ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, OH

It's football season, Ohio. Here's what you need to know about the OHSAA football calendar

By Chris Pugh, The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mvGh9_0h3B7auX00

Are you ready for some football?

Yes, it's almost that time of the year.

High school football around Ohio starts its regular season in late August and teams started to practice on Ag. 1 and will hold scrimmages starting Aug. 5.

The postseason culminates in the OHSAA state championship games from Dec. 1-4 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton. It's the second straight year all of the state finals will be at Benson Stadium.

Last year's state champions included St. Edward, Winton Woods, Chardon, Clinton-Massie, Versailles, Carey, and Marion Local.

Here is a look at key upcoming dates during the high school football season.

Ohio high school scrimmage dates

High school scrimmages can be held from August 5-13.

When is Week 1 of the 2022 Ohio high school football season?

The regular season begins the week of Aug. 15 with games slated for August 18-20.

When is Week 10 of the Ohio high school football regular season

The last week of the regular season ends on Oct. 22.

When will OHSAA football playoff qualifiers be announced?

Playoff participants will be named Oct. 23. There are 28 regions in Ohio with eight playoff qualifiers per region.

When are the 2022 Ohio High School football playoffs?

OHSAA Playoff games will begin on Oct. 28 and culminate with the OHSAA State Championship games from Dec.1-3 at Tom Benson Stadium.

The Canton Repository contributed to this story.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
richlandsource.com

GALLERY: Thousands 'escape' Ohio State Reformatory for 8th annual Shawshank Hustle

Thousands of runners and walkers participated Saturday morning in the 8th annual Shawshank Hustle, a 4.6-mile event that begins and ends at the historic Ohio State Reformatory on the north side of Mansfield. Photos in this gallery include festivities before the race began at 8 a.m., the start and then runners and walkers moving through the downtown.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Canton, OH
Education
City
Canton, OH
Local
Ohio Education
State
Ohio State
City
Chardon, OH
City
Carey, OH
Canton, OH
Football
Canton, OH
Sports
City
Versailles, OH
Isla Chiu

Looking for an Italian Bakery in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Maple Heights, Ohio

After getting pretty bummed out by current events (note to self - must stop doom-scrolling), I needed a pick-me-up, specifically a sugary and delicious one. As a resident of a westside suburb, I tend to stick to places on the westside. But I felt like trying something new, so I decided to venture further east and went to Baraona's Bakery, a shop in Maple Heights.
kentwired.com

Masks now required at Kent State’s Ashtabula, Columbiana, Summit and Tuscarawas campuses, locations

Masks are now required indoors at Kent State campuses in Ashtabula, Columbiana, Summit and Tuscarawas counties, according to an email sent by the university Friday morning. The decision comes following the respective counties’ move into the CDC’s “high” community level designation for COVID-19. According to the email and previous communications, the university uses the CDC’s community level designations “when making determinations for safety precautions on our campuses.”
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, OH
ashlandsource.com

J.M. Smucker Co. of Orrville one of 8 Ohio businesses honored for a century of service

COLUMBUS -- This month’s Business Spotlight pays tribute to iconic enterprises in Warren, Franklin, Morgan, Cuyahoga, Wayne, Hardin, Ross and Lucas Counties. Throughout its history, Ohio has been home to virtually every business imaginable -- entrepreneurial enterprises that have put Ohioans to work, bolstered our economy, and made our communities stronger and more prosperous. Over time, these businesses turned our state into an economic powerhouse that is envied for its strength across an array of industries, services, and sectors.
wksu.org

Morning Headlines: Results from Ohio's unusual August primary are here ... and more

Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, Aug. 3:. Could Akron vote in November on a civilian review board of its police?. Diebold Nixdorf reduces 2022 outlook, cites supply chain, inflation. DeWine says school safety issues go beyond shootings. Akron neighborhoods cancel National Night Out events, citing protests, safety concerns.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Benson
Alina Andras

Three great pizza places in Ohio

Photo by Aurélien Lemasson-Théobald via Unsplash. If you love eating pizza and you happen to live in Ohio then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about - three amazing pizza spots in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you want to eat good pizza. If you have already been to any of these pizza places, leave us your honest review in the comment section. If you haven't, make sure to add them to your list because these pizza places are definitely worth a try. The food is delicious and the service is amazing so there is really no reason to not visit them next time you are in the area. Are you curious to see what places made it on the list? Here they are:
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Delicious Ice Cream in Ohio

Are you looking for some delicious ice cream in the state of Ohio?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses. This Cleveland favorite is known for their made-from-scratch ice cream that comes in unique rotating flavors such as ube, Mexican hot chocolate, baklava, and brie with honey. They also have a great selection of vegan ice cream with rotating flavors like chocolate banana, salted coconut, matcha Oreo, and raspberry chocolate truffle. If you're looking for something more savory, their daily menu also features delectable Korean corn dogs.
OHIO STATE
cleveland.com

Best donuts in Greater Cleveland, according to Yelp

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- When people say beauty comes in all shapes and sizes, we are pretty sure they are talking about donuts!. From the simple, glazed classic to the baked-filled-and-slathered creations of today’s gourmet shops, we guarantee you will be able to find a flavor or variety to satisfy your cravings.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Ohsaa#Football Season#High School Football#Playoff Games#American Football#Highschoolsports#Ag#Ohio High School#Dec 1 3#The Canton Repository
Cleveland.com

Who won Ohio’s legislative primaries? The Wake Up for Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Temperatures will spike today, climbing into the low 90s, but with the humidity and sunshine it might feel like it’s over 100 degrees. It will remain humid and warm overnight, with temps staying in the mid-70s. There are chances of showers and thunderstorms. Read more.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
Sports
Ohio State University
NewsBreak
Education
27 First News

Alisha Denise Williams, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alisha Denise Williams, 47, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, after having a stroke at her home. Alisha was born December 2, 1974 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of Shelia J. Williams and the late James O. Green, Sr.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
The Columbus Dispatch

The Columbus Dispatch

8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Columbus, OH from The Columbus Dispatch.

 http://dispatch.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy