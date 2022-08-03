Bodies of 10-year-old boy, father found after going missing in Potomac River in Maryland

Read on wsbt.com
Out with the "new" and in with the "old" at the Indiana VNTG Fest
The vintage trend is spreading to the Hoosier state. In partnership with the Illinois Vintage Fest, the Indiana VNTG Fest is happening Saturday, August 6 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. EDT at Sunset Hill Farm County Park, 775 Meridian Rd #8507, Valparaiso, IN. There will be 40 plus vintage...
South Bend leaders, others offer response to Senate Bill 1
Indiana is the first state to pass restrictions on abortion following the overturn of Roe v Wade. Governor Eric Holcomb signed Senate Bill One Friday night. South Bend Mayor James Mueller responded Saturday afternoon saying:. “I am outraged by the extremism of our state legislators and their betrayal of Hoosier...
Breaking: Governor Holcomb signs Senate Bill 1 into law
Governor Eric Holcomb signed Senate Bill 1 into law soon after the Indiana State Senate approved the abortion ban bill. The ban will take effect on September 15. Governor Holcomb issued this statement after signing SB 1 into law saying,. Following the overturning of Roe, I stated clearly that I...
