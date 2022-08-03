Knox County closes sale of historic Andrew Johnson Building

Read on www.wvlt.tv
Related
WATE
Proposal to grow Knoxville stadium tax district introduced
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A proposal has been introduced to help offset the rising cost of the Knoxville stadium project due to inflation. The new proposal would expand the Tax Increment Financing district to Harriet Tubman Street and Winona Street which is several blocks more than originally planned. On the other side of the stadium, the proposal also calls for expanding to East 5th Avenue and Summit Hill Drive.
wvlt.tv
Sweet P's Uptown Corner damage
A deadly fire raged on Sunday morning on State Route 92 in Jefferson City. Simpson, a two-time state champion at Farragut, finished 19-under par. Man threatens to kill customers at Newport Little Caesar’s, injures 2 people. Updated: 20 hours ago. Officers responded to a report that a shirtless man...
wvlt.tv
Thousands of Knoxville residents without power following storms
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Storms in west and north Knoxville took out power on Saturday evening. As of 5:42 p.m., 7,202 residents were without power, according to the Knoxville Utilities Board’s outage map. The map reported that the estimated restoration time would be around 7:00 p.m. for all of the current outages.
Lonsdale neighborhood gathers to celebrate community and history
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — People in the Lonsdale neighborhood gathered on Saturday to celebrate the community and its rich history. It is part of the neighborhood's annual Lonsdale Homecoming event. Cecelia McDowell, who is part of the organizing committee, said the event is meant to bring people together for a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wvlt.tv
Target purchases land in Sevierville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Is Sevier County getting its first Target? The popular department store chain paid for property in Sevierville, according to Sevier Economic Development Director Allen Newton. The store paid five million dollars for about 12 acres of property on Winfield Dunn Parkway, according to an article from...
WATE
House fire near Lakemoore Drive continued overnight, New Market Fire says
JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. (WATE) — Several fire departments responded to a home that was on fire on North Highway 92 in Jefferson City. New Market Fire Department received a call around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6. about a residential structure fire. New Market Fire Department’s spokesperson Sammy Solomon said...
wvlt.tv
Tennessee’s Simpson wins TGA Amateur at Cherokee
Man threatens to kill customers at Newport Little Caesar’s, injures 2 people. Officers responded to a report that a shirtless man with tattoos was threatening to “shoot everyone” at a Little Caesar’s in Newport, according to officials with the Newport Police Department. Updated: 9 hours ago.
wvlt.tv
OYO: Canna Lilies
WVLT News has all you need to know to prepare yourself before you go to the polls. Catch up Quick: Your headlines from 8/1 in 8 minutes or less. Catch up Quick: Your headlines from 8/1 in 8 minutes or less. Dream Flights take off from East Tennessee. Updated: Jul....
RELATED PEOPLE
Learn About the New Construction-Based Theme Park to Open in Sevierville, TN
A construction-themed attraction is underway in Sevierville, Tennessee. Announcing the new construction park, they shared, “We are building a construction based theme park in Sevierville, TN where kids and adults can ride, drive and operate real construction equipment!”. At the end of July, they broke ground on the new...
wvlt.tv
Tree down on I-75 South near Hickory Creek Road in Loudon
LOUDON, Tenn. (WVLT) - A tree fell on Saturday afternoon at mile marker 84 on I-75 Southbound near Hickory Creed Road in Loudon, Tennessee Department of Transportation Community Relations Officer Mark Nagi said. The tree fell in the right lane, causing traffic delays for miles. TDOT crews headed to the...
wvlt.tv
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service acquires nearly 250 Acres of endangered forest in Cherokee County
A pick-up truck hit two pedestrians on North Broadway in Knoxville on Saturday night, according to police. Knauss family remembers East Tennessee’s most recent Purple Heart recipient. Updated: 3 hours ago. Aug 26, 2021 is a date Ryan Knauss’ parents will always remember. He and 12 other service members...
wvlt.tv
Tank the tiny horse visits residents at senior living facility
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A tiny horse named “Tank” is bringing smiles to the people living at Courtyard Senior Living in Knoxville. Tiny Tank, as his owner calls him, lives in Clinton and suffers from Cushing’s disease. When he is feeling well, he ventures out to different community spots to say hi.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wvlt.tv
Knauss family remembers East Tennessee’s most recent Purple Heart recipient
A pick-up truck hit two pedestrians on North Broadway in Knoxville on Saturday night, according to police. Sweet P's Uptown Corner sustained serious damage after a car crashed into it Sunday morning. Jefferson City Fatal Fire. Updated: 16 hours ago. |. A deadly fire raged on Sunday morning on State...
knoxvilledailysun.com
Final transition to Pine Ridge substation signals power shift for Y-12
OAK RIDGE, TN -- Y-12 flipped the switch on a new era as crews finalized the process of moving the entire site’s electrical supply to the new Pine Ridge substation. In June, the Building 9204-02 (Beta 2) and Building 9201-01 (Alpha 1) electrical feeds were disconnected from the Elza-1 substation, marking the final load transition to Pine Ridge.
my40.tv
Search underway for missing Tennessee man whose phone pinged in Cherokee area
CHEROKEE, N.C. (WLOS) — A search is underway for a man who is missing. The family of 23-year-old Bryce Evans says he was last seen around 1 p.m. Sunday, July 31, heading from Knoxville, Tennessee, to UNC Charlotte, where he has an internship. “The last thing they [his family]...
WATE
Inspector finds flies, ‘grimey’ equipment at Alcoa pub
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Nearly 10 critical violations were noted by the inspector at the lowest scoring restaurant in this week’s edition of Food for Thought. The Blackhorse Pub & Brewery on North Hall Road in Alcoa received a 75 which is passing as a grade below 70 is considered a failure.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2 Deputies Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Anderson County (Anderson County, TN)
Off-Duty Deputies from the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office and Campbell County Deputy were involved in a motor vehicle crash on Monday night. The incident injured two of the deputies.
wvlt.tv
Fullservice Barbeque closing for business
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Full Service BBQ is closing all of their locations, the restaurant’s manager told WVLT News Wednesday. The staple barbeque restaurant had three locations: one each in Lenoir City, Farragut and Maryville. As of now, the Lenoir City and Maryville locations are out of business. The Farragut location’s last day of business will be Sunday.
wvlt.tv
Want to be a star? Applicants needed for movie being filmed at Dollywood
Man threatens to kill customers at Newport Little Caesar’s, injures 2 people. Officers responded to a report that a shirtless man with tattoos was threatening to “shoot everyone” at a Little Caesar’s in Newport, according to officials with the Newport Police Department. Beavers and Spartans scrimmage...
Comments / 0