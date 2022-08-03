ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KWTX

Waco Police investigating shooting, searching for suspect

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department is searching for the suspect in a shooting that left one person injured Sunday afternoon. Officers were dispatched at around 1:00 p.m. Aug. 7 to the 6600 block of Alford Drive on reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located one male...
WACO, TX
KCEN

Waco PD investigates an aggravated assault, shooting reported Sunday

WACO, Texas — Waco Police are investigating an aggravated assault following a call at 1 p.m. on Sunday after being dispatched to the 6600 block of Alford Dr. in Waco, Cierra Shipley, Waco Police Department spokeswoman said. When officers arrived on scene, they found one male victim with a...
WACO, TX
dallasexpress.com

Three Children Missing, Mother in Custody

Three young children who disappeared nearly two months ago in Lampasas County remain missing, though their mother turned herself into authorities last week. An Amber Alert was issued for siblings Christopher Robertson, 6, Christine Robertson, 4, and Kristen Robertson, 3. The children disappeared with their mother, Kristine Whitehead, 35, on June 3 and were last seen together in Kempner.
LAMPASAS COUNTY, TX
News Channel 25

Man shot while driving in neighborhood, crashes into light pole: Waco police

WACO, Texas — A male victim is hospitalized after getting shot while driving in a Waco neighborhood, police said. Around 1 p.m. this afternoon, officers were dispatched to the 6600 block of Alford Drive on reports of a shooting, according to the Waco Police Department. Upon arrival, officers located...
KWTX

Former murder suspect sentenced to prison after probation revoked

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco man whose murder charge was dismissed last month was sentenced to eight years in prison Thursday after a judge revoked his felony probation. Judge Thomas West sent Krisean Jamon Gibson, 23, to prison after a contested revocation hearing in Waco’s 19th State District Court.
KWTX

Temple Fire and Rescue responding to brushfire on HK Dodger Loop

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A 15 acre brushfire is underway with Temple firefighters at the scene. Temple firefighters responded to to the fire at 2:23 p.m. Aug. 6 in the 5500 Block of SW HK Dodger Loop. Morgan’s Point Resort Fire Department and Moffat Fire Department are also on scene...
TEMPLE, TX
dailytrib.com

Burnet County Jail bookings for July 29-Aug. 5, 2022

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of July 29-Aug. 5, 2022, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
BURNET COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

Probation in trial of woman accused of shooting neighbor

Waco, Tx (FOX44) – A 19th District Court Jury has called for probation for a Waco woman who was earlier found guilty of shooting her neighbor with who she had a long-running dispute. The same jury found Angelica Garcia Gallegos guilty in the two-day trial, where she faced charges...
lhindependent.com

Mysterious dog deaths in Bertram create concerns

Over the last week, a few pet dogs have been found dead—shot or mutilated—on country roads in Bertram, with no explanation as to why or how it happened. Karen Marengi, operations director at Living Grace Canine Ranch in Bertram, said Bertram's country roads are no stranger to dog abandonment, with 11 incidents occurring just in the past week, but a recent string of pet dog deaths has people on high alert.
BERTRAM, TX
KCEN

Killeen has over 4,000 outstanding arrest warrants. Find out if you're on the list

KILLEEN, Texas — When Judge Kris Krishna took over Killeen's Municipal Court in April, he discovered the City of Killeen has a list of outstanding arrest warrants more than 4,000 people long. Killeen would normally need to work with law enforcement to track people down in a warrant roundup, but Krishna decided to take a friendlier approach to trying and get the list taken care of.
KILLEEN, TX
WacoTrib.com

Marlin, Gatesville prisons without complete air conditioning pose danger to inmates, staff

State prison units, including in Marlin and Gatesville, without substantial air conditioning expose incarcerated people to risk of heat-related illnesses, advocates say. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice, which runs the state’s prisons, has mitigation measures and respite plans in place. But the combination of an acute staffing crisis in many institutions with an unusually hot summer mean some incarcerated people, and the corrections personnel who supervise them, may not always get access to needed cooling, placing them all at risk of heat-related illnesses, outside experts and advocates say.
GATESVILLE, TX
fox44news.com

Arrest made in Killeen ‘incidental’ drug raid

Killeen, Tx (FOX 44) – Killeen Police detectives have tracked down a man and made an arrest in connection with a drug raid last June which was incidental to a completely separate call. It was about 2:00 p.m. on June 28 that Killeen officers were sent to the 4500...
KILLEEN, TX
highlandernews.com

Granite Shoals police chief selected to lead Lago Vista PD

Following an extensive nationwide search, Lago Vista City Manager Tracie Hlavinka announced Aug. 4 that Gary Boshears has been selected to become Lago Vista’s new police chief. The Lago Vista City Council will consider his appointment at the August 18, 2022, city council meeting. Boshears succeeds previous Police Chief...
LAGO VISTA, TX
KCEN

Temple Police identifies man who died in 3-vehicle crash Tuesday morning

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department released the name of the man who died in an early morning crash Tuesday that involved three vehicles. Police said the man was identified as 29-year-old Casey Allen Stodgell, according to a Wednesday news release. According to police, three vehicles crashed into...

