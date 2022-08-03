Eli Gold, the voice of Alabama football, will not be on air to start 2022 season

Eli Gold, the longtime radio voice of Alabama football, is dealing with health issues and will not be calling games to start the fall, UA announced Wednesday.

Gold has served as the play-by-play voice of the Crimson Tide since 1988. The Brooklyn, New York, native is 68.

Chris Stewart will replace him in the booth. He has been Alabama's men's basketball play-by-play announcer for the past two decades. Stewart will also fill in as host of "The Nick Saban Show" and "Hey Coach" starting on Aug. 18.

In addition to basketball, Stewart has also worked as the radio play-by-play voice for baseball since 2000. Stewart also recently has been the broadcast host of Crimson Tide Sports Network's Alabama football radio coverage as well as the host of "The Nick Saban Show" and "The Nate Oats Show."

Gold is a five-time winner of the Alabama sportscaster of the year award from the National Sports Media Association as well as a member of the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame. His career has spanned well past calling football. Included on Gold's long list of assignments have been professional hockey games and NASCAR coverage for a variety of networks.

"Praying for healthy days ahead for our teammate and friend Eli," Roger Hoover, another broadcaster for CTSN, tweeted . "He’s the heart and soul of @UA_CTSN and we cannot wait to have him back."

Stewart is a 1992 graduate of the University of Montevallo and is also a five-time winner of the Alabama sportscaster of the year award.

