Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Honor Guard Wins First Place in State Competition

1 dead following two-vehicle crash in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Lancaster County on Saturday afternoon, according to county officials. First responders were dispatched to the 5400 block of Strasburg Road in Sadsbury Township on Saturday afternoon for a two-vehicle crash. One of the drivers, 41-year-old William...
Coroner on scene of tractor and ATV crash in Huntingdon County
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The coroner has been called to the scene of a tractor and ATV accident in Tell Township on Sunday. Details remain limited but the incident occurred on Tuscarora Creek Road Sunday afternoon. Pennsylvania State Police are on their way to the scene. Details are limited at this time, stick with […]
Lower Burrell man killed after being hit by car in Somerset County
SOMERSET TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man from Lower Burrell is dead after he was hit by a car in Somerset County Thursday. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the crash happened around 9:22 a.m. at the intersection of New Centerville Road and Aberdeen Drive in Somerset Township. Police said a...
Montgomery County 1960s Record from a Niche Sport Pokes Its Way to the Surface
An obscure state record from the 1960s is tied to Evansburg State Park, Collegeville.Image via Pa. Dept. of Conservation and Natural Resources. The Pa. record for largest deer antlers from a long-ago Montgomery County hunt remained something of a legend for years. But Josh Honeycutt, writing for the Realtree Store (a gear supplier from Georgia), has verified it.
WJAC TV
Johnstown native, McCort grad killed in crash involving Indiana Congresswoman
Johnstown, PA — The Johnstown and Bishop McCort communities are mourning the loss of 28-year-old Emma Thomson, who was killed Wednesday afternoon in a head-on crash involving Indiana Congresswoman Jackie Walorski. Thomson, who graduated from Bishop McCort in 2012, worked as a staffer for Rep. Walorski since last July.
skooknews.com
State Police Identify Victim of Fatal Lawnmower Accident in Schuylkill County
The Pennsylvania State Police at Schuylkill Haven have released the identity of the victim involved in a fatal lawnmower accident in Wayne Township. According to Troopers, just after 4:30pm on Thursday, emergency personnel were called to the intersection of Browns Road and Browns Church Road to assist EMS with a call for a male trapped under a tractor.
Montco Careers — Montgomery County Community College
Montgomery County Community College has a part-time opening for a Pa. CareerLink training and assessment coordinator. Montgomery County Community College seeks a part-time training and assessment coordinator for Blue Bell-, Norristown-, and Pottstown-related CareerLink responsibilities. This is a part-time, temporary, grant-funded position. The Training and Assessment Coordinator, CareerLink, is responsible...
Altoona man back in jail after severely assaulting woman, police say
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is back behind bars after he allegedly assaulted a woman so badly to the point she told police her hands were possibly broken. Robert Sprankle, 44, was arrested by Greenfield Township police on Thursday, Aug. 4, after neighbors called police to report they heard a woman screaming […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Man run over by lawnmower and killed in Schuylkill County
WAYNE TWP., Pa. - A man from Wayne Township died in a tragic lawnmower accident Thursday. Pennsylvania State Police say they got a call around 4:30 p.m. to help EMS at the intersection of Browns Road and Browns Church Road in Wayne Twp. for a man trapped under a tractor.
Pa. man dies after being pinned underneath lawnmower
A Schuylkill County man has died Thursday after getting pinned under his lawnmower, according to WNEP. State police told the station that victim is John Lippert, 79, of Wayne Township, near Schuylkill Haven. According to the report, police said Lippert rode his lawnmower to get to the mail on his...
Three Men Arrested After Wilmington Police Find Loaded Gun, Drugs
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested three men on gun and drug charges:. Authorities state that on July 27 at approximately 4:27 p.m., police on patrol conducted a vehicle stop in the unit block of East 24th Street. Police made contact with the operator, 23-year-old Jabrei Chase, and two occupants, 22-year-old Elijah Collins and 23-year-old Jerry Toston of Newark. Following a brief investigation, police recovered a loaded .40 caliber handgun, 90 grams of marijuana, and $553 in currency. Police took all three subjects into custody without incident.
Burglars try stealing safe from Somerset County discount store, police report
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are searching for two suspects they say broke into a discount store and tried to make off with a safe in the early morning Wednesday hours. Police were called to Country Bargains Variety Discount Store at 801 Barn Street in Hooversville for a burglary that happened around 4:30 […]
fox29.com
Man in custody after woman found stabbed to death in minivan in West Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Police responded to the scene of a brutal stabbing Saturday morning after a woman was reportedly found dead inside a car. The victim, a woman in her early 30s, was stabbed to death and left inside a gold Honda Odyssey on the 5300 block of Chestnut Street, according to police.
Montgomery County Leadership: Bud Hansen, President and CEO, Normandy Farm Hotel & Conference Center
Bud HansenImage via Normandy Farms. Bud Hansen, president and CEO of Normandy Farm, spoke to MONTCO Today about his close relationship with his dad and how he learned to love golf from an early age. He also talked about sharing a love of sports with his wife and kids and why their house is where their kids love to hang out.
skooknews.com
Southbound Lanes of Interstate 81 Closed in Schuylkill County near Frackville
A crash has closed the southbound lanes of Interstate 81 near the Frackville exit. Around 9:45am, Wednesday, State Police closed the southbound lanes just south of the Frackville Exit for an overturned tractor trailer. There is also a traffic backlog going northbound. The highway is closed until further notice. Submitted...
One rushed to hospital, one jailed after shooting in Bedford County
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – One person was rushed to the hospital while another is now facing attempted homicide charges after a shooting in Bedford County, according to state police. State police were called to a reported shooting on Douglass Road in Hopewell Township around 8 p.m. on Aug. 2. According to the criminal complaint, […]
Trashed Altoona home leads to drug, child endangerment charges
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– An Altoona man is now facing child endangerment and drug charges after police said they found meth in a deplorable home. David Winters Jr., 34 has been charged with endangering the welfare of children and possession of a controlled substance after police said they were called a residence at the 900 block […]
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland prison guard union president charged in domestic violence case in North Irwin
The president of the union that represents guards at Westmoreland County Prison is charged with strangulation and other related offenses after an alleged domestic violence incident last weekend in North Irwin. Scott Allen Kennedy, 40, was arraigned earlier this week by North Huntingdon District Judge Wayne Gongaware and released on...
WFMZ-TV Online
Coroner on scene of incident at Route 447 in Price Twp.
The Monroe County Coroner is on scene at an incident in Monroe County Tuesday night. Crews responded to Route 447 in Price Township. The coroner did not confirm any other details of the incident.
Muhlenberg Program Pairing College Students with the Incarcerated in Collegeville Changes Perspectives
Sen. Bob Casey (center) at the Muhlenberg roundtable where Collegeville's Inside/Out program was discussed.Image via Joseph Scheller at The Morning Call. As an undergrad, Muhlenberg student Rachel Liberty partook in a university program in which classwork included time with incarcerated men at SCI Phoenix, the Collegeville correctional institution formerly known as Graterford. It so changed her, she spoke on its merits to with Sen. Bob Casey at a funding roundtable. Jenny Roberts reported Liberty’s newfound advocacy in The Morning Call.
