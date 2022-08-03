ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portage County, WI

Column: Summer cleaning made easy

Warmer weather brings out more “do it yourself” moments such as washing and maintaining your vehicle or working on the house. All these extra DIY moments may add to the waste stream so whether it’s redoing a room, building a deck, or cleaning the garage, Portage County Solid Waste can provide you with disposal options to help make your project a success.
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
POTD: On behalf of a grateful city

On-duty officers and office personnel at the Stevens Point Police Department pause for a moment to salute the American flag on Aug. 4. The department raised a special flag over the department, 933 Michigan Ave., for 24 hours as an honorarium to Dr. Clark D. Pagel, 65, who died July 31. Pagel was a sworn officer at SPPD for a decade before moving into the education sector.
STEVENS POINT, WI

