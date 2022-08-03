Read on www.superiortelegram.com
Minnesota's new climbing guidebook strives for more diversity
DULUTH — Of the 24 photos of climbers in the second edition of “Rock Climbing Minnesota and Wisconsin,” published in 2012, only three are of women. So when Katie Berg, a University of Minnesota Duluth graduate, and Angie Jacobsen, of St. Paul, took over putting together the third edition of the book, the duo wanted to make sure climbers who were women, people of color, LGBTQ and of different body sizes were photographed.
Boardwalk column: Partisan primary is next week
SUPERIOR — The Wisconsin Partisan Primary is Tuesday, Aug. 9. Douglas County would like to remind voters that any absentee ballots must arrive by Election Day to be counted. If there are any questions, please contact the county clerk at 715-395-1341. Election results are not official until they’ve been...
Superior shop aims to rehome arts and crafts supplies
SUPERIOR — A Superior store that focuses on arts, crafts and sustainability opened Monday, Aug. 1, in the former Campus Barber Shop space, 709 Belknap St. Reclaim Creative Reuse, sandwiched between A&W Family Restaurant and Champion’s Lounge, is an arts and crafts store that operates like a thrift store. The business tagline is "where creativity meets sustainability."
Douglas County Circuit Court for Aug. 5, 2022
Jermaine Jerome Fuller, 25, Duluth, possession of cocaine, possess amphetamine, possess drug paraphernalia, dismissed. Alexandra Rose Bayuk, 37, 2321 Ogden Ave., three counts retail theft, guilty pleas, $1,585.90 restitution, fine and court costs. Nicole Laverne Birkholz, 48, Duluth, possession of methamphetamine, deferred prosecution agreement revoked, 21 days jail, $783.13 fine...
Auto racing: Copp captures Day 2 at Superior Fair Races
SUPERIOR — Brule’s Kyle Copp started on the pole position and then raced to his second Super Stock feature win of the season on the second night of the Fair Races Friday, Aug. 5, at Gondik Law Speedway. Terran Spacek, of Phillips, Wisconsin, finished second while Andy Grymala...
Superior teen who fired 10 rounds at occupied car to remain at juvenile center
CARLTON — A boy arrested after allegedly firing over 10 rounds at an occupied car will remain at the Arrowhead Juvenile Center after a hearing Friday, Aug. 5. River Ray Schier, 16, of Superior, has been charged with two felony counts of second-degree assault with a deadly weapon; one felony count of possessing a weapon while under the age of 18; reckless discharge of a weapon within a municipality, a felony; and intentional discharge of a firearm that endangers safety, also a felony.
