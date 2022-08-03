Anonymous Gift Provides New Construction Management Degree At UTM

Paris, Tenn.–Registering their duck blind in TWRA’s West Sandy Wildlife Management Area (Springville Bottom) at Saturday’s annual event at the Henry County Fairgrounds are Ron Harrison (left) and Frankie Van Dyke of Paris. There were 39 blind sites drawn by computer this year and 43 permanent blinds grandfathered in to owners who must register them annually. Any blind site not registered for whatever reason goes back into a public computer draw system in the future. Hunting/Fishing Guide Steve McCadams said there wasn’t a huge crowd at today’s event. “Maybe 100-plus as most were coming and going after registering,” he said. Photo by Steve McCadams.

PARIS, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO