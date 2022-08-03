ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson, FL

Pasco Sheriff: Two Men Caught On Camera Stealing From Hudson Plumbing Company

By Local BN - Jorge Borges
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YcLv1_0h3B5jme00

HUDSON, Fla. – Two men were caught on camera stealing from a local business and Pasco Sheriff’s Office needs your help identifying these men.

On July 22 at around 9:45 p.m., two suspects stole property from the bed of the truck located at a business near the 15100 block of US 19 in Hudson, then headed southbound on US 19.

One suspect is a white male with a smaller build and short buzzed hair, seen wearing a dark shirt, light shorts, and dark Nike shoes.

The second suspect is a heavy-set white male with short hair and facial hair, seen wearing a dark shirt, light shorts, and light sneakers.

If you have any information on this case or know the identity of the two suspects, submit a tip to the Pasco Sheriff’s Crime Tips Line at  1-800-706-2488 and refer to case number 22025428, or submit tips online at: pascosheriff.com/tips.

In the news: Tampa Police: One Man Found Dead In Centennial Park

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Tampa Area Local News , Sports , and National Headlines . Support journalism by clicking here to our GiveSendGo or sign up for our free newsl etter by clicking here .

Android Users, Click Here To Downloa d The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .

Copyright 2022 The Free Press , LLC, tampafp.com . All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Advertisement

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFLA

St. Pete officer on leave after being arrested on battery charge

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County deputies arrested a St. Petersburg police officer on a battery charge Saturday. Hillsborough County jail records show that Robert Turner was booked into the county jail at 4:20 p.m. Saturday. The records listed Turner’s occupation as a police officer. In a statement to 8 On Your Side, the […]
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hudson, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Pasco County, FL
Pasco County, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Tampa, FL
City
Hudson, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caught On Camera#Plumbing#Property Crime#Pasco Sheriff S Office#Nike#The Pasco Sheriff#Crime Tips Line#National Headlines#The Free Press
10 Tampa Bay

Tampa police searching for person accused of stealing car with baby inside

TAMPA, Fla — Police in Tampa said a young woman drove off in a stolen car with an 11-month-old baby inside of it Friday afternoon. It happened around 4 p.m. by Siesta Court and N. Armenia Avenue. Police found a 2011 black Kia Optima about a mile away near N. Jamaican Street and W. Wilder Avenue with the infant still inside. The baby appeared hot but in good shape, a spokesperson for Tampa Police Department reports.
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Citrus County Chronicle

Armed man Tased by CCSO transported to hospital

Citrus County Fire Rescue was dispatched to Forest Drive and Silverwood Street near the entrance to Whispering Pines Park in Inverness in the early evening hours Saturday, Aug. 6, according to a CCFR spokeswoman. Cortney Marsh told the Chronicle, EMS responded for a CCSO assist for a Taser deployment and head injury secondary to Taser deployment. The patient was transported to an area hospital. The CCSO did not provide information to the Chronicle about the incident. “I reached out to one of the lieutenants, but have not heard back yet,” CCSO spokeswoman Linda Linthicum told the Chronicle. “If I do hear back I’ll let you know as soon as I do. If not I can follow up again in the morning with him from the office.”
INVERNESS, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Clearwater man accused of threatening people with rifle over parking dispute arrested

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Clearwater police have arrested a man they say threatened another person and his daughter with an assault rifle during an argument about parking. Detectives with the police department arrested 44-year-old David Berry in the aftermath of what went down last month. Chief Dan Slaughter reportedly called the family of the people involved Friday evening to let them know Berry was arrested.
CLEARWATER, FL
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
129K+
Followers
17K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy