Crews removing boat that burned on Sacramento River back in June 02:11

SACRAMENTO -- Work is underway Wednesday morning to remove a derelict boat from the Sacramento River.

The 85-foot vessel caught fire in the water near the Interstate 80 bridge back on June 21.

Several agencies – including the US EPA, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, and the Office of Spill Prevention and Response – have been working to contain oil from spilling out of the boat.

A continuous pump has also been removing water from inside the boat, keeping it afloat.

Crews plan on deconstructing the boat on the water, then piling the pieces on a barge that will then take it to the Lind Marine Shipyard in Vallejo for proper disposal.

Emergency funding was requested to deal with the derelict boat over concerns that it would be torn apart by the river and leak hazardous materials into the water.