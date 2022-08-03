ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tracey Folly

Woman horrifies friends and family when she marries the twin brother of her late fiancé

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. My friend was engaged to a young man who had a twin brother. Unfortunately, my friend's fiancé passed away in an accident before the wedding. My friend and her deceased fiancé's twin began spending time together, and they fell in love. Eventually, they married each other, much to the chagrin of both their friends and families.
Tracey Folly

Woman raises grandchildren after son and daughter die days apart

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a woman who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I worked with a woman who was raising her two grandchildren, a boy and a girl. There are many grandparents raising their grandchildren, and there are many reasons grandparents step in and take over the parenting duties for their own children.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cults#Maternity#The Cult#Birthday Parties
dailyphew.com

This Couple Sees A Homeless Dog Waiting Outside Their Door And They Let Him In, Now He’s The Happy New Member Of Their Family

A worried corgi was pacing back and forth in front of his door as Lauren Alondra’s boyfriend approached his house. The small dog appeared frightened and perplexed, and he was peering through the door as if he were trying to enter the home. The man immediately dialed her girlfriend from the car to let her know what was going on, and Lauren instructed him to open the door to check whether the dog entered. Fortunately, the dog did.
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gossip
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
Slate

Help! I Have to Stop My Sister From Making Us Her Kids’ Guardian in Her Will.

Dear Prudence is Slate’s advice column. Submit questions here. (It’s anonymous!) My sister and her husband are updating their will and have asked my husband and I to care for their two sons if they die unexpectedly. On paper, we’d be happy to take on this role—we are parents of three kids ourselves, we’re close with my nephews, and have similar parenting approaches and values. Lurking under this is money. We’re raising our three kids (one of whom was an unexpected twin) on a frugal budget. I’m a teacher, and my husband has complications from early 2020 COVID that limit him to part-time work at best. I have a second job and am attempting to find a better paying career, but at this point, my health insurance is essential. We worry a lot about money, especially our medical debt.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy