Anonymous Gift Provides New Construction Management Degree At UTM

UC Schools Gearing Up For First Day Of School
UCES – due to safety concerns – has altered its dismissal times and procedures. Beginning Monday, no one will be allowed to park on campus or in the car line until 2:05. Violation of this new regulation will result in the SRO or an administrator asking the person to leave.
Registering Duck Blinds At Saturday Drawing
Paris, Tenn.–Registering their duck blind in TWRA’s West Sandy Wildlife Management Area (Springville Bottom) at Saturday’s annual event at the Henry County Fairgrounds are Ron Harrison (left) and Frankie Van Dyke of Paris. There were 39 blind sites drawn by computer this year and 43 permanent blinds grandfathered in to owners who must register them annually. Any blind site not registered for whatever reason goes back into a public computer draw system in the future. Hunting/Fishing Guide Steve McCadams said there wasn’t a huge crowd at today’s event. “Maybe 100-plus as most were coming and going after registering,” he said. Photo by Steve McCadams.
William J. “Bud” Winsett
William J. “Bud” Winsett, 77, of Paris, died Friday, August 5, 2022, at his residence. Born Monday, January 1, 1945, in Camden, Tennessee, he was the son of the late William Sherman “Slick” Winsett and the late Willie Mae Price Winsett. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Brenda French, and a grandson Jonny Powell.
New Paris Building Inspector Ready To Start; Landfill Rates On Way Up
Paris, Tenn.–The city of Paris’ new Building Inspector/Stormwater Manager was introduced to the City Commission at its meeting Thursday night. Jesse Skidmore of Paris comes to the position with past experience in building inspection and ICC certifications. Skidmore introduced himself to the commissioners and will be starting the job on Monday. He replaces Lowell Schrader, who resigned earlier.
Dale Brinkley
Mrs. Dale Brinkley, 81, of Union City, passed away Friday morning at her home. Funeral services for Mrs. Brinkley will be conducted 11:00 a.m. Monday in the chapel of Edmaiston Mosley Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Obion County Memorial Gardens.
Virginia Griggs
Mrs. Virginia Griggs, 89, of Rives, passed away Friday morning at AHC of Union City. Funeral services for Mrs. Grigg will be conducted 2:00 p.m. Sunday in the chapel of Edmaiston Mosley Funeral Home. Burial will follow in North Union Cemetery in Mason Hall.
Michael King Defeats Long-Time Carroll County Judge Larry Logan
Huntingdon, Tenn.–Long-time Carroll County General Sessions/Juvenile Court Judge Larry Logan was defeated at Thursday’s election by Huntingdon Attorney Michael King. King won the election handily, garnering 3,169 votes (68.05 percent) versus Logan’s 1,488 votes (31.95 percent). King said, “Thank you Carroll County for the opportunity to serve...
Obion County Man Charged With Stealing From Irrigation Systems
Dyer County, Tenn.–An Obion County man was arrested in Dyer County on several charges after a foot chase through farm fields that included the Tennessee Highway Patrol helicopter and the Obion County Sheriff’s bloodhound team. Dyer County Sheriff’s Deputies and Investigators arrested Vernon Harrell from Obion County after...
Tornadoes Make Significant Strides In Second Scrimmage
Union City, Tenn.–Late-arriving Humboldt’s timing didn’t affect Union City one bit. The Tornadoes dominated H’boldt from start to finish Friday, beating the Vikings five-touchdowns-to-none in both teams’ second preseason scrimmage. UC forced two turnovers on the visitors’ first four snaps, scored on each of its...
