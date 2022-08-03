Read on www.winonapost.com
Related
winonapost.com
Look at primary ballot carefully
Be careful when voting. The sample ballot printed in the July 25 Winona Daily News lists candidates in a different order than the actual ballot. (We voted early.) If you study, fill out and take the sample with you to the poll to use as your guide, read the names; don't go by the position of your selections on the sample ballot, which is somewhat instinctive to do when following a form.
winonapost.com
Local COVID update
Local COVID cases were stable to declining in recent weeks. In Winona County, confirmed COVID cases were steady for the second week in a row. There were 89 new cases the week of July 30, the latest available data, compared to 92 the week before. There were no new deaths or hospitalizations, according to the state health department. The CDC COVID activity level was medium as of August 5.
winonapost.com
WAPS hires new admins at WMS, WSHS, Jefferson
This summer, Winona Area Public Schools (WAPS) hired a number of new administrators. This included a director of learning and teaching, several principals and several assistant principals. The positions were open following resignations last school year. Most recently, School Board members approved at their August 4 meeting the hiring of...
winonapost.com
Winners of the 2022 Faust Sonnet Contest announced
The winners of the 2022 Maria W. Faust Sonnet Contest were announced at a hybrid in-person/Zoom event held at the Winona Arts Center on July 30, 2022. From as far away as Malaysia, 15 of the 28 winners read their sonnets live over Zoom, three read in person, and the remaining sonnets were read by Great River Shakespeare Festival company members Doug Scholz-Carlson, Melissa Maxwell, and Emma Buckman. The video of the celebration can be viewed at sonnetcontest.org/events.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
winonapost.com
Winona Elks raise $2,000 for food shelf
Jen Breitlow (far left) and Sandra Burke (center right) of Winona Volunteer Services accept a donation from Elk members Russell Ratturde (center left) and Arne Jackson, exalted ruler (far right). The Winona Food Shelf received 936 pounds of chicken along with 240 pounds of apples and 215 pounds of oranges on behalf of the Spotlight Grant made available through the Elks National Foundation in the amount of $2,000. Winona Elks Lodge 327 was excited to be awarded the grant and make the donation of food yesterday.
winonapost.com
Second Amtrak train could be around the corner
Some local leaders are continuing to voice their support for a second daily train on the Amtrak route from the Twin Cities to Chicago, Ill. Advocates say the train could help support tourism and reduce wait times at the tracks. Great River Rail Commission members recently took a train on...
Comments / 0