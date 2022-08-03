Read on www.charlotteparent.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Best Museums to Visit in CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
5 Day Trips You Can Take From CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
5 Fun Kids Activities in Charlotte That Will Keep Them EntertainedCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
The Best Places in Charlotte to Take PicturesCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
5 Great Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSurfside Beach, SC
Related
Husband and his family forces woman to be a stay-at-home mother
All mothers aren’t the same and can have different parenting styles. Some mothers might prefer working while others like staying at home. However, some mothers might think one parenting style is better than the other and criticize other mothers.
Woman horrifies friends and family when she marries the twin brother of her late fiancé
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. My friend was engaged to a young man who had a twin brother. Unfortunately, my friend's fiancé passed away in an accident before the wedding. My friend and her deceased fiancé's twin began spending time together, and they fell in love. Eventually, they married each other, much to the chagrin of both their friends and families.
Woman raises grandchildren after son and daughter die days apart
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a woman who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I worked with a woman who was raising her two grandchildren, a boy and a girl. There are many grandparents raising their grandchildren, and there are many reasons grandparents step in and take over the parenting duties for their own children.
Working Wife Outraged After Husband Sends Her Angry Texts Complaining About Watching His Own Kids
The Mumsnet community is criticizing an overwhelmed dad after he fired off a series of dramatic texts to his wife to complain about watching their children while she was at work. The baffled woman thinks her husband is being selfish but doesn't know how to fix the problem. In her...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mum Forced To Change Daughter’s Name Entirely Because No One Can Pronounce it
A mum has shared her plans to change her baby daughter's unusual name to something more simple after growing frustrated at people struggling to pronounce it. Posting anonymously about her baby name woes, the mum revealed that she had originally decided to name her child Aerin, explaining that she had always wanted a "very unique name" for her little girl.
I regret my daughter’s name, it’s trashy and embarrassing when I say it out loud but my husband doesn’t see the issue
A MUM fears she has made a terrible decision naming her daughter - and even worries it sounds "skanky". She took to Mumsnet to get advice and reassurance over her choice from fellow parents. The mother posted: "I regret the name we chose for our daughter and I don't know...
My husband had a crush on my friend until my coworker lied and said my friend was married with 5 kids
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I met a man at work, and I found him attractive. However, I wasn't sure if he felt the same way about me. I thought perhaps he did. Then again, I thought he might have a crush on my best friend who worked at the same company.
Mom Who Kicked Out Family After Finding House in 'Complete State' Praised
"Women's work should not be treated like free labor. I am fed up with people acting like women owe them free labor," said one commenter.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Woman humiliated when she learns why the landlord always stares at her through the window
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend married a man who was popular with the ladies. She knew about his past, of course, but she didn't realize how his past would come back to haunt her until she found out why his landlord kept looking at her through the window.
dailyphew.com
This Couple Sees A Homeless Dog Waiting Outside Their Door And They Let Him In, Now He’s The Happy New Member Of Their Family
A worried corgi was pacing back and forth in front of his door as Lauren Alondra’s boyfriend approached his house. The small dog appeared frightened and perplexed, and he was peering through the door as if he were trying to enter the home. The man immediately dialed her girlfriend from the car to let her know what was going on, and Lauren instructed him to open the door to check whether the dog entered. Fortunately, the dog did.
PETS・
Mom Makes 18-Year-Old Daughter Sign Lease to Live in Family Home, Sparking Debate
It can be difficult for some to walk that line between supporting one's children and giving them all of the tools that they need in order to be successful. And there's no clear-cut answer: different people respond to different types of encouragement and different situations in different ways. Article continues...
Chrissy Teigen Announces Rainbow Pregnancy With Baby Bump Photos
Chrissy Teigen and husband John Legend are adding to their family, as Teigen took to Instagram to announce the news that they are expecting. On Wednesday, the former Lip Sync Battle co-host posted a few snaps of her growing baby belly along with her sentiments regarding her newest pregnancy journey.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Woman accidentally finds out daughter is non-binary and changing their pronouns from school teacher
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My boyfriend’s daughter came out as non-binary last year, wanting to change their pronouns to they/them instead of she/her.
Parents enraged when school bully cuts off their daughter’s hair during class
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. When I was a kid, especially in elementary school, I was bullied constantly.
Family Members Banned From Newborn for Finding Fault With Mom
No two parents are exactly alike, and as a result, every family has its own unique parenting style. While some families are able to agree to disagree on parenting choices respectfully, others find themselves butting heads constantly.
Harper's Bazaar
Chrissy Teigen Shares a Selfie in Sheer Gucci Underwear to Announce She's Pregnant
The model announced the happy news on Instagram yesterday, sharing two mirror selfies of herself wearing a black T-shirt and sheer Gucci underwear, which generously revealed her growing baby bump. In the caption, Teigen opened up about her experience undergoing IVF treatments. "The last few years have been a blur...
Slate
Help! I Have to Stop My Sister From Making Us Her Kids’ Guardian in Her Will.
Dear Prudence is Slate’s advice column. Submit questions here. (It’s anonymous!) My sister and her husband are updating their will and have asked my husband and I to care for their two sons if they die unexpectedly. On paper, we’d be happy to take on this role—we are parents of three kids ourselves, we’re close with my nephews, and have similar parenting approaches and values. Lurking under this is money. We’re raising our three kids (one of whom was an unexpected twin) on a frugal budget. I’m a teacher, and my husband has complications from early 2020 COVID that limit him to part-time work at best. I have a second job and am attempting to find a better paying career, but at this point, my health insurance is essential. We worry a lot about money, especially our medical debt.
Teen forced to wear clothes made from burlap sacks after mother burns his only outfit in the oven
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Raising four children in the Azores was difficult for my grandparents. They had no money and could provide little in the way of food, clothing, and shelter.
A moment that changed me: my family moved into a shelter – and I yearned for my childhood home
My single mother struggled with the cost of bringing up three children, and we lost our house. Today, I still dream of it
Husband Dragged for Prioritizing Sport Over 'Lonely' Wife and Young Kids
"He's living like a single, childless man," said one Mumsnet user.
Comments / 0