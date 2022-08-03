ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homeless

CBS News

Growing homelessness among baby boomers

A growing number of baby boomers are experiencing homelessness amid rising rents and inflation. The number of homeless people over 55 is expected to swell to 225,000 nationwide by 2026, according to one study. Jonathan Vigliotti takes a look.
DELCO.Today

Housing Program HOPE Receives More Than $550K in Grants

State Sen. Tim Kearney at a check grant presentation to HOPE. The Foundation for Delaware County announced that the Housing Opportunities Program for Equity (HOPE) has received two grants to help it continue to respond to the COVID-19 crisis and to determine the barriers still in place preventing safe and equitable housing in Delaware County.
Jake Wells

Families would receive thousands per year with new stimulus program

cash in hand fanned outPhoto by Alexander Mils (Unsplash) If you're struggling financially right now in California, here's some good news for you. U.S. Senators Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines recently announced the Family Security Act 2.0. This is an updated version of Romney’s original Family Security Act. Romney, the creator of this proposal, says the goal of this act is to create a new national commitment to American families.
The Guardian

When ‘having it good’ leaves you with nothing: life as a renter on the poverty line

It’s never been more obvious that those in the business of exploiting our need for shelter have no shame. Everyone’s wellbeing is affected by their living environment, but as an autistic person with a few psychosocial disabilities thrown in, I’m more sensitive than most. My current home has given me more stability than I’ve ever had – more than two years without an extended period of total breakdown.
