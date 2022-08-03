Infinity Ward to Share More Modern Warfare 2 Info at CDL Champs

Read on www.dbltap.com
5 Best Bot Lane Duos in League of Legends Patch 12.14
The new changes to support meta in League of Legends, added new bot laners to join the top five bot lane duos. Picking a strong ADC and support that work together to get a win in your lane is important! Here are the top five bot lane duos in Patch 12.14.
Charge Rifle Will Not Change in Apex Legends Season 14 According to Respawn
The Charge Rifle is staying the same for Apex Legends Season 14 according to an Apex Legends developer in a recent interview. After the announcement trailer for Season 14, Respawn made their rounds through the media giving out a few interviews. One was with TheLoadout where the topic of the controversial sniper came up.
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Reveals New Pokémon: Fidough and Cetitan
The newest Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Pokémon have been revealed, and they are the Fairy-type Fidough and the Ice-type Cetitan
Apex Legends Devs Worried About Vantage's Kit Working in Current Loot RNG
Respawn Entertainment spoke with Dexerto about their fears in creating a sniper-based Legend in Apex Legends. While some Legends lean toward a certain style of weapon, Vantage takes that to a whole new level. Her whole kit screams long-distance and it's easy to see why. The problem comes with the RNG of loot. To make any long-range kit work, you need to find a sniper and a scope of some sort.
League of Legends Patch 12.15 Preview
League of Legends Patch 12.15 is coming out on August 10, alongside a variety of new Champion and system adjustments. League of Legends Developer Matt Leung-Harrison, known as @RiotPhroxzon on Twitter, posted a preview of the changes coming to the new patch. Here's all the information we got from the Patch 12.15 preview.
3 TFT Champions to Use Mage Spatula On
In TFT, the Mage Spatula allows champions to gain the Mage trait, which allows units to be able to cast twice. Here are the three best champions to give the Mage Spatula to in order to help you win. 3 TFT Champions To Use Mage Spatula On. Aurelion Sol. The...
Square Enix Announces Tactics Ogre: Reborn Release Date
Tactics Ogre: Reborn, a new enhanced version of the classic tactical RPG by Square Enix has been given a release date.
Apex Legends Devs Reportedly Working on Gifting Feature
At the start of Apex Legends Season 14: Hunted, it appears players won't be getting an in-game gifting feature just yet, but soon enough perhaps. Gifting, of course, is a highly requested feature in just about any game with valuable cosmetics. The ability to send and receive skins for both weapons and characters is one that's long been a handy tool in Fortnite, for instance.
Behaviour Interactive Project S Release Date Information
Behavior Interactive's newest project has just announced its release date.
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Download Size
With Pokémon Scarlet and Violet releasing in just a few months, players might want to know just how large the download size of the upcoming Pokémon are
Overwatch 2 Won't Be Getting a Third Beta
Blizzard have announced that Overwatch 2 will not be getting a third beta ahead of its release in October. Players hoping to get in on another beta for Overwatch 2 might be left disappointed, after Blizzard vice president Jon Spector announced that they would not be organizing anymore public betas.
Apex Legends Players Discuss Another Armor Change Theory
A popular Apex Legends armor opinion was shared on TikTok before making its way to Reddit. Season 14 is finally seeing a much-requested feature with the removal of the self-revive ability on the Golden Knockdown Shield. One of the biggest differences from Apex Legends and other battle royales is the...
How to Use Native Refresh Rate in Pokemon GO
A guide on how to use native refresh rate in Pokemon GO
How Does Daily Adventure Incense Work in Pokémon GO?
Here's a breakdown of everything you need to know about how Daily Adventure Incense works in Pokémon GO.
Overwatch 2 Developers Rank Worst Tank Heroes
Overwatch 2 developers have shared who the best and worst tank heroes are at keeping their teammates alive. These results are based on what was seen during the second beta and these results may surprise you!. Tanks are crucial to ensure that your team is successful. A tank has many...
How to Get Modern Warfare 2 Open Beta Access
Call of Duty players have a chance at earning a Modern Warfare 2 Open Beta code. The CDL Championship Weekend has almost come to an end and the Championship Sunday will reward players with a chance at playing the new upcoming CoD installment. Since it is an open beta, players...
CDL Championship Weekend 2022: Full Schedule, Teams Detailed
The Call of Duty League Championship Weekend kicks off today. Here's every match that's happening over the next four days. Taking place at the Galen Center in Los Angeles, California, the CDL Championship Weekend 2022 is one of the biggest events in Call of Duty esports. Only the very best eight teams have made their way into the Challenger Finals, with what's shaping up to be an exciting showdown.
Warzone and Vanguard Gabriel T. Rorke Operator Seemingly Leaked
An ArtStation post from a Sledgehammer Games character artist has seemingly leaked that Gabriel T. Rorke will soon be returning as a playable character in Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard. The post has since been removed. As shared by @ModernWarzone on Twitter Saturday, the post seemingly showed off several...
Will GTA Online Merge With GTA 6?
With conversations about GTA 6 circulating online, it is only natural for fans to be asking whether GTA online may merge its existing lobbies when GTA 6 does release.
Fortnite The Block 2.0 Explained
Here's everything you need to know about The Block 2.0 in Fortnite. The Block 2.0 made its way to Fortnite ahead of No Sweat Summer. The initiative was launched back in June as a way to involve members of the Fortnite community in rebuilding Tilted Towers. The project was essentially a design contest, the criteria for which can be found here.
