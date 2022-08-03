ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brush, CO

East Morgan County Library News: Adult crafting group meets on Tuesdays at the library in Brush

By Emily Evans
Brush News Tribune
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.brushnewstribune.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Denver

Residents in Brighton and Commerce City cleaning up after windstorm

A short but powerful storm that moved through western Adams County on Saturday left behind some damage for residents and road crews to clean up. Wind gusts caused damage around Brighton and Commerce City, and there was some minor flash flooding in the later afternoon into the early evening. Two large trees was ripped from their roots along Peoria Street at the boundary between the two cities in the northern part of the Denver metro area, and other large trees in the area also toppled over. The winds blew down at least one basketball hoop and upended and sent furniture and trampolines flying through the air. Alan Trudell said the combination of wind, rain and hail snapped his flagpole and flipped his chicken coop. "The wind was really strong because the trees were swaying back and forth. It was a hard rain with pea-sized hail. And it just seemed like it switched directions a couple of times," he said.
1310kfka.com

Father, son arrested in Weld County ‘hay stealing heist’

A father and son have been arrested in what Weld County deputies are calling a hay stealing heist. Weld County deputies said Adam and Levi Berig of LaSalle leased farmland near Weld County roads 35 and 40, and then stole hay and alfalfa from their lessee. The victim said he found the hay for sale on Craigslist. The farmer told police he lost at least $50,000 in alfalfa from the thefts. Both Berig’s face theft charges.
WELD COUNTY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brush, CO
County
Morgan County, CO
Brush, CO
Government
Morgan County, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Government
9NEWS

Suspect killed after shooting involving Adams County deputy

NORTHGLENN, Colo. — At about 4:40 p.m. on Friday, the Adams County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) located a suspect at 301 Malley Drive in Northglenn, who was wanted for attempted homicide. When deputies contacted the suspect, a shooting happened involving an ACSO deputy, according to the sheriff's office. The suspect...
NORTHGLENN, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Louis Sachar
1310kfka.com

Ex-Greeley police officer avoids jail time after excessive force arrest

A fired Greeley police officer avoids jail time in connection with an excessive force arrest. Ken Amick, who had more than 16 years on the force, pleaded guilty to reckless endangerment and was sentenced to a year’s probation and anger management, the Greeley Tribune reported. Amick was accused of placing Matthew Wilson into a chokehold in June of last year after he allegedly threatened to burn down city hall and had an active warrant issued for his arrest. Chokeholds are banned statewide. Two other officers at the scene reported Amick for excessive force. For more on this story, visit https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
GREELEY, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy