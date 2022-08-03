ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden County, NJ

Fifth and sixth probable cases of monkeypox detected in Camden County

The Cherry Hill Sun

Camden County logs 1,427 new cases in this week

The Camden County Department of Health is announcing 1,095 new positive cases of COVID-19 and two new COVID-related deaths which occurred between Tuesday, July 26 and Monday, Aug. 1. Additionally, there were 332 cases detected through antigen testing, bringing the total number of cases 1,427. The aggregate number of confirmed positive cases in Camden County to 119,550 and 1,674 total fatalities.
The Cherry Hill Sun

Teacher, student reunite for first time since 1959

Elaine Wexman and Rose Glassberg saw one another for the first time since the former’s 12th grade graduation at a Lions Gate reunion on Aug. 2. Wexman graduated from Philadelphia’s Germantown High School, where Glassberg was a teacher for 11 years. The latter was Wexman’s 12th grade English teacher and without knowing it, inspired Wexman to join the field.
The Cherry Hill Sun

Erlton wins 62nd annual Cherry Bowl meet

About 700 swimmers gathered at Old Orchard Swim Club on July 30 for the 62nd annual Cherry Bowl, an end-of-season swim meet that features Cherry Hill’s 12 swim clubs. The event was attended by swimmers, their families and local officials, including Mayor Susan Shin Angulo, Council President David Fleisher, councilwomen Carole Roskoph and Sangeeta Doshi and councilman William Carter.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
The Cherry Hill Sun

National Night Out returns to Cherry Hill for first year after pandemic

On Aug. 2, Cherry Hill police, township and the recreation department will be participating in National Night Out for the first time since 2019. The campaign was originally organized by the National Association of Town Watch in 1984, but according to Community Response Unit Commander Lt. Andrew Spell, Cherry Hill has only recently started participating within the past six years. The event is free, family-friendly and open to the public.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
The Cherry Hill Sun

1,299 new COVID cases in Camden County in past week

The Camden County Department of Health is announcing 1,069 new positive cases of COVID-19 and six new COVID-related deaths which occurred between Tuesday, July 19 and Monday, July 25. Additionally, there were 230 cases detected through antigen testing, bringing the total number of cases 1,299. The aggregate number of confirmed positive cases in Camden County to 118,606 and 1,672 total fatalities.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
The Cherry Hill Sun

Council addresses pilot programs and rental assistance

At the July 25 meeting, Cherry Hill Council passed two ordinances on second reading, both granting five year phase-in payment plans in lieu of taxes for the Hampton Road redevelopment area and the Victory Refrigeration redevelopment area. Both were entitled to the phase-in payments as part of the 2015 Woodcrest Country Club settlement that sought to preserve open space and revitalize the areas already designated for redevelopment.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
The Cherry Hill Sun

Heat advisory issued in Camden County

The Camden County Health Officer has issued a heat advisory for our region effective Monday, July 25 from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. During a heat advisory, the combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a situation in which heat illnesses are possible. “Temperatures are expected...
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
The Cherry Hill Sun

Camden County logs 1,196 new cases and no new deaths

The Camden County Department of Health is announcing 906 new positive cases of COVID-19 which occurred between Tuesday, July 12 and Monday, July 18. Additionally, there were 290 cases detected through antigen testing, bringing the total number of cases 1,196. The aggregate number of confirmed positive cases in Camden County to 117,181 and 1,664 total fatalities.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
The Cherry Hill Sun

Register or renew your cat license by July 31

Cherry Hill’s 2022 Pet License Renewal is open and available online. Cats must be registered annually. Residents can apply for a license on our website or via mail by printing the application available on our website. Applications must be accompanied by a copy of the current rabies vaccination certificate. Rabies Certificate must be valid through Oct. 31 of the license year.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
The Cherry Hill Sun

Cherry Hill Public Schools to distribute free food

Cherry Hill Public Schools will provide “farm market” style free food pickup for the Cherry Hill community every week on Wednesdays, beginning July 20. This serves Cherry Hill families with children living at home. The children need not be enrolled in the Cherry Hill Public Schools. This program is provided with federal funds from the Keep Kids Fed Act. Attendees will need to exit their cars and must bring their own reusable bag. Pickup will be from noon to 2 p.m. at Cherry Hill High School East.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
The Cherry Hill Sun

Cherry Hill Police schedules Sobriety Checkpoint Detail

During various times throughout the year, the Cherry Hill Police Department conducts Motor Vehicle Sobriety Checkpoints. These checkpoints are designed to make roadways safer by deterring and apprehending intoxicated drivers. High-visibility enforcement and media attention have made checkpoints an effective tool in removing impaired drivers from the roadways. According to...
CHERRY HILL, NJ
