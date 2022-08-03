Read on www.fox44news.com
Waco Police investigating shooting, searching for suspect
Waco PD investigates an aggravated assault, shooting reported Sunday
Three Children Missing, Mother in Custody
Three young children who disappeared nearly two months ago in Lampasas County remain missing, though their mother turned herself into authorities last week. An Amber Alert was issued for siblings Christopher Robertson, 6, Christine Robertson, 4, and Kristen Robertson, 3. The children disappeared with their mother, Kristine Whitehead, 35, on June 3 and were last seen together in Kempner.
Man shot while driving in neighborhood, crashes into light pole: Waco police
Over $100,000 Bond Set for Killeen, Texas Woman After Attack of Officer
A wild dispute at Seton Medical Center in Harker Heights, Texas resulted in a patient being jailed on over $100,000 bond. The fight started when a woman didn't want to leave the hospital, even though she had been medically cleared to go home. Seton Medical Center Altercation. The Killeen Daily...
Former murder suspect sentenced to prison after probation revoked
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco man whose murder charge was dismissed last month was sentenced to eight years in prison Thursday after a judge revoked his felony probation. Judge Thomas West sent Krisean Jamon Gibson, 23, to prison after a contested revocation hearing in Waco’s 19th State District Court.
Williamson County officials investigating homicide of 70-year-old in Florence
FLORENCE, Texas — Williamson County detectives are investigating after a 70-year-old woman was found dead Thursday night in Florence, Texas. The incident was reported around 8:45 p.m., with officials getting a 911 call about a shooting that had occurred on the 4500 block of County Road 245 just outside of Florence.
WCSO investigates Thursday night homicide after woman found shot near Florence
Detectives with the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office said Friday an investigation was underway after a woman was shot and killed Thursday night in the 4500 block of County Road 245, outside the City of Florence.
Temple Fire and Rescue responding to brushfire on HK Dodger Loop
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A 15 acre brushfire is underway with Temple firefighters at the scene. Temple firefighters responded to to the fire at 2:23 p.m. Aug. 6 in the 5500 Block of SW HK Dodger Loop. Morgan’s Point Resort Fire Department and Moffat Fire Department are also on scene...
Burnet County Jail bookings for July 29-Aug. 5, 2022
The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of July 29-Aug. 5, 2022, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Probation in trial of woman accused of shooting neighbor
Waco, Tx (FOX44) – A 19th District Court Jury has called for probation for a Waco woman who was earlier found guilty of shooting her neighbor with who she had a long-running dispute. The same jury found Angelica Garcia Gallegos guilty in the two-day trial, where she faced charges...
Mysterious dog deaths in Bertram create concerns
Over the last week, a few pet dogs have been found dead—shot or mutilated—on country roads in Bertram, with no explanation as to why or how it happened. Karen Marengi, operations director at Living Grace Canine Ranch in Bertram, said Bertram's country roads are no stranger to dog abandonment, with 11 incidents occurring just in the past week, but a recent string of pet dog deaths has people on high alert.
Killeen has over 4,000 outstanding arrest warrants. Find out if you're on the list
KILLEEN, Texas — When Judge Kris Krishna took over Killeen's Municipal Court in April, he discovered the City of Killeen has a list of outstanding arrest warrants more than 4,000 people long. Killeen would normally need to work with law enforcement to track people down in a warrant roundup, but Krishna decided to take a friendlier approach to trying and get the list taken care of.
Marlin, Gatesville prisons without complete air conditioning pose danger to inmates, staff
State prison units, including in Marlin and Gatesville, without substantial air conditioning expose incarcerated people to risk of heat-related illnesses, advocates say. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice, which runs the state’s prisons, has mitigation measures and respite plans in place. But the combination of an acute staffing crisis in many institutions with an unusually hot summer mean some incarcerated people, and the corrections personnel who supervise them, may not always get access to needed cooling, placing them all at risk of heat-related illnesses, outside experts and advocates say.
Arrest made in Killeen ‘incidental’ drug raid
Killeen, Tx (FOX 44) – Killeen Police detectives have tracked down a man and made an arrest in connection with a drug raid last June which was incidental to a completely separate call. It was about 2:00 p.m. on June 28 that Killeen officers were sent to the 4500...
1 Man Dies In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Hewitt (Hewitt, TX)
The Texas Department of Public Safety reported a fatal crash in Hewitt on Saturday night. According to the officials, Kelton Hubert, 32, was identified in the motor vehicle crash. Hubert tried to flee from a McLennan County [..]
Granite Shoals police chief selected to lead Lago Vista PD
Following an extensive nationwide search, Lago Vista City Manager Tracie Hlavinka announced Aug. 4 that Gary Boshears has been selected to become Lago Vista’s new police chief. The Lago Vista City Council will consider his appointment at the August 18, 2022, city council meeting. Boshears succeeds previous Police Chief...
Williamson County homeowners concerned about growing rock crushing operations
Wilco Aggregates recently filed an application with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality for an air quality permit to operate on the Armadillo Ranch on County Road 284.
Temple Police identifies man who died in 3-vehicle crash Tuesday morning
TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department released the name of the man who died in an early morning crash Tuesday that involved three vehicles. Police said the man was identified as 29-year-old Casey Allen Stodgell, according to a Wednesday news release. According to police, three vehicles crashed into...
1 Man Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Killeen (Killeen, TX)
The Texas Department of Public Safety officials reported a multi-vehicle accident which led to one pickup truck rolling over several times on the main highway through Killeen. The accident took place on Tuesday at noon on I-14 near the Clear Creek overpass, where a 2009 Chevrolet Avalanche was carrying an [..]
