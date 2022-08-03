Read on www.mypanhandle.com
niceville.com
City of Niceville seeking 35+ new employees; job fair is August 24
NICEVILLE, Fla. – A job fair hosted by the City of Niceville is being held this month to hire. 35 new employees in several city departments, the city has announced. The job fair is on August 24, 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., at the Niceville Community Center. Department representatives...
WJHG-TV
Street mural leaves DeFuniak Springs residents on the fence
DeFuniak Springs, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - DeFuniak Springs officials say they want the city to be a destination spot for tourists. One way of doing this is by promoting the arts. “It’s been a bit of a collaborative effort between Main Street and the city, and also with the Tree and Beautification Board,” said City Beautification & Tree Board Chair Kim Wennerberg. “We’re all trying to work together to make downtown more interesting and more of a destination.”
Possum Festival attracts large crowds for 53rd year
WAUSAU, Fla. (WMBB) — It’s the time of the summer when a Washington County town pays tribute to a certain marsupial. The 53rd annual Possum Festival took place in Wausau on Saturday, and just about the whole community came out to partake in the festivities. “This parade is really awesome,” festival-goer James Anderson said. “My […]
WJHG-TV
FWC investigating fatal boating accident in Bay County
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -An off-duty Panama City Fireboat discovered a boat Sunday morning with the engine still running that had hit a tower abutment in North Bay, near the Bailey Bridge. The U.S. Coast Guard reports during the search and investigation that the Panama City Fire Department was on...
WJHG-TV
Law enforcement officials address reports of tampered election signs
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - With primary elections less than three weeks away, you may have noticed election signs start to pop up around Bay County. But did you know tampering with election signs is against the law?. “They can’t be on the right-of-way, or they can’t be on state...
Local church and Rebuild Bay hold mobile food pantry
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A local church gave back to the community through a mobile food pantry event on Saturday. Forest Park United Methodist Church partnered with Rebuild Bay to help residents stock their pantries. Residents were able to gather a variety of groceries, like produce, meat, bread, and even some sweet treats. The […]
Vernon High School Athletic Director dies in boating accident
UPDATE: August 7, 2022 8:47 p.m. VERNON, Fla. (WMBB) — Vernon High School employees and district officials held a meeting on Sunday after the confirmation of the death of the high school’s athletic director and football coach. Superintendent Joe Taylor said this is a terrible situation for Vernon High School and the district. “With the […]
Touching up the PCB Conservation Park
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Beach Conservation Park is in the middle of a mini makeover. Park officials said the park is starting to show its age, so they’re making some adjustments. The Cypress Pond Trail boardwalk #2 has reopened to the public after some rehab work over the last two […]
These Small Florida Towns that are Among the Oldest in the State and Off the Beaten Path
Florida has a rich history because of its Spanish roots dating back to the early 1500s. Most people know that cities such as St. Augustine, Pensacola, and Tallahassee are among the sunshine state's oldest. But there are small towns in Florida that are also quite old and less well-known. I'll list some of them below.
WJHG-TV
The 53rd Possum Festival returns in Wausau
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The marsupials are back. Don’t be alarmed if you happen to see any of these cute guys running around because the 53rd Annual Possum Festival returns to Wausau. “This possum festival originated to commemorate the idea of the possum,” Joe Phillips, MC for the...
Do you believe the Garden of Eden was in Bristol, Florida?
The Garden of Eden By Isaak Van OostenPublic domain on Wikimedia commons. Every state has legends attached to them. Whenever there's a true story, there are bound to be fibs, tall tales, and rumors to go along with it. Some people believe they are true. Others like to play into the fun and may even think, "what if?". Others believe it's complete tinfoil hat nonsense.
Local couple restoring historical home to list on Airbnb
ST. ANDREWS, Fla. (WMBB) — A local couple is doing their part to keep a piece of Bay County history alive. They’re restoring a historical St. Andrews home, built in 1910. 15 years ago, Margaret Gamble stepped into what is now called the ‘Fortuna Cottage.’ She was on a house tour and immediately fell in […]
WEAR
5 local companies ranked in 'Best Companies to Work For in Florida' list
Five Northwest Florida companies have made the 2022 Florida Trend’s list of Best Companies to Work For in Florida. The full ranking list is separated by large, midsized and small companies across Florida. The midsized companies list includes:. Bit-Wizards, Fort Walton Beach, #2. Omni Commander, Miramar Beach, #34. Clark...
Local church to host backpack & school supply giveaway
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — There have been several school supply and backpack giveaways recently; if you missed those, there will be another one on Saturday. Rock Solid Church will give away backpacks for children in grades kindergarten through fifth grade. The backpacks will be filled with school supplies so kids can get off on […]
Five Floridians Made Millionaires By Mega Millions Drawing
Jackpot winner sold in the Chicago suburbs
VIDEO: Dark storm clouds rolling in on Florida beach
A timelapse video captured storm clouds moving in on a Florida beach on Tuesday
Deputies say Panama City Beach man hid camera in ex-girlfriend’s bathroom
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City Beach man installed a wifi-connected camera into the vent of his ex-girlfriend’s bathroom, Bay County Sheriff’s deputies wrote in an arrest affidavit. Deputies said the victim spotted the camera and saw that it was filming. She then confronted the suspect, Timothy Joseph Blood, 51, of Panama City […]
WJHG-TV
Suspect wanted for using stolen credit card at multiple local businesses
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Panama City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who used a stolen credit card 10 times in three days at local businesses. Detectives with the PCPD were notified of fraudulent charges on a credit card by multiple...
Woman paralyzed after jumping off boat in Florida
A woman was pulled from waters off Okaloosa Island Sunday after she jumped off a boat into shallow water and was paralyzed, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office.
Woman escapes attempted kidnapping from Pensacola man
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man has been charged with kidnapping and aggravated assault after pointing a gun at a woman who was able to escape at a Santa Rosa Beach gas station, according to a report. The victim was working in Escambia County when Lamar Tyreek Hudson, 30, contacted her stating that he […]
