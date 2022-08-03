Read on www.thecoastlandtimes.com
Virginia Business
Newport News apartments sell for $9.75M
A Newport News apartment complex has sold for $9.75 million, S.L. Nusbaum Realty announced Aug. 2. 53 Colony Square Court LLC has purchased Colony Square Apartments, which has 92 units, from Lyn Van Turette Trust LLC. The buyer is planning extensive renovations to the property, which is on 4.82 acres.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Rick L. Stickle
Rick Lee Stickle, 58, of Elizabeth City, died August 1, 2022 at home. He was born in Washington, Pa. on September 23, 1963 to the late Thomas Wiley Stickle and Mary Margaret Dunn Stickle. Rick served his country honorably in the U.S. Navy. Survivors include children Amber Stickle, Michael Stickle...
Seaview Lofts owner to be fined $1K a day until building is fixed, blamed city
The owner of Seaview Lofts, Ben Weinstein, has not showed up for a single court appearance until today, August 5, 2022.
outerbanksvoice.com
Dare County Land Transfers
Paredes Omar from Frondorf Kirk A/013506000—Lot 119 Sec 1 Hatt Colony/$500,000/Improved Residential. Latsch Philip J from Butler Richard M/014693008—Lot 5 Canal Ridge/$438,800/Improved Residential. Camilla Ann LLC from OBX Investment Company LLC/014822044—Lot 7 Kinnakeet Shrs Ph 4/$1,775,000/Improved Residential. Seide Sean from Carpenter David Patrick/013770000—Lot 137 Sec 4 Hatt...
WITN
Gov. Cooper tours wind turbines off Virginia coast
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Gov. Roy Cooper joined the CEO of Dominion Energy Thursday to see the energy company’s wind turbines off the coast of Virginia. Cooper’s office says the governor was also there to address the third North Carolina Taskforce for Offshore Wind Economic Resource Strategies (NC TOWERS) meeting in Elizabeth City.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Marian Hope Dough
Manteo, NC – Marian Hope Dough, 86, of Manteo, NC went to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at home surrounded by family. Hope leaves behind her devoted husband of 51 years, Walter Allen Dough; sister and best friend, Kathy Spencer; a loving granddaughter, Tabitha Collins (Darius); grandson, Mikey Sawyer; great-grandson, Dawson Rowland; great-granddaughter, Mallory Sawyer; daughter, Johnna Bonet; and many nieces and nephews that loved her dearly.
outerbanksvoice.com
Dropping in on JD
Roanoke Island Volunteer Fire Department posted this note on their Facebook page about checking in on JD Perry to wish him a speedy recovery from a boating accident. Last month, our department was dispatched for a water rescue call to assist a patient with a traumatic injury resulting from a boating accident. Partnering with Dare County Emergency Medical Services, Manteo Police Department, North Carolina Fish and Wildlife, and JD’s friend Landon Sawyer, our patient was treated and transported to a local medical facility. JD Perry is now home recovering.
Virginia Business
Amazon opens new Chesapeake facility
640,000-square-foot center has 900 workers already. Last week Amazon.com Inc. opened its new, 640,000-square-foot processing facility in Chesapeake, the global e-tailer’s first cross-dock fulfillment center in Virginia. About 900 of the 1,000 workers that Amazon announced it would be hiring for the facility are already on the job, an...
islandfreepress.org
NPS announces opportunities to bid on federal government contracts in Dare County
The National Park Service has several open government contracts for businesses to bid on at Cape Hatteras National Seashore, Fort Raleigh National Historic Site and Wright Brothers National Memorial. Businesses that are interested in bidding on federal government contracts must do so through the System for Award Management (SAM) at...
Two lifeguards hurt in Outer Banks house fire
KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. — Two people had to be treated for smoke inhalation after a house fire in Kill Devil Hills early Friday morning. The Kill Devil Hills Fire Department said the fire broke out on the deck of a home around 1 a.m., in the 200 block of North Memorial Boulevard. That's not far from the Wright Brothers Memorial and the Town of Nags Head said the home houses lifeguards.
outerbanksvoice.com
GoFundMe started for lifeguards left homeless by fire
Update: Nags Head Fire Rescue posted this information about helping those affected by the Aug. 5 fire in Kill Devil Hills. A GoFundMe campaign started has also been started. Eight of our lifeguards lost all of their belongings when the house they were staying in caught fire. Two were injured. Our community is amazing, and we appreciate all the love and support being shown to our Ocean Rescue members. We are still looking for house for these guards. Please contact Ocean Rescue Captain Chad Motz at chad.motz@nagsheadnc.gov.
WLOS.com
New foal born into the Corolla wild horse herd
COROLLA, Currituck County — There's a new foal along the Outer Banks. According to the Corolla Wild Horse Fund she's just days old. Officials remind visitors that it’s important to give foals plenty of space, especially with the high temperatures in eastern North Carolina right now. They said...
Virginia Beach Fire Department warns community of scam
The department tweeted about the scam Saturday afternoon. According to officials, if you receive the following text message or something similar, do not click it or respond to it.
Two men caught with loaded guns at Norfolk International Airport
A Norfolk man was caught carrying a 9mm handgun loaded with 10 bullets. A man from Elizabeth city was caught with a .38 caliber gun loaded with three bullets. The two incidents are not related.
outerbanksvoice.com
Roscoe “Pete” Lacy, Jr. of Elizabeth City, August 1
Roscoe “Pete” Delias Lacy, Jr., age 82, of Elizabeth City, NC died on Monday, August 1, 2022 at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center. Born in Pasquotank County, NC on March 2, 1940 to the late Roscoe Delias Lacy and Maggie Chappell Lacy, he was the loving husband of Nell Meads Lacy. Pete was formerly the General Manager for Miles Jennings. A founding member of the Weeksville Volunteer Fire Department, he was also a former member of the Elizabeth City Rotary and a former Board Member for Essex Bank.
WITN
Oceanside site in Dare County under water quality swimming advisory
HATTERAS, N.C. (WITN) - An advisory against swimming was issued Thursday due to high bacteria levels at an oceanside site in Dare County. The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality says the advisory is for an area at the public beach access at ramp #55 off Museum Drive in Hatteras.
outerbanksvoice.com
Norman Spencer Godfrey, Jr. of Elizabeth City, July 29
Norman Spencer Godfrey, Jr., age 72, passed away on Friday, July 29, 2022. He was born to Norman Spencer Godfrey, Sr., and Helen Quidley Godfrey of Perquimans County, NC, on February 27, 1950. Norman was married to Brenda Creef Godfrey for 51 years, the love of his life since he was 17 years old. He was employed with the North Carolina Department of Corrections and Pepsi Cola Bottling Company for several years but spent the latter part of his life as part owner of Godfrey Brothers Builders. Building houses made Norman happy because it allowed him to have constant interaction with others. He enjoyed talking, laughing and joking around with all of the subcontractors and homeowners. If you knew him, you likely have a funny story to tell about him.
As one ship departs Naval Station Norfolk for a new homeport across the Atlantic, another ship arrives
NORFOLK, Va. — As one U.S. Navy ship leaves for a new homeport, another is arriving for the first time. The guided-missile destroyer USS Bulkeley (DDG 84) is departing Naval Station Norfolk on Thursday and relocating to Rota, Spain. The port shifting is part of the Navy's long-term plan to rotate ships based in Rota to different areas.
Police chase in Suffolk ends in Gates County, NC
SUFFOLK, Va. — A man is facing charges after he allegedly led Suffolk police on a chase across state lines into North Carolina, the Suffolk Police Department said. Shortly before 5 p.m. on August 3, Suffolk police said a call came in of a reckless driver in the 1100 block of Carolina Road. Officers located the driver on Whaleyville Boulevard and conducted a traffic stop.
Police investigating shooting on Alexander Street in Norfolk
According to dispatch, the call for the shooting came in around 4:30 p.m. in the 6200 block of Alexander Street.
