Jefferson County, KS

Salina Post

Sheriff: Kan. man tried to hide stolen skid-steer loader

JACKSON COUNTY– Law enforcement authorities investigating the theft of a Volvo skid-steer loader in early morning hours of July 21 have a suspect in custody. Just before 6a.m. Thursday, deputies and detectives started their investigation into the reported theft of the loader taken from a business in Holton, according to Sheriff Tim Morse.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Quadruple homicide suspect captured in Kansas

DOUGLAS COUNTY —A man wanted in connection with a quadruple murder in Dayton, Ohio is in custody in Lawrence. According to police spokesperson Laurie McCabe, just before 9p.m. Saturday, police in Lawrence arrested 39-year-old Stephen Marlow. Just after noon on Friday, police in the Butler Township area of Dayton,...
DAYTON, OH
Salina Post

Sheriff: Kansas woman stole mail, went shopping

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating mail theft and have two suspects in custody. On Tuesday, the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center received notification of a mail theft that occurred on Tuesday at a residence on SW 69th Street in Auburn, Kansas, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. During the...
AUBURN, KS
Salina Post

Remains found identified as missing Kansas man

DOUGLAS COUNTY— The human remains recovered southeast of Lawrence in January have been identified as Guy Wayne Collins, 47, who had been listed as a missing adult since July 9, 2021, according to Sheriff's department spokesman George Diepenbrock. Douglas County Sheriff’s Office deputies on Friday received a lab report...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Kan. woman with suspended license was transporting meth

OSAGE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a woman on multiple charges after a traffic stop. Just after 12:30a.m. August 4, a Sheriff’s Deputy conducted a traffic stop on U.S. 56 Highway just south of the Lyndon exit for a traffic violation, according to a media release. During the stop, the deputy located illegal narcotics.
OSAGE COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

KU announces summer-fall 2021, spring 2022 graduates

LAWRENCE — The names of more than 6,600 graduates at the University of Kansas for summer and fall 2021 and spring 2022 have been announced by the University Registrar. Many graduates and candidates for degree celebrated by participating in KU Commencement, which took place May 15. Not all students...
LAWRENCE, KS
Salina Post

Police make arrest in ‘Value Them Both’ church vandalism

DOUGLAS COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating vandalism that included political messages the day before election day at two churches in Lawrence including Victory Bible Church in the 1900 Block of Massachusetts Street have made an arrest. According to a social media report from the Lawrence Police Department, investigators worked...
LAWRENCE, KS
Salina Post

Kane County sweeps Monarchs

GENEVA, Ill. — The Kane County Cougars (39-36) complete the come-from-behind victory and the series sweep against the Kansas City Monarchs (46-28) after a heroic eighth inning at home. The Kansas City Monarchs placed the ball in RHP Matt Hartman’s hands for his 11th start of the season on...
KANSAS CITY, KS
Salina Post

Monarchs lose to Kane County Cougars, 8-5

GENEVA, Ill. — The Kane County Cougars (37-36) late-game offense and home run barrage propelled them to a series-opening victory against the Kansas City Monarchs (46-26). The four Kane County home runs, across the sixth, seventh, and eighth innings helped the Cougars snatch the lead, getting the 8-5 win over the Monarchs.
KANE COUNTY, IL
Salina Post

Chiefs' Frank Clark arrives at camp with new outlook on life

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — Frank Clark arrived at training camp for the Kansas City Chiefs noticeably trimmer and much quicker. His attitude? That was better, too. Both were impacted by the decision the defensive end made to clean up his life, even forgoing alcohol, which has gotten him into trouble in the past. Now it's time to see whether those changes translate to the field.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Salina Post

Buck O’Neil’s Hall of Fame plaque coming to Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo.—The Kansas City Royals have announced in partnership with the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum and Kansas City’s own Negro Leagues Baseball Museum that Buck O’Neil’s Hall of Fame plaque will be brought from Cooperstown to Kansas City for public display on Aug. 12 at the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum and at Kauffman Stadium on Aug. 13.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Salina Post

KWU football ranked 12th in preseason Top 25 poll

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas Wesleyan received the No. 12 ranking in the preseason edition of the NAIA Football FirstDown Playbook Top 25 poll released by the National Office. The Coyotes are coming off a 10-2 season in 2021, reaching the quarterfinals of the NAIA Football Championship Series, where they lost to eventual National Champion and Preseason No. 1 ranked Morningside.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Salina Post

Melendez posts 6-RBI game as Royals smash Red Sox 13-5

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — MJ Melendez hit a three-run home run in the fifth inning and had a career-high six RBIs to help the Kansas City Royals beat the Boston Red Sox 13-5. The rookie Melendez blasted it an estimated 406-feet to right field which bounced into the fountains to give the Royals a 5-0 lead.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Salina Post

Pratto's 9th-inning homer gives Royals 5-4 win over Red Sox

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Rookie Nick Pratto hit a game-ending home run in the ninth inning, giving the Kansas City Royals a 5-4 win over the Boston Red Sox. Pratto blasted a two-out, 3-2 changeup from Garrett Whitlock an estimated 424 feet to center field for his second career homer and first at Kauffman Stadium.
BOSTON, MA
