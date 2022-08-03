Essex Town Planning Commission Agenda August 11, 2022-6:00 P.M.

Read on www.sevendaysvt.com
Act 250 Notice Minor Application 4C0355-2A 10 V.S.A. §§ 6001 - 6111
On June 27, 2022, HNH Holdings LLC, 1417 Marshall Ave, Williston, VT 05495 and Carp & Sing Inc. 200 Commerce St, Williston, VT 05495 filed application number 4C0355-2A for a project generally described as a change of use to construct improvements to an existing permitted commercial building for the manufacture of cannabis products. No growing, cultivation, or retail sales are permitted at this site. This operation is for extraction and processing of cannabis plant material which will then be delivered to dispensaries for sale. All cannabis related business activities will be conducted pursuant to a cannabis product manufacturing license from the State of Vermont Cannabis Control Board. The project is located at 200 Commerce St, Williston, VT 05495. This application can be viewed online by visiting the Act 250 Database: (https://anrweb.vt.gov/ANR/Act250/Details.aspx?Num=4C0355-2A).
Delays in Aid Frustrate Homeowners Who Face Potential Foreclosure
A pandemic relief program designed to help homeowners avoid foreclosure has been plagued by monthslong delays, preventing millions of federal dollars from flowing to desperate Vermont families. Launched in January, the Vermont Homeowner Assistance Program is meant to help people who lost income during the pandemic keep their homes. Homeowners...
Notice: Champlain Valley School District
To Parents, teachers, employees, other personnel or their guardians and the public:. The Champlain Valley School District composed of Allen Brook School, Charlotte Central School, Champlain Valley Union High School, Hinesburg Community School, Shelburne Community School, and Williston Central School hereby provide the following notice in compliance with the Asbestos Hazard Emergency Response Act (AHERA) 40 CPR 763.93 [g.] [4] Requires that written notification be given that the following schools/buildings have Asbestos Management Plans for the safe control and maintenance of asbestos containing materials found in their buildings. These Management Plans are available and accessible to the public at the administrative office of each facility listed above.
Balint, Gray Work to Seal the Deal as Congressional Primary Rolls Into Final Week
A few hundred people gathered at City Hall Park in Burlington on Sunday to hear Vermont Senate President Pro Tempore Becca Balint (D-Windham) explain for the umpteenth time why she should be the state's Democratic candidate for U.S. Congress. On this occasion, though, she had a special guest on the stump: U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.)
A Close-Knit Village Works to Save Its Beloved Curtis Pond
Curtis Pond was teeming with swimmers on an unusually hot day last week. Teenagers sunbathed on a public dock off a sandy beach, and children splashed around. A band of kayakers circumnavigated the pond's perimeter, pausing to admire the resident loon and her chick near a forested area of the beach. Aboard his pontoon boat, the Whammy Barge, Don Heise waved hello to a neighbor lazing on an inner tube. Residents relaxed in front of houses and summer camps dotting the shoreline.
Best residential general contractor
Peregrine Design/Build — Buying a home is likely the largest lifetime purchase of anyone lucky enough to afford one. But measuring the return on investment involves more than appraising current market values. Ultimately, the true value of a home lies in how well it works for the occupants. From...
A Reporter Encounters Rail Buffs — and an Unexpected Detour — on Amtrak's Inaugural Trip From Burlington
I arrived at Burlington's Union Station last Friday to catch a 10:10 a.m. train — and found a giant early morning party. I was about to climb on the inaugural Ethan Allen Express train from Burlington to New York City. It would be the first time a train carried people between the two cities since 1953, when a Rutland Railroad workers' strike ended the line's passenger service.
Vermont Arts Council Announces 2022 Vermont Arts Awards
Six Vermont artists, arts educators and advocates for the arts are winners of the 2022 Vermont Arts Awards, the Vermont Arts Council announced on Monday. The award recipients include a visual artist and disability rights advocate from Williston; a dancer, choreographer and educator based at Middlebury College; and a Burlington radio DJ.
