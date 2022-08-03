ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Rangers vs. Orioles prediction: Betting pick as All-Star Martin Perez takes hill

By Stitches
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kv2HK_0h3B2OKs00

Mid-summer approval ratings update: Manhattan D.A. Alvin Bragg, 8 percent. Amber Heard, 11%. Johnny Depp, 12%. Will Smith, 18%. Phil Mickelson, 21%. President Biden, 38%.

Fox late night host Greg Gutfeld, 90%. Aaron Judge 100% and $titches 110%.

Baltimore visits Texas.

I know, I’ve been looking forward to this one as well. The Orioles’ 25-year-old rookie Kyle Bradish (1-4, 7.01) has one win from 11 starts and has surrendered 28 runs over his past 30 innings.

The Rangers’ Martin Perez (9-2, 2.52), who played in the All-Star Game, has allowed just three runs over his past 19 innings and hasn’t lost since April.

Betting on Baseball?

Play 10 units on the Rangers.

deLightful!

With Juan Soto and Josh Bell traded at the deadline and Hunter Biden hitting cleanup, the Nats beat Jacob deGrom and the Mets 5-1. Washington hit three homers after deGrom departed.

We cleaned up. Up +2,088 DeSotos.

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Baltimore, MD
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
Local
Maryland Sports
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Mickelson
Person
Jacob Degrom
Person
Hunter Biden
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Amber Heard
Person
Greg Gutfeld
Person
Juan Soto
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
53K+
Followers
41K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy