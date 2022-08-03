Read on salinapost.com
JACKSON COUNTY– Law enforcement authorities investigating the theft of a Volvo skid-steer loader in early morning hours of July 21 have a suspect in custody. Just before 6a.m. Thursday, deputies and detectives started their investigation into the reported theft of the loader taken from a business in Holton, according to Sheriff Tim Morse.
SHAWNEE COUNTY—A Kansas man died in an accident just before 10:30p.m. Saturday in Shawnee County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2015 BMW 4 Series passenger car driven by a 16-year-old from Topeka was eastbound on U.S. 40 Highway at Tecumseh Road. The driver attempted to make a left...
DOUGLAS COUNTY —A man wanted in connection with a quadruple murder in Dayton, Ohio is in custody in Lawrence. According to police spokesperson Laurie McCabe, just before 9p.m. Saturday, police in Lawrence arrested 39-year-old Stephen Marlow. Just after noon on Friday, police in the Butler Township area of Dayton,...
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating mail theft and have two suspects in custody. On Tuesday, the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center received notification of a mail theft that occurred on Tuesday at a residence on SW 69th Street in Auburn, Kansas, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. During the...
DOUGLAS COUNTY— The human remains recovered southeast of Lawrence in January have been identified as Guy Wayne Collins, 47, who had been listed as a missing adult since July 9, 2021, according to Sheriff's department spokesman George Diepenbrock. Douglas County Sheriff’s Office deputies on Friday received a lab report...
JOHNSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal shooting in Overland Park on Sunday have a suspect identified as 24-year-old Zarrell Finley of Kansas City in custody. Just before 4:30p.m. July 31, police responded to report of a shooting at a gas station in the 8600 Block of College...
OSAGE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a woman on multiple charges after a traffic stop. Just after 12:30a.m. August 4, a Sheriff’s Deputy conducted a traffic stop on U.S. 56 Highway just south of the Lyndon exit for a traffic violation, according to a media release. During the stop, the deputy located illegal narcotics.
LAWRENCE — The names of more than 6,600 graduates at the University of Kansas for summer and fall 2021 and spring 2022 have been announced by the University Registrar. Many graduates and candidates for degree celebrated by participating in KU Commencement, which took place May 15. Not all students...
DOUGLAS COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating vandalism that included political messages the day before election day at two churches in Lawrence including Victory Bible Church in the 1900 Block of Massachusetts Street have made an arrest. According to a social media report from the Lawrence Police Department, investigators worked...
GENEVA, Ill. — The Kane County Cougars (39-36) complete the come-from-behind victory and the series sweep against the Kansas City Monarchs (46-28) after a heroic eighth inning at home. The Kansas City Monarchs placed the ball in RHP Matt Hartman’s hands for his 11th start of the season on...
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Planned Parenthood quietly opened another abortion clinic in Kansas in the lead up to a decisive statewide vote in favor of protecting abortion access. The Wyandotte Health Center in Kansas City, Kansas, had long been in the works but opened with little notice this...
GENEVA, Ill. — The Kane County Cougars (37-36) late-game offense and home run barrage propelled them to a series-opening victory against the Kansas City Monarchs (46-26). The four Kane County home runs, across the sixth, seventh, and eighth innings helped the Cougars snatch the lead, getting the 8-5 win over the Monarchs.
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — Frank Clark arrived at training camp for the Kansas City Chiefs noticeably trimmer and much quicker. His attitude? That was better, too. Both were impacted by the decision the defensive end made to clean up his life, even forgoing alcohol, which has gotten him into trouble in the past. Now it's time to see whether those changes translate to the field.
The Kansas Chiefs were back at training camp practice on a warm, muggy Sunday morning, and it was somewhat forgettable day for the offense. Whether it was misconnections on deep passes early or three consecutive false starts during team drills, it wasn’t the best of days offensively. Yet, offensive...
KANSAS CITY, Mo.—The Kansas City Royals have announced in partnership with the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum and Kansas City’s own Negro Leagues Baseball Museum that Buck O’Neil’s Hall of Fame plaque will be brought from Cooperstown to Kansas City for public display on Aug. 12 at the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum and at Kauffman Stadium on Aug. 13.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas Wesleyan received the No. 12 ranking in the preseason edition of the NAIA Football FirstDown Playbook Top 25 poll released by the National Office. The Coyotes are coming off a 10-2 season in 2021, reaching the quarterfinals of the NAIA Football Championship Series, where they lost to eventual National Champion and Preseason No. 1 ranked Morningside.
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City Current (5-4-4, 19pts, 6th place) begin August with a pivotal road battle against league-leading San Diego Wave FC (7-3-4, 25pts, 1st place) on Sunday at 4 p.m. CT. Sunday’s match will stream nationally on Paramount+ and be broadcast locally on KMCI, 38...
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — MJ Melendez hit a three-run home run in the fifth inning and had a career-high six RBIs to help the Kansas City Royals beat the Boston Red Sox 13-5. The rookie Melendez blasted it an estimated 406-feet to right field which bounced into the fountains to give the Royals a 5-0 lead.
St. Joseph felt the heat wave Saturday, especially those at Chiefs training camp. Temperatures were already in the 80s by Saturday morning with plenty of humidity to go around. Some high level clouds and breeze provided a little relief, as the Chiefs practiced for over two hours at Missouri Western.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Rookie Nick Pratto hit a game-ending home run in the ninth inning, giving the Kansas City Royals a 5-4 win over the Boston Red Sox. Pratto blasted a two-out, 3-2 changeup from Garrett Whitlock an estimated 424 feet to center field for his second career homer and first at Kauffman Stadium.
