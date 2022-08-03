ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mom, daughter found dead in home after Georgia deputies fatally shoot accused killer

By Tanasia Kenney
The Telegraph
The Telegraph
 4 days ago

A mother and daughter were found dead inside their Atlanta-area home after Georgia authorities shot and killed the man accused in their deaths, deputies said.

The incident unfolded Tuesday, Aug. 2, as deputies responded to a welfare check at a home on Long Creek Drive in Buford, according to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities were also investigating a possible missing persons case.

During their search of the home, deputies said they were met by a knife-wielding man.

“The man made aggressive movements toward the deputies with a knife,” authorities wrote in their news release. “As a result, the man was shot and killed by deputies.”

Deputies later found the bodies of the two women in the home. They were identified as Kim Nguyen, 42, and her daughter Lam-Anh Tran, 18.

Authorities have not released the man’s name, and it’s unclear how or if he knew the women.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing, according to sheriff’s deputies. The police shooting will be handled by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Buford is about 40 miles northeast of downtown Atlanta.

