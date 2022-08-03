Read on www.thedailybeast.com
POLITICO
Republican senators are making clear to Joe Manchin: Don't count on our votes for your permitting reform deal.
Manchin has threatened "consequences" if the provision doesn't pass, but right now it's GOP senators threatening to block it. What happened: Republican senators are making crystal clear that Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) should not count on their votes to pass his side deal for revamping the federal permitting process if Democrats go ahead and pass their party-line climate and energy, tax and health care package.
Cheney says DOJ not prosecuting Trump if there's evidence could call into question the US as 'nation of laws'
Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney said if the Justice Department does not prosecute former President Donald Trump for his role in the insurrection at the US Capitol and "the facts and the evidence are there," the decision could call into question whether the United States can "call ourselves a nation of laws."
Nancy Pelosi’s Beijing Arrest for 'Hooliganism' Is Trending on Weibo
Nancy Pelosi’s controversial visit to Taiwan on Tuesday has been all the buzz on Chinese social media Weibo. The latest trending topic is titled “U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi detained by Beijing police station,” which has nearly two million views and over a thousand discussion posts. The...
Daily Beast
Senate Dems Finally Pass Sweeping Spending Bill After Chaotic ‘Vote-a-Rama’
After more than a year of painstaking and dramatic negotiations, Democrats on Capitol Hill finally passed a sweeping climate, tax, and health care bill Sunday afternoon. It wasn’t quite as sweeping as most Democrats had wanted. What was once supposed to be a $5 trillion bill—and then a $3.5 trillion, and then $3 trillion, and then $1.5 trillion, and then $1 trillion—ended up as a $400 billion measure, spread over the next 10 years, that would actually decrease deficits by more than $300 billion over that time period by closing tax loopholes.
South Korean Foreign Minister Seeks To Reassure Xi Jinping In Beijing Over US Ties
South Korea's foreign minister Park Jin will visit China for the first time on Monday as President Yoon Suk-yeol's government seeks to reassure Xi Jinping of their relationship despite stronger ties with the U.S. What Happened: Jin will be in China for a three-day visit, during which he will hold...
Hear Liz Cheney's plan if Trump wins the GOP nomination
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) says that she believes she can win her primary race against a Trump-endorsed candidate by speaking the truth to Wyoming voters.
Daily Beast
Putin’s Pals Furious Younger Russians Don’t Want to Die in Ukraine
As Russia’s invasion of Ukraine marches on, there is a dark undercurrent of waning public support—and it’s coming through even on tightly controlled state television. In the first days of the bloody war, the public was promised a quick victory due to the superiority of Russia’s military. Instead, the Kremlin’s offensive has been plagued by heavy losses and equipment deficiencies, to the point that state TV pundits publicly contemplate seeking aid and assistance from other pariah states—including Iran and North Korea.
‘Absolute evil’: inside the Russian prison camp where dozens of Ukrainians burned to death
Entrepreneur Anna Vorosheva accuses Moscow of murder after spending 100 days in the Olenivka detention centre
Missile strike kills female commander who 'boasted of how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians' and whose troops fired on civilians in Donbas as she becomes Russia's first senior woman officer to die
A Russian female commander who boasted about how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians and whose troops fired on civilians in the Donbas region has been killed in a missile strike. Lieutenant Colonel Olga 'Kursa' Kachura, 52, was killed instantly after a Ukrainian missile hit her car as she was driving in the city of Horlivka, in the Donetsk region of Ukraine.
Russia To America: Keep It Cool And We'll Talk Prisoner Exchange, If Not Brittney Griner Stays In The Penal Colony
The Kremlin said Friday that it is now open to talking about a possible prisoner exchange involving Brittney Griner, although Russian diplomats are warning - scolding might be a better word - that Washington had better keep a lid on...or else. Following Griner's conviction and draconian sentencing to 9 years...
China-Taiwan news – live: Top Taiwan official found dead as China accused of attack simulation
A top Taiwanese defence ministry official was found dead on Saturday as the self-governing territory accused China of carrying out a “simulated attack” with the country’s warships and planes conducting missions in the Taiwan Strait.Ou Yang Li-hsing, the deputy head of the Taiwan defence ministry’s research and development unit, died from a heart attack on Saturday in his hotel room, reported state media.The room had no signs of ‘intrusion’ and his family had a history of heart disease, said the official Central News Agency.Meanwhile, the defence ministry tweeted on Saturday that multiple Chinese craft conducted missions in the Taiwan...
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates vow to deliver a 'significant increase' in oil output if the world faces a winter supply crunch
OPEC leaders Saudi Arabia and the UAE agreed to "significantly increase" oil output if needed. The countries pledged to pump more oil specifically if the world faces a supply crunch this winter. Saudi Arabia, the UAE and other OPEC countries possess as much as 2.7 million bpd of spare capacity.
Daily Beast
Republicans Quash $35 Insulin Cap During Senate Vote-a-Rama
In the heat of the Senate’s overnight vote-a-rama, where members propose amendments to reconciliation bills, members couldn’t agree on capping prices on the life-saving insulin. The Senate voted 57-43 to cap insulin prices at $35 on the private marketplace—a simple majority, but still three votes shy of the 60 needed to pass the amendment. The Inflation Reduction Act introduced a cap for both Medicare and private insurance recipients, but the Senate parliamentarian ruled that part of the measure violated Senate rules. That gave Republicans an opportunity to stymie the private insurance proposal, though they left the Medicare element intact. “Republicans have just gone on the record in favor of expensive insulin,” Sen. Ron Wyden (D-OR) told The Washington Post. “After years of tough talk about taking on insulin makers, Republicans have once against wilted in the face of heat from Big Pharma.”
Daily Beast
The Absurd Reason a Lawmaker Gave for Breaking Stock Rules
When Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-NY) came before congressional investigators earlier this year to explain why he hadn’t disclosed hundreds of stock trades in a timely manner, the Long Island congressman currently running for governor had quite the explanation. Suozzi actually told investigators he was too busy to deal with...
Kim Jong-Un Said To Offer 100,000 'Volunteers' To Vladimir Putin To Fight Ukraine
Kim Jong-un has offered 100,000 North Korean "volunteer" troops to support Russia's invasion of Ukraine, according to the state media. What Happened: Russian defense pundit Igor Korotchenko on state-controlled Channel One Russia said, "there are reports that 100,000 North Korean volunteers are prepared to come and take part in the conflict," the New York Post reported.
Daily Beast
‘Putin’s Chef’ Is Personally Touring Russian Prisons for Wagner Recruits to Fight in Ukraine, Reports Say
A sanctioned Russian businessman and close Putin ally linked to the notorious Wagner Group has reportedly been personally touring Russian prisons and recruiting inmates to join the fight in Ukraine. That’s according to new reporting out Saturday by the independent outlet Mediazona, which interviewed two inmates held in different facilities...
Daily Beast
Scientists Fear We’re Not Ready for Nightmare New COVID Variant
A wave of COVID infections caused by the BA.5 subvariant has crested. All over the world, daily new cases, hospitalizations and deaths are going down. But the SARS-CoV-2 virus is almost certainly here to stay. Another wave is all but inevitable as new variants and subvariants mutate, compete for dominance and find new transmission pathways.
U.S. Stock Futures Higher After Friday's Jobs Report
U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade on Monday following Friday’s better-than-expected jobs report. Investors are awaiting earnings results from Tyson Foods, Inc. TSN, Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. TTWO, American International Group, Inc. AIG and BioNTech SE BNTX. Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 72...
Daily Beast
Undocumented Workers Feed Us. However You Feel About Immigration, They Deserve Health Care.
Here’s the question I’m wrestling with: Should my home state of California give subsidized health-care coverage to undocumented immigrants?. No need to weigh in. The question is moot. California will soon become the first state to offer universal access to health coverage. The historic change was part of...
Daily Beast
Schools Spent Millions on Faulty COVID Scanners
In August 2020, with COVID-19 outbreaks proliferating and back to school plans shifting, U.S. tech vendors popped up, promising a solution. They were selling thermal imaging cameras and scanners that they said could screen large groups of students for virus-related fevers in real time. The catch: they didn’t work.
