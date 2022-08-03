ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morehead, KY

Trio Tabbed to Official Preseason All-PFL Team

By Morehead State Public Radio
wmky.org
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.wmky.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
aseaofblue.com

Naquil Betrand picks Texas A&M over Kentucky

The men’s basketball program has been on a recruiting tear, earning a trio of 5-star commitments in just over a month, but the football program has been on a tear of their own. In the month of July alone, six high school football prospects pledged their allegiance to the...
LEXINGTON, KY
mountain-topmedia.com

City announces support for Blue-White game in Pikeville

PIKEVILLE, Ky. — The city of Pikeville says it is happy to discuss the possibility of the University of Kentucky men’s basketball team holding its annual Blue-White scrimmage game at the Appalachian Wireless Arena. The possibility of the game being moved to Pikeville arose during a telethon in...
PIKEVILLE, KY
southerntrippers.com

The 15 Best Restaurants in Lexington KY You Must Try

Are you looking for all the best restaurants in Lexington KY? Well, you have come to the right place because here you find the answers to all of your questions about where to eat in Lexington. There are so many things to do in Lexington that you are going to want to fill up before your big day of adventure. If you are in town to check out the Kentucky Bourbon Trail you are going to make sure you know what to eat in Lexington along your route.
LEXINGTON, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Morehead, KY
College Sports
City
Morehead, KY
State
Montana State
Morehead, KY
Football
Morehead, KY
Sports
Local
Kentucky College Sports
Local
Kentucky Sports
Local
Kentucky Football
thelevisalazer.com

LAWRENCE COUNTY ARREST LIST – JULY 15-25, 2022

AUGUST 5, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. FROM 12:00 A.M.,JULY 15, 2022,THRU TO 11:59 P.M.,JULY 25, 2022, (11 DAYS); AT LEAST 98 PEOPLE WERE ARRESTED FROM JOHNSON, LAWRENCE, MAGOFFIN, & MARTIN COUNTIES COMBINED, & WERE BOOKED AT THE BIG SANDY REGIONAL DETENTION CENTER IN PAINTSVILLE, KY., IN JOHNSON COUNTY.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
WHIO Dayton

Multistate manhunt for person of interest sought after four people fatally shot in Ohio

BUTLER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — (BUTLER TOWNSHIP, Ohio) -- The FBI is involved in a multistate manhunt for a person of interest sought in the fatal shooting of four people in Ohio. The person of interest, identified by police as 39-year-old Stephen Marlow, should be considered "armed and dangerous," FBI Cincinnati said on Twitter. He has ties to Indianapolis, Chicago and Lexington, Kentucky, and "could be in one of these cities," FBI Cincinnati said.
LEXINGTON, KY
Ironton Tribune

Man charged with involuntary manslaughter, drug charges

A South Point man was indicted for the death of another person. According to an indictment from the Lawrence County Grand Jury, Brian Keith Pinkerman, 47, caused the death of another “as a proximate result of the offender’s committing or attempting to commit a felony” on June 26, 2022.
SOUTH POINT, OH
WKYT 27

88 year-old Somerset woman gets biggest dream granted

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Comfort Keepers works to ensure that seniors and disabled individuals can live independently by providing living assistance. Sunday, they helped one of their clients, 88 year-old Ruth Simpson, live out her dreams. “Kind of the whole mantra of this is for people to understand that just...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pfl#American Football#College Football#Morehead State#Christian
WKYT 27

Ally Blake’s Forecast | Another flood threat

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Happy Saturday everyone! We continue to track rounds of showers and thunderstorms as they drench the Commonwealth once again. The action today will likely cause more flash flooding issues with another threat lurking early next week. A Flood Watch will continue throughout the day today. Many...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Multiple vehicles involved in I-75 wreck

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington officials responded to a wreck on southbound I-75 that happened around 10:30 on Sunday morning. According to officials, the accident was initially caused by a downpour. The drivers involved had difficulty maintaining control of their vehicles, leading to the multi-vehicle accident. The accident was around...
LEXINGTON, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
wkyufm.org

Five more flood-impacted Kentucky counties approved for additional FEMA funding

Residents of five more counties can now receive additional assistance following the historic flooding in eastern Kentucky. FEMA approved individual and disaster unemployment assistance in Leslie, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley and Whitely counties. “This is more good news for the residents in these counties, who can immediately begin applying for assistance,”...
KENTUCKY STATE
wmky.org

MSU Employee Insurance Won't Increase

Morehead State University employees will not pay more for health coverage next year. The announcement was made during Thursday morning’s regular Board of Regents meeting. The University currently covers 79% of the cost of insurance for each employee, which is roughly $9,564 dollars per person. In 2023, MSU will actually increase its contribution to 80.1% or roughly $200 additional dollars per person.
MOREHEAD, KY
mountain-topmedia.com

Flood victims in four more counties to receive individual assistance

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Gov. Andy Beshear announced Friday afternoon that four more counties are now eligible for individual assistance from FEMA in the wake of deadly flash flooding across Eastern Kentucky. President Joe Biden added Martin, Magoffin, Leslie and Whitley counties to the list. They join Breathitt, Clay, Floyd,...
KENTUCKY STATE
WSAZ

Water main break shuts down road

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Portions of a busy road in Huntington are shut down after a water main break in the area. West Virginia American Water says 20th Street near 9th Avenue will be closed most of Sunday afternoon. A spokesperson for West Virginia American water told WSAZ crews are working...
HUNTINGTON, WV
wymt.com

WATCH: Officials investigating robbery in Floyd County

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department are investigating a Sunday morning robbery. According to deputies, the robbery happened between 2:00 a.m. and 2:20 a.m. at the BP Mart on RT-80 in Martin. Officials said the suspect went into the business and demanded money...
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
salyersvilleindependent.com

HOW THE FLOOD AFFECTED MAGOFFIN

MAGOFFIN – While Magoffin County faired better than many Eastern Kentucky counties, last week’s historic flood did cause quite a bit of property damage and required many water rescues. Flooding started on July 26, with Magoffin County Judge/Executive Matt Wireman declaring a state of emergency for Magoffin County...
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy