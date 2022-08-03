Pasco Sheriff: Two Men Caught On Camera Stealing From Hudson Plumbing Company

HUDSON, Fla. – Two men were caught on camera stealing from a local business and Pasco Sheriff’s Office needs your help identifying these men.

On July 22 at around 9:45 p.m., two suspects stole property from the bed of the truck located at a business near the 15100 block of US 19 in Hudson, then headed southbound on US 19.

One suspect is a white male with a smaller build and short buzzed hair, seen wearing a dark shirt, light shorts, and dark Nike shoes.

The second suspect is a heavy-set white male with short hair and facial hair, seen wearing a dark shirt, light shorts, and light sneakers.

If you have any information on this case or know the identity of the two suspects, submit a tip to the Pasco Sheriff’s Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488 and refer to case number 22025428, or submit tips online at: pascosheriff.com/tips.

