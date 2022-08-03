Bodies of 10-year-old boy, father found after going missing in Potomac River in Maryland

Read on fox11online.com
FBI: Wanted Georgia man may be in southern Wisconsin
(WLUK) -- The FBI is searching for a Georgia man who they believe to be in the Johnson Creek area. Joshuia Johnathon Lucas Brown, 24, is wanted for an alleged involvement in shooting at an FBI Agent in Columbus, Georgia last week. Brown has been charged with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and impeding a federal official.
Green Bay murder suspect waives extradition from Alabama to Michigan
(WLUK) -- A suspect in a murder on Green Bay's west side is returning north after waiving his extradition hearing in Alabama. This means, authorities will take Caleb Anderson to Michigan while he awaits trial for several incidents in the past week. Michigan State Police say they're investigating an assault...
Green Bay murder suspect charged in Alabama murder
(WLUK) -- A suspect in a murder on Green Bay's west side has now been charged with a separate murder in Alabama. Caleb Anderson, 23, has been charged with the murder of 52-year-old Dwight Dixon. He has also been charged with first-degree burglary. Anderson allegedly assaulted a woman in the...
Brown, Door, Marinette counties listed as 'high' for COVID-19 spread
MADISON (WLUK) -- Despite a recent drop in new COVID-19 cases statewide, Brown, Door and Marinette counties were listed in the "high" category for virus spread on Friday's weekly update. At that level, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends everyone wear a mask in public indoor settings.
Gov. Evers issues 49 more pardons
MADISON (WLUK) -- Gov. Tony Evers has granted another 49 pardons Friday, including five in Northeast Wisconsin. This brings Gov. Evers' total number of pardons granted to 603. The pardons, along with descriptions provided by the governor's office, are to:. Derek Ace fled from police and crashed into a streetlight....
Medicaid must cover transgender surgeries in West Virginia, judge rules
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (TND) — West Virginia's Medicaid program reportedly must provide medical coverage to those seeking gender transition procedures, according to a judge's recent ruling. U.S. District Judge Chuck Chambers in Huntington ruled Thursday in favor of "Lambda Legal," an LGBTQ advocacy group, after it filed a lawsuit against...
