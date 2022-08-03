Minnesota should keep their water. California will be ok. all those celebrities and rich people can stop watering their lawns. and they can live without their pools, remember it's for the greater good.
If it was possible to get water from Minnesota, California would just waste it like they do the water they have. California is overbuilt, they do not conserve, runoff flows to the ocean and they do nothing to capture it, the rich will always have pools the size of water parks and lush landscaping. They talk about mandatory rationing but don’t follow through or give tiny fines or hand slaps. Why should other states give them anything, especially since they arrogantly threaten. They do nothing for any other states.
SoCal is one of the most liberal places on the planet. Telling us all to use less, all the while consuming as much as they can. Hypocrisy at its finest!
