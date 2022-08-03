Fun Places To Take Your Dog In Tampa

Read on 995qyk.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
$12,478 Child Labor Penalty For Chick-fil-A RestaurantBryan DijkhuizenTampa, FL
3 Amazing Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Will Isiah Pacheco Be RB2?Chiefs Focus News And More.Tampa, FL
LGBTQ-Owned Punky’s Bar and Grill ClosesBryan DijkhuizenSaint Petersburg, FL
Related
995qyk.com
Pinellas Trail Complete Loop Now 75 Miles
Pinellas Trail Complete Loop Now 75 Miles. It’s been 30 years in the making. After Covid, the activity on The Pinellas Trail exploded to over 2,000,000 (yep 2 million) users per year. Now that this final 6.7 mile North Gap has been completed we have a complete 75 mile loop. The newly completed Gap runs from Enterprise road in Clearwater to John Chesnut Sr Park in Palm Harbor. Still a few minor improvements to be done, including a bridge over a Lake Tarpon canal. Source ABCActionNews.
thatssotampa.com
Tampa’s first cat cafe, Cats & Caffeine, opens this weekend
Tampa’s first ever cate cafe opens Saturday, August 6. Those who want to visit Cats & Caffeine can book their reservation on the cafe’s website. The cafe will feature sweet treats by We Vegan Eats, and coffee courtesy of Blind Tiger Coffee. The popular concept that has spread...
thegabber.com
Adoptable Pets in St. Petersburg
Twitter feed. Not a dog lover or cat fanatic? Any of these three young budgies, although shy at first, will, with a little love and training, be your feathered BFF. They’re easy to train, sweet, and they don’t need walks or their litter scooped. Please call Pet Pal about adoption specifics. 727-328-7738.
travelawaits.com
20 Florida Monthly Rentals On The Pinellas Peninsula For Snowbirds
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. You’ve earned this. You’ve earned the time off. You’ve earned the chance to get away. And now it’s time for you and yours to take on full snowbird status and head to Florida for a month or more. Where do you start, you might ask? We’re here to help! If the Pinellas Peninsula in Florida sounds appealing to you (I’ve been, trust me… it’s appealing), then we hope you take a few moments to look at these 20 rental options selected just for you. These are nearly exclusively designed for couples — your chance to truly get away from it all!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thatssotampa.com
Bolay to debut its first-ever drive-thru in Tampa this September
Bolay Fresh Bold Kitchen, the dynamic build your own ‘Bol’ concept from South Florida, officially debuted in the Tampa Bay market with the opening of their Brandon location last May. Soon after they opened a location in St. Petersburg at 1330 4th Street North. The grand opening of the Tampa location at 402 S Dale Mabry Highway is set for September 1.
Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire state
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Welcome back to another article showcasing Florida's many great restaurants!
Bay News 9
Volunteers needed for Hillsborough County botanical garden
TAMPA, Fla. — Hillsborough County is looking for volunteers to lend a hand at Eureka Springs Conservation Park in Tampa. Eureka Springs Conservation Park is the only 31-acre botanical garden in Hillsborough County’s entire park system. Hillsborough County is looking for volunteers to maintain the park. Volunteer Brandon...
Pinellas Trail now extends 75 miles in a loop around county
Great news for walkers, runners and bicyclists in Pinellas County: You can now travel a whopping 75 miles on the Pinellas County Duke Energy Trail loop!
IN THIS ARTICLE
wbtw.com
Tropics waking up with possible development
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The tropics have been quiet for over a month now, which is not uncommon in June and July. August, September and October are, on average, much busier months. Right on cue, a tropical wave is about to emerge off the coast of Africa. Once it...
Bradenton police find lost 5-year-old’s parents
Bradenton police are looking for the family of a 5-year-old girl who they said was found wandering barefoot around the city Sunday morning.
You Can Go Beach Camping At This Florida State Park & Wake Up To Incredible Underwater Ruins
Florida's ocean blues makes beach camping a popular attraction amongst tourists and locals alike. Waking up to gorgeous clear waters and a breathtaking sunrise sounds like a dream that you can absolutely make a reality. Just off Tampa's coast is Fort De Soto State Park with incredible ruins that are...
Bay News 9
NJoy distillery in Spring Hill offers nature, tours and spirits
SPRING HILL, Fla. — Life on the farm often seems to move a little slower than life in a city, or so most people would say. But not for Natalie Goff, whose farm has plenty of lively animals. What You Need To Know. Natalie and Kevin Goff own NJoy...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
businessobserverfl.com
Locally owned fitness chain secures site for third gym in region
Epic Health and Fitness, a franchise fitness chain headquartered in Spring Hill, has secured a location for its third gym in the Tampa Bay region, in Brooksville. In addition to Spring Hill, the company has a franchise in Weeki Wachee. According to a news release, the Brooksville Epic Health and...
Letter: The truth has come out about Polk County Animal Services
I was a trustee at animal control for almost 4 months. I took the job as “Cat Man” taking care of every cat and kitten that came there. I made it my goal to get every cage cleaned every day before we went back to the jail around 5:00 pm. We worked 7 days a week.
Manatee chases alligator in Sarasota park, video shows
A video captured the moment an alligator was playfully chased away by a large manatee in Sarasota County on Saturday.
thegabber.com
Blue-Green Algae Alert in St. Petersburg, Tampa Bay
There’s still an alert for the blue green-algae bloom at Maximo Park, according to the Pinellas County Health Department. The toxic algae bloom was reported on June 30, and the beach was closed to prevent swimming and other water activities. “We expect the warnings to be posted for the...
Manatee County woman wins top prize-winning scratch-off lottery ticket
A Manatee County woman was named a top prize winner in the final drawing in the Monopoly Doubler Bonus Play Promotional drawing on Friday.
dailyphew.com
Heartbreaking Letter Inspires Senior Dog’s Adoption After Living 5 Years in Shelter
For the past five years, Roofus has been living in a kennel at the Bishop Animal Shelter in Bradenton, Florida. Now 10-years-old, the Weimaraner-mix had been adopted a few times, only to be brought back. Recently, the staff at the shelter unearthed a letter written by Roofus’ original owners back...
30,000 students receive free backpacks, school supplies
WWE Global Ambassador Titus O'Neil put the smackdown on the need for school supplies, Saturday.
Hot with scattered PM storms this weekend
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — It’ll be a hot weekend for the entire Tampa Bay area with temperatures warming quickly into the mid-90s this afternoon. The record challenging heat continues with a forecast high of 95° this afternoon and a record of 96 degrees today at the Tampa international airport. Showers and thunderstorms will start to […]
Comments / 0