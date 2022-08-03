Utilizing a cutting-edge composting system to build soil health and fertility naturally will be the focus of a Land Stewardship Project (LSP) field day Friday, Aug. 26, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Dale and Carmene Pangrac and Kim and Andy Olson dairy farm near Lewiston (19300 Trestle Drive). This field day will offer information for both conventional and organic farmers, and a noon lunch will be available (free-will donations requested). Registration starts at 9:30 am. For more information and to RSVP by Tuesday, Aug. 23, register online at https://bit.ly/3OZESHz or contact LSP’s Shona Snater at ssnater@landstewardshipproject.org.

LEWISTON, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO