties.
DYER COUNTY, TN
Cubans regularly being interdicted off coast of Florida by Border Patrol

(The Center Square) – While the overwhelming majority of foreign nationals entering the U.S. illegally do so through the southern border, Miami Sector Border Patrol agents are regularly interdicting Cubans and others attempting to reach Florida, often arriving on small makeshift boats. Law enforcement officers also are regularly confiscating drugs that wash up on shore.
MIAMI, FL

