Tampa Bay’s Morning Krewe – On Demand – 8/3/22

Where Do You Find The Best Chocolate Chip Cookie In Tampa Bay?
Where Do You Find The Best Chocolate Chip Cookie In Tampa Bay? Did You Celebrate Chocolate Chip Cookie Day? Well. It’s never too late, right? It was last week, and we dug up a few cool chewy facts about the cookie that goes best with a tall glass of ice cold milk ; ) And, for the best chocolate chip cookie, ya gotta go to “The Bacon Boss” in The Groves In Wesley Chapel. I am serious. Chocolate chip cookies with Bacon. Bet you can’t eat just 1. Or, 3,5,7. LOL.
Soak Away Your Troubles At Florida’s First Beer Spa
Time to take relaxation to a new level as you soak away your troubles at Florida’s first beer spa. That’s right, beer spa!. Take a trek to Orlando and treat your body to a sumptuous soak in barley and hops. My Beer Spa is the first place in the Sunshine State offering what they call “a hop infusion treatment.” The beer tubs are filled with all the ingredients that make beer: water, barley, hops, and brewers yeast. The only thing different about this mixture when compared to the beer we drink is that it doesn’t undergo the fermentation process. That’s right, you’re soaking in non-alcoholic beer.
20+ FUN Things to Do in Tampa Bay this Weekend
Can you believe it’s almost time for school to start? Children in Hillsborough, Pinellas, and Pasco County will return to school on August 10th. If you need to stock up on school supplies or back-to-school clothes, you can still take advantage of Florida’s Back to School Sales Tax Holiday that runs through Sunday, August 7th. […]
