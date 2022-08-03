Read on www.winonapost.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
winonapost.com
WAPS hires new admins at WMS, WSHS, Jefferson
This summer, Winona Area Public Schools (WAPS) hired a number of new administrators. This included a director of learning and teaching, several principals and several assistant principals. The positions were open following resignations last school year. Most recently, School Board members approved at their August 4 meeting the hiring of...
winonapost.com
Local COVID update
Local COVID cases were stable to declining in recent weeks. In Winona County, confirmed COVID cases were steady for the second week in a row. There were 89 new cases the week of July 30, the latest available data, compared to 92 the week before. There were no new deaths or hospitalizations, according to the state health department. The CDC COVID activity level was medium as of August 5.
winonapost.com
Lewiston dairy hosts composting field day Aug. 26
Utilizing a cutting-edge composting system to build soil health and fertility naturally will be the focus of a Land Stewardship Project (LSP) field day Friday, Aug. 26, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Dale and Carmene Pangrac and Kim and Andy Olson dairy farm near Lewiston (19300 Trestle Drive). This field day will offer information for both conventional and organic farmers, and a noon lunch will be available (free-will donations requested). Registration starts at 9:30 am. For more information and to RSVP by Tuesday, Aug. 23, register online at https://bit.ly/3OZESHz or contact LSP’s Shona Snater at ssnater@landstewardshipproject.org.
winonapost.com
Winners of the 2022 Faust Sonnet Contest announced
The winners of the 2022 Maria W. Faust Sonnet Contest were announced at a hybrid in-person/Zoom event held at the Winona Arts Center on July 30, 2022. From as far away as Malaysia, 15 of the 28 winners read their sonnets live over Zoom, three read in person, and the remaining sonnets were read by Great River Shakespeare Festival company members Doug Scholz-Carlson, Melissa Maxwell, and Emma Buckman. The video of the celebration can be viewed at sonnetcontest.org/events.
Comments / 0