Read on www.wnypapers.com
Related
HUD Unveils Wealth Building Initiative For Low-Income Families
HUD's Bridging the Wealth Gap initiative, which will allocate $113 million in funds to help low-income families increase their earned income and improve financial stability. The post HUD Unveils Wealth Building Initiative For Low-Income Families appeared first on NewsOne.
Growing homelessness among baby boomers
A growing number of baby boomers are experiencing homelessness amid rising rents and inflation. The number of homeless people over 55 is expected to swell to 225,000 nationwide by 2026, according to one study. Jonathan Vigliotti takes a look.
Can You Collect Social Security and Be Eligible for Food Stamps?
More than 70 million Americans collect Social Security, Supplemental Security Income (SSI), or both, according to the Social Security Administration (SSA). The vast majority are people age 65 and...
Housing Program HOPE Receives More Than $550K in Grants
State Sen. Tim Kearney at a check grant presentation to HOPE. The Foundation for Delaware County announced that the Housing Opportunities Program for Equity (HOPE) has received two grants to help it continue to respond to the COVID-19 crisis and to determine the barriers still in place preventing safe and equitable housing in Delaware County.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hundreds of thousands of Americans to get up to $1,734 energy bill credits next month from $567million pot
SIDE effects of the pandemic are still being felt by thousands of families who haven't been able to catch up on their utility bills. To help, New York has announced a $567million pot that will be used to help low-income residents pay off their utility bills. More than 327,000 low-income...
Families would receive thousands per year with new stimulus program
cash in hand fanned outPhoto by Alexander Mils (Unsplash) If you're struggling financially right now in California, here's some good news for you. U.S. Senators Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines recently announced the Family Security Act 2.0. This is an updated version of Romney’s original Family Security Act. Romney, the creator of this proposal, says the goal of this act is to create a new national commitment to American families.
SNAP Benefits: How Is Eligibility Determined?
The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, previously known as the Food Stamp Program, provides food-purchasing assistance to eligible families. Most families who meet the program's income...
U.S. Treasury to allow COVID funds for state, local affordable housing loans
WASHINGTON, July 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury said on Wednesday it will allow state, local and tribal governments more flexibility to use COVID-19 rescue funds to boost the supply of affordable housing, including permission to issue direct long-term project loans.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Study: Minimum wage workers can't afford rent in 91 percent of US
The National Low Income Housing Coalition (NLIHC) recently published its annual report that showed the disparity between a minimum wage worker’s income and how much it costs to rent a one or two-bedroom home throughout the United States.
When ‘having it good’ leaves you with nothing: life as a renter on the poverty line
It’s never been more obvious that those in the business of exploiting our need for shelter have no shame. Everyone’s wellbeing is affected by their living environment, but as an autistic person with a few psychosocial disabilities thrown in, I’m more sensitive than most. My current home has given me more stability than I’ve ever had – more than two years without an extended period of total breakdown.
Comments / 0