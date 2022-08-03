Norman Spencer Godfrey, Jr., age 72, passed away on Friday, July 29, 2022. He was born to Norman Spencer Godfrey, Sr., and Helen Quidley Godfrey of Perquimans County, NC, on February 27, 1950. Norman was married to Brenda Creef Godfrey for 51 years, the love of his life since he was 17 years old. He was employed with the North Carolina Department of Corrections and Pepsi Cola Bottling Company for several years but spent the latter part of his life as part owner of Godfrey Brothers Builders. Building houses made Norman happy because it allowed him to have constant interaction with others. He enjoyed talking, laughing and joking around with all of the subcontractors and homeowners. If you knew him, you likely have a funny story to tell about him.

