ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Bill banning big cats as pets, cub petting passes US House … again

By Tricia Ennis
Connecticut Inside Investigator
Connecticut Inside Investigator
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PXmk5_0h3B20Eh00

The Big Cat Public Safety Act has passed through the US House of Representatives for the second time following a bipartisan vote late last week. The bill, which originally passed during the 2019-2020 session never came to a vote in the Senate but will be reintroduced to the chamber following this vote.

The Big Cat Public Safety Act – H.R. 263 – was introduced in January by Rep. Mike Quigley (D-IL05) and includes updated provisions that are nearly identical to those in a separate Big Cat Public Safety Act – S. 1210– introduced in the Senate by Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) in April. The Senate bill is currently in the Committee on Environmental and Public Works.

Among those provisions are an outright ban on owning and breeding big cats as pets, including lions, tigers, cheetahs, cougars, and leopards. This is in addition to current bans on the import, sale, and transport of such animals. Organizations like animal sanctuaries, zoos, veterinarians, and universities and colleges, would be exempt from these bans.

In addition to the ban, the bill would also create strict rules around the exhibition of big cats. Those rules would require organizations and businesses that allow public encounters with the cats to keep the public at least 15 feet away from the animals or to erect a permanent barrier between the two. According to the Congressional Budget Office, this could lead to about $80 million per year in lost revenue for public and private zoos and other businesses that currently hold such exhibitions.

People, businesses, and organizations in possession of a big cat before the enactment of the bill would be allowed to keep them but would also be required to register the animals with the U.S. Department of Fish and Wildlife.

“Ultimately, this legislation is about public safety. Any American can imagine the danger that exotic cats can pose. These are predators, not pets,” said Quigley following the bill’s passage. “Law enforcement has long advocated for legislation that will keep dangerous wild animals out of their communities and reduce the risk to first responders and the animals themselves.”

The bill is broadly supported by conservation and animal rights groups, including Tiger King star Carole Baskin, whose Big Cat Rescue has been a proponent of the bill since the first time around three years ago. The Netflix series, which debuted in 2020, brought the U.S. big cat trade and exhibition to the forefront of the national consciousness and has been credited with helping to pass this legislation.

“There are around 5,000 captive tigers here in the US. We must ensure laws are in place to prevent these animals from ending up in the illegal trade in tiger parts and products that remains a primary threat to wild tigers,” said the World Wildlife Fund in a statement on their website. “With 2022 being the Year of the Tiger on the Chinese calendar, it’s time that we finally see the US Government act on this longstanding conservation issue.”

“The Big Cat Public Safety Act … is a commonsense and urgently needed solution to the dangerous and cruel problems associated with private ownership of big cats and direct contact activities like cub petting,” said a statement from the Animal Welfare Institute. “The wild animals used for petting and photo-taking encounters, and those imprisoned in basements or backyards as pets, not only suffer immensely, but also pose a serious risk to human safety.”

H.R. 263 will now head to the Senate.

Comments / 1

Related
buzznicked.com

Couple Adopts What They Thought Was A Mini-Pig, Keeps Her As A Pet As She Grows To Over 500 Lbs

Anytime I hear that someone has a pet mini pig, I have a hard time not thinking that eventually that mini pig will be turned into food for the family. That was not the case with this mini pig though! Derek Walter and Steve Jenkins are roommates who live in Toronto. Their friend had a mini pig that was up for adoption. Thinking that the mini pig would only be about 70 lbs full-grown, they decided to adopt Esther the pig. But to their surprise, Esther did not stop growing. She’s now topping the scales at a whopping 530 lbs! That’s quite the surprise. I recently started following Esther the Pig on Facebook, and she is pretty adorable. Even though she is insanely large and probably a pretty inconvenient pet, Derek & Steve have taken full advantage of her inspiration. They have given up bacon and have even started a shelter for abused & abandoned commercial farm animals. Their shelter is called The Esther Effect Farm Animal Sanctuary. Who knew that a pig could have so much influence on two roommates.
ANIMALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Blumenthal
Person
Carole Baskin
Maya Devi

Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral

A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
natureworldnews.com

Inflation Forces Pet Owners to Return Adopted Animals to Shelters

In the Big Apple, many pet owners are relocating to neighborhoods that either forbid pets or aren't pet-friendly, giving up their pets and returning adopted animals to shelters. The animal welfare organization's director of marketing and communications, Katy Hansen, cited housing as the main factor. She also mentioned the lack...
AKRON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal Sanctuaries#H R 263
petpress.net

The Top 10 Largest Domestic Cats

What are the largest domestic cats? Some breeds of domesticated cats can grow to be quite large. There are many different types of domestic cats, but some of the largest ones can weigh over 20 pounds. While some think that larger cats are more high maintenance than their smaller counterparts,...
PETS
Outsider.com

WATCH: Tourist Tries to Pet Wild Warthog, Immediately Gets Trampled

In this edition of “What Animals Not to Pet,” we’re adding wild warthogs to the list. But these tourists already discovered that on their own. Despite what Disney may make it seem, warthogs are not approachable (and they definitely don’t travel with meercat companions). Their tails are always wagging, but don’t mistake this for the friendly gesture we often see from dogs. This is only to keep the bugs away. While they may be fairly small in stature, warthogs are incredibly powerful creatures that can reach speeds up to 30 miles per hour, and their tusks can grow up to 10 inches in length.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Netflix
katzenworld.co.uk

Navigating the Outdoor versus Indoor Cat Debate

A guide on deciding what is best for you and your cat by Kris Hill from the Society for Companion Animal Studies (SCAS) This blog is not intended to engage directly in the debate of whether pet cats should be kept indoors or permitted to roam, a topic that can become heated and polarising. Rather, the intention is to help the reader navigate what might be a difficult decision and encourage compassion and tolerance amongst fellow cat-lovers.
PETS
petside.com

Texas Heeler Dogs: Breed Facts and Information

PetSide may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. Texas Heelers are strikingly beautiful dogs that share all of the best features of their Australian cattle dog and Australian shepherd parents. They are hardworking, active, loyal, protective, and playful and make excellent dogs for working households. For...
TEXAS STATE
The Atlantic

40,000 Pet Dogs, One Big Question

This article was originally published in Knowable Magazine. Hana aced her memory test. After viewing the contents of three identical boxes arrayed in an arc on the back deck of her home, the three-year-old Cavalier King Charles spaniel had to remember which box held a treat—a task she learned after just a few trials.
PETS
Tree Hugger

Silly Pets Swim, Drive, and Grin for Photo Awards

Cat buddies and dog buddies. Lots of water playtime, silly looks, and a cat contemplating its next chess moves. These are some of the finalists in the Comedy Pet Photo Awards, featuring dogs and cats and a few other animals mugging for the camera. Thirty shortlisted images and videos were chosen from hundreds of entries submitted from nearly 70 countries.
ANIMALS
Connecticut Inside Investigator

Connecticut Inside Investigator

Connecticut State
403
Followers
98
Post
48K+
Views
ABOUT

Connecticut Inside Investigator (CII) is a nonprofit investigative journalism outlet on a mission to inform the people of Connecticut through investigative journalism and inspire the public through engaging stories. We're glad you're here!

 https://www.insideinvestigator.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy