Public Hearing Notice: Burlington Comprehensive Development Ordinance

On June 27, 2022, HNH Holdings LLC, 1417 Marshall Ave, Williston, VT 05495 and Carp & Sing Inc. 200 Commerce St, Williston, VT 05495 filed application number 4C0355-2A for a project generally described as a change of use to construct improvements to an existing permitted commercial building for the manufacture of cannabis products. No growing, cultivation, or retail sales are permitted at this site. This operation is for extraction and processing of cannabis plant material which will then be delivered to dispensaries for sale. All cannabis related business activities will be conducted pursuant to a cannabis product manufacturing license from the State of Vermont Cannabis Control Board. The project is located at 200 Commerce St, Williston, VT 05495. This application can be viewed online by visiting the Act 250 Database: (https://anrweb.vt.gov/ANR/Act250/Details.aspx?Num=4C0355-2A).

WILLISTON, VT ・ 4 DAYS AGO