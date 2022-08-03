Bodies of 10-year-old boy, father found after going missing in Potomac River in Maryland

Read on ktxs.com
'Mom, there's a bear in the living room:' NH family shares scary encounter with bear
CONWAY, N.H. (WGME) — A New Hampshire family met an unexpected visitor in their house on Monday. Arlee Giannini was home with her son when he told her there was a bear in their living room. "I'm about ready to fall asleep. Jaeden comes flying in my room and...
Oregon officials face scrutiny after audit of state's education agency, watchdog reports
BALTIMORE (TND) — Oregon state officials are being scrutinized after an audit on the state's education agency. CEO and founder of OpentheBooks.com, Adam Andrzejewski, joined The National Desk Friday to discuss the "Waste of the Week." This audit found Oregon Gov. Kate Brown, lawmakers and the board of education...
Nevada could get big windfall from lawsuit against online travel companies
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada could be looking at a billion-dollar payday, according to two Las Vegas communications executives. Sig Rogich, president of The Rogich Communications Group, and Mark Fierro, President of Fierro Communications, are suing several well-known travel companies, including Expedia, TripAdvisor and Priceline. The lawsuit claims those...
Wylie Little League struggles against Texas East in Regional Semifinal
Wylie Little League will have its backs against the wall Monday in a win-or-go-home matchup after falling, 19-0, against Texas East Sunday afternoon. Pitching struggled early for Wylie after giving up a home run on the first at-bat for Texas East. Easton Tuley pitched 3.0 innings, allowing eight earned runs and walking four batters.