Best beer festival
Vermont Brewers Festival — At a July festival in Burlington and a March one at Killington Resort, beer lovers from near and far raise a tasting glass to the state’s robust brewing scene.
Myer's Bagels to Move Café to Shelburne Road in South Burlington
Myer's Bagels has been heating up Truck Stop with its Friday night wood-fired pizzas all summer long. Now, Burlington's popular Montréal-style bagel bakery will move to make room for more pies, more bagels and more customer seating. This fall, the Myer's team will shift café and retail operations from...
Best landscaping company
Di Stefano Landscaping — This full-service landscape design, construction and maintenance company has created outdoor oases everywhere from Champlain College to Topnotch Resort. The team of designers, stonemasons and horticulturalists does backyard makeovers, too. Other Finalists. Landshapes. Noel Property Maintenance. Pinnacle Properties. Siple Property Maintenance.
Best place to take an arts class
Burlington City Arts — BCA serves the creative needs of the community through dynamic arts education. Classes range from painting to printmaking and darkroom photography to Lego animation. Other Finalists. Burlington Paint & Sip Studio. Davis Studio. Shelburne Craft School. Vermont Comedy Club.
Historic Charlotte Building Will Host a Restaurant
A prominent white-clapboard house on the corner of Spear Street and Hinesburg Road in Charlotte is being renovated to become a 50-seat restaurant by summer 2023, said Jonathan Maguire, the building's owner and a developer. He plans to complete about 80 percent of the restaurant fit-up but leave finishing touches to a still-undetermined restaurant operator.
Richmond Police Fight Climate Crisis With an All-Electric Tesla Cruiser
Cops in Richmond aren't driving Ford Crown Vics anymore. The small-town police department added a Tesla Model 3 to its fleet last year in an effort to cut gas consumption and costs — and, potentially, recruit new officers. "There's a good number of people in Richmond that are really...
On a Burlington Mural, a Black Madonna Conveys Liberation and Love
Raphaella Brice and Josie Bunnell are dwarfed by their mural. It's 16 feet high and 12 feet wide, hanging well above their heads on the east wall of Fletcher Free Library in Burlington. Installed earlier this summer, "Black Freedom, Black Madonna & the Black Child of Hope" features a dramatic mother-and-child motif in vibrant colors against a swirling black and gray background.
Best auto repair
Girlington Garage — Vermont has yet to send a woman to Congress, but the state does have female representation in one of the longest-standing old boys' clubs in the service industry: auto repair. Most mechanics are men working at repair shops owned by men. Demeny Pollitt became the rare...
Best farmers market vendor
Green Mountain PotStickers — Founder Carey Kolomaznik grew up in Taipei, Taiwan, and shares the flavors of her home country through veggie and vegan street food. Find these tasty delights at the Burlington and Stowe farmers markets, as well as at a new cart on the Church Street Marketplace.
Three Questions for Cheesemonger Emma Harvey
Emma Harvey loves what she calls "Costco Parm." She keeps a one-pound plastic container of the pre-shredded Kirkland Signature aged Parmigiano-Reggiano on hand for topping fried eggs, Caesar salads and Marie Callender's chicken pot pies. "That's probably the worst thing that I do as a cheesemonger who has access to...
Best craft brew selection
Beverage Warehouse — The state’s largest craft beer, wine and liquor store goes above and beyond to keep its 14,000-plus Facebook fans in the loop on beer deliveries and free tastings. Recycle those cans at the drive-through redemption center. Other Finalists. Birdsong Beer & Wine. Cheese & Wine...
Obituary: Virginia "Ginnie" Gude, 2022
Virginia “Ginnie” Gude, 80, of South Burlington, Vt., passed peacefully at home on July 27, 2022, nearly a year after an aggressive cancer diagnosis changed the course of her life. Oh, weep ye not. Ginnie was born in Cliffside N.J., and graduated from Ridgewood High School and then...
