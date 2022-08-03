Niagara University Food Marketing Center of Excellence presents 2022 Innovation Summit: 'Built to Thrive'

Read on www.wnypapers.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fun in the Sun at Papi Grande’s Beach BarJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Summer Cuisine and Then Some at Taste of Orchard ParkJ.M. LesinskiOrchard Park, NY
This Man Paid Off the Mortgage for the Family of Someone Killed in the Buffalo ShootingKennardo G. JamesBuffalo, NY
Josh Allen Has Been Named as The Scariest Player for 2022PamKazBuffalo, NY
Dramatic rise of gun violence amid teens and young adults – Treasure Coast resources to help before tragedy strikesEllen ContrerasVero Beach, FL
UB grad students providing nutrition counseling at Jefferson Ave. Tops
Project is response to community members’ desire for more health and nutrition resources at store that was site of May 14 shooting. On a recent Thursday morning, retired Buffalo City Court Judge David Edmunds stopped by the Jefferson Avenue Tops Friendly Markets on Buffalo’s east side to get a few items. In addition to his oatmeal raisin cookies, he picked up some nutrition tips courtesy of three University at Buffalo graduate students posted at the entrance next to the produce section.
Lewiston Art Festival brings top artists, family-friendly events to Center Street
Lewiston’s reputation as a thriving arts community and cultural epicenter is due in no small part to the annual Lewiston Art Festival, sponsored by Lewiston Council on the Arts. Now in its 56th year, the festival has been named “Top Cultural Destination” by First Sunday Magazine; a “Summer Festival Showcase Event” by Bi-National Niagara Tourism Alliance; US News, "10 Perfect Places to Plan a Trip"; and Buffalo Spree Magazine, "Hot 5/An Opinionated to-do list.”
DiMino Lewiston Tops awards local students
DiMino Lewiston Tops held its annual scholarship dinner June 14 at the Niagara Falls Country Club. Pictured, front row from left: Rachel Parnella, Liberty Rosky, Mary Rose Casero (vice president), Makenna Barrientos, Frederick Caso III, Alex Padilla II and Emma Sand; and back row, from left: Anthony DiMino (president), Rhys Mandaville, Matthew Notte, Jack Kellick, Jason Boslet, James Piva, Emma Pozak, Sophia Violante, Joshua Long and John Larkin. (Submitted photo)
'Preservation Day!' at Buffalo Niagara Heritage Village
Free family event presented in partnership with Preservation Buffalo Niagara, Amherst Historic Preservation Commission. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, Buffalo Niagara Heritage Village (BNHV) will host the second annual “Preservation Day!” This free event is presented in partnership with Preservation Buffalo Niagara and the Town of Amherst Historic Preservation Commission, and is sponsored by a Certified Local Government grant from the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation, and Historic Preservation.
New exhibit featuring historic Olcott Beach now at Niagara History Center
The Niagara History Center announces the opening of a new temporary exhibit, “Olcott Beach, NY: A Once Vibrant Lakeside Resort.” Researched and assembled by History Center curatorial intern Joshua Poole, it is housed in the main building at 215 Niagara St., Lockport. A press release noted, “Poole, a...
Good times on the calendar in Youngstown
As summer 2022 slowly drifts by, there’s a couple of good events to check out over coming days in Youngstown. Leading off is the third annual Village Music Fest, taking place from noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, on the grounds of Veterans Park on Third Street. Presented...
Niagara Amusement Park: KiddieLand, Western Town join park rides
Niagara Amusement Park & Splash World unveiled its newly added attractions of Western Town and KiddieLand to the media on July 28 amid cloudy skies but a sunny optimism for the park’s continued growth. “We’re very proud to have open what we do,” Director of Operations Gary Fawks said....
Niagara Gospel Mission starts program to help homeless veterans
Niagara Gospel Mission, at 1317 Portage Road in Niagara Falls, has added a veteran-specific program to include a veteran-only, eight-bed emergency dorm, a support group with local veterans, and assistance in connecting with Veteran Affairs. “Service members face dangers and unbearable living conditions overseas for our freedoms. It’s a shame...
