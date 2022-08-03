Read on www.thecoastlandtimes.com
Volunteer crews battle Salvo structure fire
At 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, multiple 911 calls to Dare Central sent the Chicamacomico Banks volunteer firefighters to Duck Village Outfitters on NC 12 in Salvo. When the first ladder truck arrived, firefighters encountered heavy fire at the back of the building at 26889 NC 12. The fire extended into the interior of the building.
Marian Hope Dough
Manteo, NC – Marian Hope Dough, 86, of Manteo, NC went to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at home surrounded by family. Hope leaves behind her devoted husband of 51 years, Walter Allen Dough; sister and best friend, Kathy Spencer; a loving granddaughter, Tabitha Collins (Darius); grandson, Mikey Sawyer; great-grandson, Dawson Rowland; great-granddaughter, Mallory Sawyer; daughter, Johnna Bonet; and many nieces and nephews that loved her dearly.
Two being treated for smoke inhalation after early morning fire in Kill Devil Hills
Two people are being treated for smoke inhalation following an early morning structure fire in Kill Devil Hills. Kill Devil Hills Fire Department crews responded to a report of a structure fire at 1:04 a.m. on August 5, 2022 in the 200 block of North Memorial Boulevard. The fire was reported on the rear decks of the structure, according to a press release from the Kill Devil Hills Fire Department.
