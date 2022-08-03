ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anita, IA

Naomi Jean Hackwell Obituary

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FFe3E_0h3B2mKC00

Naomi Jean Hackwell, age 84, of Anita, IA, passed away on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at the Heritage House in Atlantic, IA.

Services are pending with the staff of Schmidt Family Funeral Home of Anita, IA.

Comments / 0

Related
Western Iowa Today

Douglas Brian Langer Obituary

Douglas Brian Langer, 74, of Shelby, Iowa, passed away August 4, 2022. A funeral service will be held Wednesday, August 10 at 10:30 a.m. at Pauley Jones Funeral Home in Avoca. Burial will be in the Minden Cemetery. Family will greet friends on Tuesday, August 9 from 5:00 to 7:00...
SHELBY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Benjamin Heath Obituary

Benjamin Douglas Heath age 75, of Atlantic, IA, passed away on Tuesday, June 26, 2022, surrounded by loved ones. Benjamin Douglas Heath was born April 5, 1947, in Cass County to Elmer and Janis (Conklin) Heath. He graduated from Atlantic High School in 1965 and married the love of his life Verla on June 4, 1966. From their union, three children were born: Noele Tyson, Jeremy Heath, and Dawn Hepler.
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Eleanor Sandholm Obituary

Eleanor Sandholm, 92, of Greenfield, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, August 4, 2022. Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at the Salem Lutheran Church in Creston with burial in the Greenfield Cemetery. A luncheon will be held at the church immediately following the service prior to the burial. The Lamb Funeral Home in Greenfield is in charge of the professional arrangements.
GREENFIELD, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Iowa State
Iowa Obituaries
City
Atlantic, IA
City
Anita, IA
Atlantic, IA
Obituaries
Western Iowa Today

Excessive Heat Warning for Harrison, Pottawattamie and Mills counties

(Omaha) The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for Harrison, Pottawattamie and Mills counties from Noon to 9:00 p.m. on Saturday. Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 113 is expected. Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Madison County Man Dies in Dallas County Crash

(Dallas County) A Madison County man succumbed to his injuries due to a crash in Dallas County. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at 6:45 a.m. on eastbound Interstate 80 near the 112-mile marker. Authorities say Mercy One transported 27-year-old Ryan Houghman of Earlham to Mercy Main Hospital in Des Moines, where he died from his injuries.
Western Iowa Today

MidAmerican Cancels Wind Farm Project In Madison County

(Winterset, IA) – A wind farm project scheduled for Madison County has been canceled. Mid-American Energy was scheduled to add 30 wind turbines to the Arbor Hill Wind Project, but has reversed course in the face of strong local opposition. The Madison County Board of Supervisors passed a bill last month limiting the number of wind turbines Mid-American could build, which prompted a lawsuit. But on Saturday, landowners who’d agreed to lease their property for the wind farm received letters telling them it had been canceled. In a statement, the company said the changing “parameters” in Madison County made it unable to move forward with the project.
MADISON COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Doug and Joyce Bierbaum donate $5,000 toward improvements to Sunnyside Park bandstand

(Atlantic) The Atlantic Parks and Recreation Department recently received a $5,000 donation from Doug and Joyce Bierbaum of Bierbaum Electric. Atlantic Parks and Recreation Director Bryant Rasmussen said Doug Bierbaum reached out to say that he wanted to give back to the Department and inquired about some of the projects they have going on, or potential projects they wanted to get started.
ATLANTIC, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Heritage House
Western Iowa Today

Pickup strikes train in Cass County; No injuries

(Cass Co) The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to an accident near 665th Street and Hampton, at the railroad crossing, at 12:24 a.m. on Saturday, July 30th. A 2015 Chevrolet 2500 pickup being operated by James Stokley was traveling north on 665th, approaching the railroad crossing. Stokley did not see an oncoming train until he had arrived at the intersection and the train sounded its whistle. Stokley locked the brakes on the pickup, but continued to skid closer to the intersection and train. The pickup’s front left corner struck the train’s front right corner, causing approximately $6,000 worth of damage to the pickup and no noticeable damage to the train.
CASS COUNTY, IA
KETV.com

Motorcyclist critically injured in crash at 156th and Fort

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police are investigating an injury crash involving a motorcyclist Saturday morning. It happened at around 10:30 a.m. at 156th and Fort streets. The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital with critical injuries. Police are re-directing traffic and drivers should avoid the area.
OMAHA, NE
WHO 13

Double crash on I-80 results in 1 dead, 2 injured

DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa — A double crash between several vehicles Friday morning resulted in the death of one person. Emergency crews responded to a report of a crash between multiple vehicles at around 6:45 a.m. on I-80 eastbound near the 112 mile marker. According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, vehicles were stopped on […]
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
WOWT

Douglas County Sheriff’s: Body found near Omaha intersection

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Officials with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Sunday that a body was found near an Omaha intersection. They say the body was found outside specifically at N. 72nd Street & Rainwood Rd. before 1 p.m. It’s unclear how long the person has been there.
OMAHA, NE
Western Iowa Today

Mills County implements Burning Ban

(Glenwood) Mills County Emergency Management says a county-wide burning ban will be in place for Mills County starting Saturday (August 6) at 8:00 a.m. The ban prohibits open burning in Mills County, including all the cities within the county. Due to abnormally dry air conditions, temperatures, and the possibility for...
MILLS COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Ashley Hayes Joins SWIPCO Community Development Team

(Atlantic) The Southwest Iowa Planning Council (SWIPCO) has a new face in the Community Development department. Ashley Hayes has joined the staff as a Community Development Specialist. She will work with SWIPCO communities to continue to improve the region through community and economic development activities and planning. “I have been...
ATLANTIC, IA
WOWT

Interstate 80 temporarily blocked at Missouri River following chase

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A law enforcement incident closed Interstate 80 over the Missouri River bridge for a few minutes Friday morning, but authorities reopened most lanes in both directions after a few minutes. The Nebraska State Patrol was in pursuit of a vehicle in the eastbound lanes approaching the...
OMAHA, NE
kjan.com

2 men arrested Saturday in Page County

(Clarinda, Iowa) – The Page County Sheriff’s Office reports two arrests took place, Saturday. According to Sheriff Lyle Palmer, 50-year-old Jacob Alan Blake, of Corning, was arrested by the Adams County Sheriff’s Office and then transferred to the Page County Sheriff’s Jail. Blake faces a charge of Assault with the intent to commit sexual abuse (an Aggravated Misdemeanor). His cash or surety bond was set at $2,000.
PAGE COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
15K+
Followers
21K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy