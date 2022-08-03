Roman Kemp Says He 'Contemplated Suicide' In Depression Battle

Read on www.tyla.com
Pregnant Mum Given Just 24 Hours To Live Determined To Fight To Give Birth
A pregnant mum who was given the devastating news that she had just 24 hours to live is fighting to give birth. Carrie Dodds, 40, from Blackpool, was diagnosed with Myeloid Leukaemia on June 26, and she has already lived 'against all odds' for another month. She is currently 25...
Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’
A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
Woman born with one arm and very short legs after mum's failed abortion wants to live life to the fullest
A 25-year-old woman with severe disabilities has revealed how she refuses to be held back and wants to 'live life to the fullest'. Charlie Rousseau, from Quebec in Canada, revealed how she learnt the reason for her disabilities when her mother told her that she had tried to have an abortion and claimed it went wrong.
Bindi Irwin posts emotional message announcing the death of a 'beautiful family member': 'Rest in peace angel'
Bindi Irwin shared some sad news with fans on Thursday, revealing a beloved 'family member' had died. The 24-year-old Wildlife Warrior revealed the family's 38-year-old echidna had died, with Bindi sharing a gallery of pictures of the animal. 'Saying goodbye to our beautiful family member of 38 years,' Bindi's emotional...
Woman Stunned After Spotting Herself In Random Photo Of Husband Years Before They Met
A woman was left in shock after she spotted herself in a photo of her husband, years before they had even met. Ailiz Melina Zambrano Pinargote, 26, from Ecuador, had been looking through childhood photos when she spotted the picture, taken 15 years ago. In the background of the snap,...
Leona Lewis Announces Birth Of Baby Girl
Leona Lewis has announced the birth of her first baby with husband Dennis Jauch. The singer shared the news on Instagram in the early hours of Wednesday morning (3 August), more than a week after her daughter was born on 22 July. It comes after rumours about her pregnancy first...
Mum Forced To Change Daughter’s Name Entirely Because No One Can Pronounce it
A mum has shared her plans to change her baby daughter's unusual name to something more simple after growing frustrated at people struggling to pronounce it. Posting anonymously about her baby name woes, the mum revealed that she had originally decided to name her child Aerin, explaining that she had always wanted a "very unique name" for her little girl.
Doctor Explains Rare C-Section Birth
A doctor has explained the work that goes into performing an 'en caul birth' - one of the most rare, yet miraculous forms of child-birth. The en caul birth, also known as a 'veiled birth', only occurs less than one in every 80,000 births, and many delivery doctors can go their entire careers without witnessing it.
Mum May Give Archie Battersbee Mouth-To-Mouth When He's Taken Off Life Support
Archie Battersbee’s mother might consider giving her son mouth-to-mouth if he’s denied oxygen when taken off life support. The 12-year-old has been in a coma since he was found unconscious at his home in Southend, Essex, on April 7. Since the incident, the boy has been kept alive...
Archie Battersbee's Family Denied Appeal To Stop Life Support Being Switched Off
Archie Battersbee's family have been delivered the heartbreaking news that his life support will be switched off despite their last-minute appeal. Doctors at the Royal London hospital said he was brain steam dead and a High Court judge ruled that switching off the support was in his best interests. However, Archie's mum wanted to give him more time.
Love Island Fans Think Luca Has Been Snubbed From Gemma's Social Media
Love Island fans think that those running Gemma Owen's social media accounts have 'snubbed' Luca Bish following the result of Monday (1 August) evening's final. Following the result, the Instagram accounts of Ekin-Su, Indiyah and Tasha shared adorable photos of their couples, along with a cute caption. But over on...
Prince William And Kate Post Tribute To Meghan Markle On Her Birthday
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have marked Meghan Markle's 41st birthday by sharing a post on their social media accounts. Meghan turned 41 today and will likely be celebrating with husband Prince Harry and their two children, Archie, three and Lilibet, who turned one in June. Both Harry and...
Archie Battersbee's Mum Says Hospital 'Went Back On Their Word' With Hospice Move
The mother of Archie Battersbee has said the hospital caring for her son 'went back on their word' regarding hospice care for her son. On Wednesday (3 August), the 12-year-old's family were delivered the heartbreaking news that his life support will be switched off despite their last-minute appeal. Doctors at...
Mum 'Terrified' As Daughter's Eye Glow In Photo Turns Out To Be Cancer
A mum has shared the ‘nightmare’ she was living when she discovered that her daughter’s eye ‘glow’ turned out to be cancer. Pippa Branch, who lives in Essex with her husband Glenn and their six-year-old daughter Amber, noticed her daughter had a ‘squint’ in her left eye.
Ex-Mormon Shares Secrets Of Her Past Life
A woman has shared the secrets from her time living as a Mormon for 25 years and the discovery she made which prompted her to leave. Watch below. Lexi McDonald, who posts on social media as Exmo Lex, grew up surrounded by Mormons. The strict environment was ‘mentally exhausting’ for...
Snoop Dogg Talks Corona, Self-Care and the Kitchen Hack He Taught Martha Stewart
Some advertisements just stick with you. The Geico Caveman commercials. The Education Connection jingle. Snoop Dogg on a beach drinking Corona. Since 2020, the Mexican beer brand and legendary rapper have been enticing us with “the Fine Life” through a series of commercials featuring a housecout-clad Snoop strolling along a shoreline or relaxing in a beach chair with a bottle of Corona in hand. As many YouTube comments show, it’s a commercial viewers don’t seem to mind sitting through, due in large part to the iconic rapper’s laidback swagger.
Vicky Pattison Opens Up On Heartbreaking Reason She Hasn't Had Children Yet
Vicky Pattison has revealed the reason why she has decided not to start a family yet. Watch below. The 34-year-old reality television star was a guest on Tuesday edition of This Morning to promote her upcoming documentary, Vicky Pattison: My Dad, Alcohol and Me. Speaking with hosts Rochelle Humes and...
“I didn't want to bring her with me, but what was I supposed to do?” Wife heartbroken after overhearing husband's words
Is it right to exclude one’s wife from family vacations?. Vacations are great opportunities for family members to bond and create memories. Also, those who go on family vacations tend to be more return relaxed and happier.
Stranger Things' Noah Schnapp admits he slid into Ekin-Su's DMs
Love Island's Ekin-Su is one of the most talked about breakout stars of this summer, and she has a well-known admirer. Namely, Stranger Things' star Noah Schnapp, who admitted that he sent a direct message to the reality TV star - and she replied. Watch below:. The American actor made...
Love Island reunion branded 'worst in history' as fans complain
Love Island 2022 came to an end last week, with the public crowning Davide and Ekin-Su as the rightful winners of the dating series - prompting fans to believe ‘God is real’ with the good news. But now, viewers are somewhat disappointed after watching the Love Island reunion...