Rapids Bowling Center sponsors fundraiser for Help and Hope for Homeless
The Rapids Bowling Center in Niagara Falls will sponsor a "no-tap” bowling event for the charity Help and Hope for Homeless on Saturday, Aug 20, at 9524 Niagara Falls Blvd. Rapids is donating 100% of the proceeds to the charity. The cost to bowl is $10 person, and includes three games of bowling plus shoes. Bumpers will be provided for children to use when they bowl. There are two shifts to bowl. The first will start at 9:30 a.m. and the second one starts at 12:30 p.m.
Strawberry Fest benefits Youngstown Free Library
The Youngstown Free Library was presented a $1,905 check on Tuesday for its 2022 “Browsing Bins.” This project was the recipient of the free will donation held at the June 25 Strawberry Festival on the grounds of St. John’s Episcopal Church in Youngstown. Pictured, from left, are...
Paddles Up sets records in 2022, honors past participant
After retirement from his career as an electrical engineer, Gregory Madejski discovered a new passion as a boat builder. For 26 years, he built kayaks and canoes, some from kits and some not, from cedar plywood and from cedar strips. He also paddled those boats in Paddles Up at Beaver Island State Park and elsewhere.
'The Ghost' is revealed at Gallo art show
Patti Thomas wanted to remain anonymous. It’s hard nowadays, what with exhibiting her artwork in a museum in one of the country’s largest cities. Thomas, who started creating canvas paintings under the pseudonym “The Ghost” more than a year ago, had no intention of stepping into the spotlight created for her at Lewiston’s Gallo Coal Fire Kitchen on July 29. But her secret was out and Michael Hibbard, the Center Street restaurant’s owner, was entirely convincing.
Donate blood
The Grand Island Knights of Columbus is holding a blood drive for the American Red Cross. Organizers said, “Help pump up the blood supply to prevent a shortage. Donors of all blood types are needed ASAP!. “In thanks for coming to give with the Red Cross Aug. 1-31, get...
Niagara County Legislature declares 'Lloyd Day' in honor of Lloyd the Pittie from Niagara SPCA
The Niagara County Legislature declared Wednesday, Aug. 3, as “Lloyd Day” in honor of Lloyd the Pittie, a dog that came to the Niagara SPCA as a stray last month and has become a bit of a local celebrity. Lloyd is 12 years old and is believed to...
Niagara County Legislature allocates funds for Purple Heart Monument
The Niagara County Legislature voted Tuesday to allocate up to $100,000 for the construction of a new Purple Heart monument on the grounds of the Niagara County Courthouse in Lockport. The vote endorsed the recommendations of an ad hoc committee that was formed earlier this year to come up with a design and a location to honor Niagara County’s Purple Heart recipients.
On Coast Guard birthday, Higgins remembers Buffalo native & WWII POW Lt. Thomas James Eugene Crotty
Building at Coast Guard Sector Buffalo recently named in Crotty’s honor. As the U.S. Coast Guard celebrates its 232nd birthday, Congressman Brian Higgins is paying tribute to Lt. Thomas James “Jimmy” Eugene Crotty. The U.S. Coast Guard Sector Buffalo Command Building was recently renamed to honor Crotty.
Niagara County DMH email account compromised
Statement from Niagara County Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services:. “The Niagara County Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services Department (the Department of Mental Health) learned that it experienced a single business email compromise of one of its employee’s email accounts between May 4-5, 2022. Upon further internal investigation, the county discovered in June 2022, that this incident could have involved certain types of protected health information (‘PHI’). While we have no indication that there has been any unlawful use or disclosure of PHI or personally identifiable information (‘PII’), out of an abundance of caution, the Department of Mental Health is providing this public notice for the benefit of anyone who may have received services from the office recently.
Obituary: Viola A. (nee Dockstader) Liddell
Viola A. (nee Dockstader) Liddell of Grand Island passed away on July 29, 2022. The beloved wife of the late Richard M. Liddell, she is the loving mother of Heather (Rodney) Haynes; cherished grandmother of Owen, Aidan and Gavin Haynes; and daughter of the late Garfield and Malerne Dockstader. The sister of the late Neil, John and Gerald Dockstader, Shirley Longboat, Amy Hallmets and Danny Staats, she is also survived by several nieces, nephews and cherished friends.
