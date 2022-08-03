ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Infinity Ward to Share More Modern Warfare 2 Info at CDL Champs

By Alexandra Hobbs
DBLTAP
DBLTAP
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.dbltap.com

Comments / 0

Related
DBLTAP

5 Best Bot Lane Duos in League of Legends Patch 12.14

The new changes to support meta in League of Legends, added new bot laners to join the top five bot lane duos. Picking a strong ADC and support that work together to get a win in your lane is important! Here are the top five bot lane duos in Patch 12.14.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Apex Legends Devs Worried About Vantage's Kit Working in Current Loot RNG

Respawn Entertainment spoke with Dexerto about their fears in creating a sniper-based Legend in Apex Legends. While some Legends lean toward a certain style of weapon, Vantage takes that to a whole new level. Her whole kit screams long-distance and it's easy to see why. The problem comes with the RNG of loot. To make any long-range kit work, you need to find a sniper and a scope of some sort.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Modern Warfare 2#Infinity Ward#Warfare#Cdl#Video Game#Cdl Champs#Infinityward
DBLTAP

League of Legends Patch 12.15 Preview

League of Legends Patch 12.15 is coming out on August 10, alongside a variety of new Champion and system adjustments. League of Legends Developer Matt Leung-Harrison, known as @RiotPhroxzon on Twitter, posted a preview of the changes coming to the new patch. Here's all the information we got from the Patch 12.15 preview.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

3 TFT Champions to Use Mage Spatula On

In TFT, the Mage Spatula allows champions to gain the Mage trait, which allows units to be able to cast twice. Here are the three best champions to give the Mage Spatula to in order to help you win. 3 TFT Champions To Use Mage Spatula On. Aurelion Sol. The...
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Apex Legends Devs Reportedly Working on Gifting Feature

At the start of Apex Legends Season 14: Hunted, it appears players won't be getting an in-game gifting feature just yet, but soon enough perhaps. Gifting, of course, is a highly requested feature in just about any game with valuable cosmetics. The ability to send and receive skins for both weapons and characters is one that's long been a handy tool in Fortnite, for instance.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Call of Duty
NewsBreak
NFL
DBLTAP

Overwatch 2 Won't Be Getting a Third Beta

Blizzard have announced that Overwatch 2 will not be getting a third beta ahead of its release in October. Players hoping to get in on another beta for Overwatch 2 might be left disappointed, after Blizzard vice president Jon Spector announced that they would not be organizing anymore public betas.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Apex Legends Players Discuss Another Armor Change Theory

A popular Apex Legends armor opinion was shared on TikTok before making its way to Reddit. Season 14 is finally seeing a much-requested feature with the removal of the self-revive ability on the Golden Knockdown Shield. One of the biggest differences from Apex Legends and other battle royales is the...
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Overwatch 2 Developers Rank Worst Tank Heroes

Overwatch 2 developers have shared who the best and worst tank heroes are at keeping their teammates alive. These results are based on what was seen during the second beta and these results may surprise you!. Tanks are crucial to ensure that your team is successful. A tank has many...
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

How to Get Modern Warfare 2 Open Beta Access

Call of Duty players have a chance at earning a Modern Warfare 2 Open Beta code. The CDL Championship Weekend has almost come to an end and the Championship Sunday will reward players with a chance at playing the new upcoming CoD installment. Since it is an open beta, players...
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

CDL Championship Weekend 2022: Full Schedule, Teams Detailed

The Call of Duty League Championship Weekend kicks off today. Here's every match that's happening over the next four days. Taking place at the Galen Center in Los Angeles, California, the CDL Championship Weekend 2022 is one of the biggest events in Call of Duty esports. Only the very best eight teams have made their way into the Challenger Finals, with what's shaping up to be an exciting showdown.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Warzone and Vanguard Gabriel T. Rorke Operator Seemingly Leaked

An ArtStation post from a Sledgehammer Games character artist has seemingly leaked that Gabriel T. Rorke will soon be returning as a playable character in Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard. The post has since been removed. As shared by @ModernWarzone on Twitter Saturday, the post seemingly showed off several...
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Fortnite The Block 2.0 Explained

Here's everything you need to know about The Block 2.0 in Fortnite. The Block 2.0 made its way to Fortnite ahead of No Sweat Summer. The initiative was launched back in June as a way to involve members of the Fortnite community in rebuilding Tilted Towers. The project was essentially a design contest, the criteria for which can be found here.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

DBLTAP

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
12K+
Post
203K+
Views
ABOUT

DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!

 https://www.dbltap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy