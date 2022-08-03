Naomi Jean Hackwell Obituary
Naomi Jean Hackwell, age 84, of Anita, IA, passed away on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at the Heritage House in Atlantic, IA.
Services are pending with the staff of Schmidt Family Funeral Home of Anita, IA.
