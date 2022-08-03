ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

Comments / 0

Related
POLITICO

Republican senators are making clear to Joe Manchin: Don't count on our votes for your permitting reform deal.

Manchin has threatened "consequences" if the provision doesn't pass, but right now it's GOP senators threatening to block it. What happened: Republican senators are making crystal clear that Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) should not count on their votes to pass his side deal for revamping the federal permitting process if Democrats go ahead and pass their party-line climate and energy, tax and health care package.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Beast

Senate Dems Finally Pass Sweeping Spending Bill After Chaotic ‘Vote-a-Rama’

After more than a year of painstaking and dramatic negotiations, Democrats on Capitol Hill finally passed a sweeping climate, tax, and health care bill Sunday afternoon. It wasn’t quite as sweeping as most Democrats had wanted. What was once supposed to be a $5 trillion bill—and then a $3.5 trillion, and then $3 trillion, and then $1.5 trillion, and then $1 trillion—ended up as a $400 billion measure, spread over the next 10 years, that would actually decrease deficits by more than $300 billion over that time period by closing tax loopholes.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Bob Menendez
Person
John Barrasso
Person
Tammy Duckworth
Person
Marco Rubio
Person
Xi Jinping
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Ted Cruz
Person
Tim Kaine
Person
Mitt Romney
Person
Angus King
Daily Beast

Putin’s Pals Furious Younger Russians Don’t Want to Die in Ukraine

As Russia’s invasion of Ukraine marches on, there is a dark undercurrent of waning public support—and it’s coming through even on tightly controlled state television. In the first days of the bloody war, the public was promised a quick victory due to the superiority of Russia’s military. Instead, the Kremlin’s offensive has been plagued by heavy losses and equipment deficiencies, to the point that state TV pundits publicly contemplate seeking aid and assistance from other pariah states—including Iran and North Korea.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taiwan#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#The White House#The Daily Beast#Chinese
Daily Mail

Missile strike kills female commander who 'boasted of how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians' and whose troops fired on civilians in Donbas as she becomes Russia's first senior woman officer to die

A Russian female commander who boasted about how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians and whose troops fired on civilians in the Donbas region has been killed in a missile strike. Lieutenant Colonel Olga 'Kursa' Kachura, 52, was killed instantly after a Ukrainian missile hit her car as she was driving in the city of Horlivka, in the Donetsk region of Ukraine.
MILITARY
The Independent

China-Taiwan news – live: Top Taiwan official found dead as China accused of attack simulation

A top Taiwanese defence ministry official was found dead on Saturday as the self-governing territory accused China of carrying out a “simulated attack” with the country’s warships and planes conducting missions in the Taiwan Strait.Ou Yang Li-hsing, the deputy head of the Taiwan defence ministry’s research and development unit, died from a heart attack on Saturday in his hotel room, reported state media.The room had no signs of ‘intrusion’ and his family had a history of heart disease, said the official Central News Agency.Meanwhile, the defence ministry tweeted on Saturday that multiple Chinese craft conducted missions in the Taiwan...
CHINA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
China
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
Daily Beast

Republicans Quash $35 Insulin Cap During Senate Vote-a-Rama

In the heat of the Senate’s overnight vote-a-rama, where members propose amendments to reconciliation bills, members couldn’t agree on capping prices on the life-saving insulin. The Senate voted 57-43 to cap insulin prices at $35 on the private marketplace—a simple majority, but still three votes shy of the 60 needed to pass the amendment. The Inflation Reduction Act introduced a cap for both Medicare and private insurance recipients, but the Senate parliamentarian ruled that part of the measure violated Senate rules. That gave Republicans an opportunity to stymie the private insurance proposal, though they left the Medicare element intact. “Republicans have just gone on the record in favor of expensive insulin,” Sen. Ron Wyden (D-OR) told The Washington Post. “After years of tough talk about taking on insulin makers, Republicans have once against wilted in the face of heat from Big Pharma.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Beast

The Absurd Reason a Lawmaker Gave for Breaking Stock Rules

When Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-NY) came before congressional investigators earlier this year to explain why he hadn’t disclosed hundreds of stock trades in a timely manner, the Long Island congressman currently running for governor had quite the explanation. Suozzi actually told investigators he was too busy to deal with...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Benzinga

Kim Jong-Un Said To Offer 100,000 'Volunteers' To Vladimir Putin To Fight Ukraine

Kim Jong-un has offered 100,000 North Korean "volunteer" troops to support Russia's invasion of Ukraine, according to the state media. What Happened: Russian defense pundit Igor Korotchenko on state-controlled Channel One Russia said, "there are reports that 100,000 North Korean volunteers are prepared to come and take part in the conflict," the New York Post reported.
WORLD
Daily Beast

Scientists Fear We’re Not Ready for Nightmare New COVID Variant

A wave of COVID infections caused by the BA.5 subvariant has crested. All over the world, daily new cases, hospitalizations and deaths are going down. But the SARS-CoV-2 virus is almost certainly here to stay. Another wave is all but inevitable as new variants and subvariants mutate, compete for dominance and find new transmission pathways.
SCIENCE
Benzinga

U.S. Stock Futures Higher After Friday's Jobs Report

U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade on Monday following Friday’s better-than-expected jobs report. Investors are awaiting earnings results from Tyson Foods, Inc. TSN, Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. TTWO, American International Group, Inc. AIG and BioNTech SE BNTX. Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 72...
STOCKS
Daily Beast

Schools Spent Millions on Faulty COVID Scanners

In August 2020, with COVID-19 outbreaks proliferating and back to school plans shifting, U.S. tech vendors popped up, promising a solution. They were selling thermal imaging cameras and scanners that they said could screen large groups of students for virus-related fevers in real time. The catch: they didn’t work.
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy