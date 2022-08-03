Read on www.sevendaysvt.com
vermontbiz.com
August is Agritourism Month in Vermont!
Vermont Agency of Agriculture Food & Markets Vermont is opening up its working farms and businesses to visitors this summer. This comes as Governor Phil Scott declares August as Agritourism Month in Vermont(link is external). The combination of these two industries is important to Vermont’s working landscape and the state’s economy.
WCAX
Cyanobacteria testing, potential mitigation continues as Vermonters navigate closed beaches this summer
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Sunday, all of Burlington’s beaches were open. But, it’s no secret that cyanobacteria has hampered multiple beach days this summer. For some Burlingtonians, summer routine includes checking to see what beaches are closed due to cyanobacteria blooms, or blue-green algae. “We do keep an...
WCAX
New Community Health Center opens in Essex Junction
ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - Community members are celebrating the grand opening of a new health center Saturday. It’s another expansion of the Community Health Centers (CHC), this time in Essex Junction. Doctors say they realized thousands of people were interested in accessing their care, from same-day visits to...
WCAX
Burlington roundabout project running ahead of schedule
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - VTrans says a construction project along one of Vermont’s busiest roads is running ahead of schedule. Starting in mid-September, the traffic pattern on Shelburne Street in Burlington will switch to fully utilize the roundabout. VTrans says the project is actually now ahead of schedule despite...
New Burlington High School Expected to Cost $190 Million
In three months, Burlington voters will head to the polls and likely vote on a nine-figure bond for a new high school and technical center. This week, Burlington School District officials released the estimated cost for the project — just over $190 million. The estimate includes roughly $138.7 million...
Bill Schubart: Crime and punishment issues continue to confound Vermont
Crime is nourished by untreated mental health, poverty, hunger, substance abuse, and a tidal wave of available guns and unwanted children. What if we addressed the elements that feed crime, instead of just locking up offenders? Read the story on VTDigger here: Bill Schubart: Crime and punishment issues continue to confound Vermont.
mynbc5.com
Vermont job fair hoping to put more faces in front of employers
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The Vermont Department of Labor held their "Triple Play Job Fest" at the Lake Monsters game on Friday night. Multiple local businesses and organizations like Ben & Jerry's, Cabot, Bolton Valley, the Air National Guard, USPS, Elderwood Nursing Home and others set up their tables outside the grandstand to meet with Vermonters looking for work.
People are turning down Vermont job offers because they cannot find housing
Hearing hirees say “no” to job offers because they are giving up on their house search is a problem recruiters are facing in state and municipal government, nonprofit organizations and businesses. Read the story on VTDigger here: People are turning down Vermont job offers because they cannot find housing.
Addison Independent
HOPE stops textile and shoe recycling
It’s a move that could significantly add to the local waste stream and create issues for some of the area’s other clothing resale shops. We’re glad you’re interested in this valuable content! Please understand that in order for us to be able to fund reporters covering local news, we need your help! For full access to this story and all online content, please log in or subscribe to the Addison Independent.
vermontbiz.com
Farley joins HomeShare Vermont as case manager
Anne Farley of Wolcott has joined the social-service nonprofit HomeShare Vermont(link is external) as a case manager. In this role, Farley will work to match people looking for a place to live with homeowners in Lamoille, Orange and Washington counties who are seeking a housemate to provide some rental income and/or help around the house.
VTDigger
Will Eberle named Executive Director of Vermont Association of Mental Health and Addiction Recovery
The Vermont Association of Mental Health and Addiction Recovery (VAMHAR) is pleased to. name Will Eberle as its new Executive Director. Most recently, Eberle worked with the Vermont Agency of Human Services as the AHS Field Director for the Barre, Morrisville, and Hartford Districts. Prior to his work with the Agency, Will served as a Peer Support.
mynbc5.com
Festival of Fools returns to Burlington this weekend
BURLINGTON, Vt. — On Friday, the Burlington City Arts' Festival of Fools kicks off in Burlington. The three-day celebration will have performers and busking artists, taking over Church Street. The festival typically draws performers from across the globe, including some big names like Snap Boogie, from "America's Got Talent,"...
