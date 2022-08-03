Fifth and sixth probable cases of monkeypox detected in Camden County

Read on thesunpapers.com
Camden County logs 1,427 new cases in this week
The Camden County Department of Health is announcing 1,095 new positive cases of COVID-19 and two new COVID-related deaths which occurred between Tuesday, July 26 and Monday, Aug. 1. Additionally, there were 332 cases detected through antigen testing, bringing the total number of cases 1,427. The aggregate number of confirmed positive cases in Camden County to 119,550 and 1,674 total fatalities.
Cherry Hill Public School District to hold $363 million bond referendum in October
The last successful bond referendum passed by the Cherry Hill school district was in 1999, for $52 million. While a referendum was proposed for $210.7 million in 2018, it failed. On Oct. 6, residents will vote on a $363-million referendum to pay for improvements at all 19 schools in the...
Cherry Hill man charged with aggravated manslaughter in death of two-year-old girl
A 27-year-old Cherry Hill man has been charged in the July 23 death of a two-year-old female, announced Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Cherry Hill Police Chief Robert Kempf. - Advertisement - Walter H. Clark, 27, of Cherry is charged with the following offenses:. 1 count 1st Degree...
Teacher, student reunite for first time since 1959
Elaine Wexman and Rose Glassberg saw one another for the first time since the former’s 12th grade graduation at a Lions Gate reunion on Aug. 2. Wexman graduated from Philadelphia’s Germantown High School, where Glassberg was a teacher for 11 years. The latter was Wexman’s 12th grade English teacher and without knowing it, inspired Wexman to join the field.
Erlton wins 62nd annual Cherry Bowl meet
About 700 swimmers gathered at Old Orchard Swim Club on July 30 for the 62nd annual Cherry Bowl, an end-of-season swim meet that features Cherry Hill’s 12 swim clubs. The event was attended by swimmers, their families and local officials, including Mayor Susan Shin Angulo, Council President David Fleisher, councilwomen Carole Roskoph and Sangeeta Doshi and councilman William Carter.
National Night Out returns to Cherry Hill for first year after pandemic
On Aug. 2, Cherry Hill police, township and the recreation department will be participating in National Night Out for the first time since 2019. The campaign was originally organized by the National Association of Town Watch in 1984, but according to Community Response Unit Commander Lt. Andrew Spell, Cherry Hill has only recently started participating within the past six years. The event is free, family-friendly and open to the public.
1,299 new COVID cases in Camden County in past week
The Camden County Department of Health is announcing 1,069 new positive cases of COVID-19 and six new COVID-related deaths which occurred between Tuesday, July 19 and Monday, July 25. Additionally, there were 230 cases detected through antigen testing, bringing the total number of cases 1,299. The aggregate number of confirmed positive cases in Camden County to 118,606 and 1,672 total fatalities.
Council addresses pilot programs and rental assistance
At the July 25 meeting, Cherry Hill Council passed two ordinances on second reading, both granting five year phase-in payment plans in lieu of taxes for the Hampton Road redevelopment area and the Victory Refrigeration redevelopment area. Both were entitled to the phase-in payments as part of the 2015 Woodcrest Country Club settlement that sought to preserve open space and revitalize the areas already designated for redevelopment.
Heat advisory issued in Camden County
The Camden County Health Officer has issued a heat advisory for our region effective Monday, July 25 from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. During a heat advisory, the combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a situation in which heat illnesses are possible. “Temperatures are expected...
Cherry Hill Public Library hosts Oscar-winning movie series
Beginning August 15, the Cherry Hill Public Library will be showing screenings of movies that won Oscars. King Richard, Aug. 16 at 10:30 a.m. Licorice Pizza, Aug. 16 at 2 p.m. Nightmare Alley, Aug. 17 at 10:30 a.m. Power of the Dog, Aug. 17 at 2 p.m. West Side Story,...
Camden County logs 1,196 new cases and no new deaths
The Camden County Department of Health is announcing 906 new positive cases of COVID-19 which occurred between Tuesday, July 12 and Monday, July 18. Additionally, there were 290 cases detected through antigen testing, bringing the total number of cases 1,196. The aggregate number of confirmed positive cases in Camden County to 117,181 and 1,664 total fatalities.
County unveils new $1.2 million track at Cooper River Park
Runners from 856 organizations and the South Jersey Track and FIeld Club gathered at Cooper River Park in Pennsauken on July 14 as Camden County commissioners and local officials unveiled new facilities at Jack Curtis Stadium. Commissioner Jeff Nash gave opening remarks, followed by Pennsauken Mayor Jessica Rafeh, Camden City...
Register or renew your cat license by July 31
Cherry Hill’s 2022 Pet License Renewal is open and available online. Cats must be registered annually. Residents can apply for a license on our website or via mail by printing the application available on our website. Applications must be accompanied by a copy of the current rabies vaccination certificate. Rabies Certificate must be valid through Oct. 31 of the license year.
Educational day care approved for Marlkress location
The Cherry Hill Planning Board approved an application by J&T Brothers LLC earlier this month to use 1197 to 1199 Marlkress Road for a Children of America educational day care. The center will have a playground and for four pad-site buildings for retail and commercial purposes. Representing J&T Brothers at...
Route 70 eastbound lane and ramp closures at I-295 interchange tonight
New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) officials today announced overnight lane closures on Route 70 eastbound at the I-295 interchange beginning tonight in Cherry Hill, Camden County as the Route 70 corridor improvement project advances. Beginning at 8 p.m. tonight, Friday, July 22, until 6 a.m., tomorrow, Saturday, July 23,...
Cherry Hill Public Schools to distribute free food
Cherry Hill Public Schools will provide “farm market” style free food pickup for the Cherry Hill community every week on Wednesdays, beginning July 20. This serves Cherry Hill families with children living at home. The children need not be enrolled in the Cherry Hill Public Schools. This program is provided with federal funds from the Keep Kids Fed Act. Attendees will need to exit their cars and must bring their own reusable bag. Pickup will be from noon to 2 p.m. at Cherry Hill High School East.
Historical and Cultural Context of War on Ukraine rescheduled for August 1
On August 1, the Cherry Hill Public Library will be holding its rescheduled event from May 16 on the historical and cultural context of the war on Ukraine from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the Conference Center Lower Level. The Russian invasion of Ukraine has been at least as much...
Cherry Hill Police schedules Sobriety Checkpoint Detail
During various times throughout the year, the Cherry Hill Police Department conducts Motor Vehicle Sobriety Checkpoints. These checkpoints are designed to make roadways safer by deterring and apprehending intoxicated drivers. High-visibility enforcement and media attention have made checkpoints an effective tool in removing impaired drivers from the roadways. According to...
Council awards contract to alleviate trash pickup delays
Cherry Hill council and Mayor Susan Shin Angulo addressed delays in trash pickup at the former’s July 11 meeting, choosing to alleviate the strain on Republic Services by awarding an emergency contract to Seaside Waste Services. The contract stipulates that Seaside will provide one truck and crew for yard...
