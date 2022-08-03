Read on spmetrowire.com
Related
spmetrowire.com
Column: Summer cleaning made easy
Warmer weather brings out more “do it yourself” moments such as washing and maintaining your vehicle or working on the house. All these extra DIY moments may add to the waste stream so whether it’s redoing a room, building a deck, or cleaning the garage, Portage County Solid Waste can provide you with disposal options to help make your project a success.
spmetrowire.com
POTD: On behalf of a grateful city
On-duty officers and office personnel at the Stevens Point Police Department pause for a moment to salute the American flag on Aug. 4. The department raised a special flag over the department, 933 Michigan Ave., for 24 hours as an honorarium to Dr. Clark D. Pagel, 65, who died July 31. Pagel was a sworn officer at SPPD for a decade before moving into the education sector.
spmetrowire.com
Suspect facing 60 counts of felony bail-jumping across numerous cases
A Stevens Point man is being held on a $10,000 cash bond after allegedly creating a disturbance in Plover on Wednesday.
spmetrowire.com
BREAKING: Wausau man arrested after Stevens Point shooting
Stevens Point police say a 24-year-old man is in custody following a northside shooting early Saturday morning.
Comments / 0