Hartford Selectboard member chastises himself for email criticizing town officials
The Selectboard statement apologizes to the town manager, director of human resources and other staff “for the pain that the release of (the) email has caused them personally and professionally.” Read the story on VTDigger here: Hartford Selectboard member chastises himself for email criticizing town officials.
pallspera.com
7647 Vermont Route 14 Craftsbury, VT
This 3 Bedroom 3 bathroom Single Family is new to the market. It was listed on August 5th 2022 with a list price $675,000. Exquisite ranch style living at it’s best! Lovely home offering gracious floor plan. Master suite with windows that overlook the lovely gardens, master bath with granite countertops, two bedrooms in the finished lower level with full bath, large living area with brick fireplace, which also supplements the heat with a blower/fan, and bookcase that graces one wall. Upon entering the home you’ll find a large foyer straight through to the sunny deck and flowering gardens where you can enjoy lounging to watch the many hummingbirds and one of the most beautiful views of the Black River you’ll find from the comforts of your home. Spacious dining room with built in cabinets, Gourmet kitchen with all the room you need to prepare for entertaining and also offers breakfast nook and huge pantry area. Expansive open meadows and woods to create walking trails. Close to all that the Northeast Kingdom has to offer including Craftsbury Outdoor Center for cross country skiing and snow shoeing and Caspian Lake for swimming and boating.
New Britain Herald
Maine's combined no-hitter over Vermont pushes it along to New England semifinals
BRISTOL – On most days, pitching into the fifth inning, allowing only five hits and recording 12 strikeouts along the way, including an immaculate inning, would be enough for a win. On Saturday, however, the state champions out of Bangor, Maine received what might end up being the only pitching performance in the bracket better than what Senji Kimura of Brattleboro, Vermont brought to the table in the opening game of the New England Regional Tournament.
Essex Town Planning Commission Agenda August 11, 2022-6:00 P.M.
IN PERSON OR VIA ZOOM 81 MAIN ST., ESSEX JCT., VT CONFERENCE ROOM. Zoom link: https://www.essexvt.org/1043/Join-Zoom-Meeting-Essex-PC Call (audio only): 1-888-788-0099 | Meeting ID: 923 7777 6158 # | Passcode: 426269. Public wifi is available at the Essex municipal offices, libraries, and hotspots listed here: https://publicservice.vermont.gov/content/public-wifi-hotspots-vermont. 1. Election of Officers. 3....
Addison Independent
ShireTown to serve up fun food in Middlebury
MIDDLEBURY — Some of Kevin Archambeault’s fondest memories are of the old-fashioned diner his grandma owned in Grafton, N.Y., during the 1980s and ‘90s. The place would really pack ‘em in. “I grew up with that, and always had an appreciation for it,” he said.
nbcboston.com
Vt. Nonprofit Completes $2.5M Drive to Purchase Property
A nonprofit in Vermont's most populous city is celebrating a big milestone — one it says will help it continue to serve families whose kids are undergoing difficult medical treatments at the hospital. "We are so proud to be able to help those who need us most," said Kristine...
WCAX
Vermont Gov. Phil Scott goes electric
ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Gov. Phil Scott is now the first governor in the country whose official vehicle fleet is all electric. On Wednesday in St. Johnsbury, the governor and his security team received a brand new Ford F-150 Lightning, an all-electric pickup truck. The ride replaces a gas-powered SUV.
WCAX
Better late than never: Alum returns St. Michael’s College property 40 years later
COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - A piece of St. Michael’s College property finally found its way back to the school after more than four decades. It happened when an alum found an ID in a moving box. “I’m one of these people that reads everything and follows directions and it...
