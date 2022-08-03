East Morgan County Library News: Adult crafting group meets on Tuesdays at the library in Brush

Read on www.brushnewstribune.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Residents in Brighton and Commerce City cleaning up after windstorm
A short but powerful storm that moved through western Adams County on Saturday left behind some damage for residents and road crews to clean up. Wind gusts caused damage around Brighton and Commerce City, and there was some minor flash flooding in the later afternoon into the early evening. Two large trees was ripped from their roots along Peoria Street at the boundary between the two cities in the northern part of the Denver metro area, and other large trees in the area also toppled over. The winds blew down at least one basketball hoop and upended and sent furniture and trampolines flying through the air. Alan Trudell said the combination of wind, rain and hail snapped his flagpole and flipped his chicken coop. "The wind was really strong because the trees were swaying back and forth. It was a hard rain with pea-sized hail. And it just seemed like it switched directions a couple of times," he said.
1310kfka.com
Father, son arrested in Weld County ‘hay stealing heist’
A father and son have been arrested in what Weld County deputies are calling a hay stealing heist. Weld County deputies said Adam and Levi Berig of LaSalle leased farmland near Weld County roads 35 and 40, and then stole hay and alfalfa from their lessee. The victim said he found the hay for sale on Craigslist. The farmer told police he lost at least $50,000 in alfalfa from the thefts. Both Berig’s face theft charges.
Father-son duo charged with stealing $50K of hay from Weld County farm
A father and son from LaSalle were arrested on charges of trespassing and stealing $50,000 worth of alfalfa hay.
Convicted murderer sentenced in 1981 Cherry Hills cold case
David Dwayne Anderson, 64 was just sentenced in a 41-year-old cold case of 34-year-old Sylvia Quayle who was murdered in her home in 1981.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Suspect killed after shooting involving Adams County deputy
NORTHGLENN, Colo. — At about 4:40 p.m. on Friday, the Adams County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) located a suspect at 301 Malley Drive in Northglenn, who was wanted for attempted homicide. When deputies contacted the suspect, a shooting happened involving an ACSO deputy, according to the sheriff's office. The suspect...
Man sentenced to life without parole in 2018 Adams County murder
A man was sentenced earlier this week to life in prison without parole after he was convicted in July of first-degree murder in the January 2018 shooting death of a man at an apartment complex.
Man in custody after allegedly kidnapping woman in Greeley
A 33-year-old man is in custody after authorities say he kidnapped a woman in Greeley overnight. Authorities became aware of the incident early Saturday after a Larimer County sheriff's deputy was flagged down by a woman near the 10100 block of West Highway 34 in Loveland around 2 a.m. The...
Apartment building fire in Greeley sends up massive plume of smoke
Firefighters rushed to a massive fire in Greeley on Wednesday night. CBS4's Dillon Thomas reports the fire erupted at an apartment complex, but the building was still under construction.Greeley Police ask the public to stay away from the 100 block of 30th Avenue. No further information was released.
RELATED PEOPLE
Police: Man walked into Greeley credit union, claimed he had a bomb
A man was arrested Monday after he allegedly walked into a Greeley credit union and claimed that he had a bomb.
1310kfka.com
Ex-Greeley police officer avoids jail time after excessive force arrest
A fired Greeley police officer avoids jail time in connection with an excessive force arrest. Ken Amick, who had more than 16 years on the force, pleaded guilty to reckless endangerment and was sentenced to a year’s probation and anger management, the Greeley Tribune reported. Amick was accused of placing Matthew Wilson into a chokehold in June of last year after he allegedly threatened to burn down city hall and had an active warrant issued for his arrest. Chokeholds are banned statewide. Two other officers at the scene reported Amick for excessive force. For more on this story, visit https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
Comments / 0