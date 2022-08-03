Hammer challenges “groupthink” in his bid for Public Service Commissioner seat

Read on www.times-online.com
Times-Online
Forum will feature an overview of Statewide Housing Needs Assessment
BISMARCK, ND – North Dakota Housing Finance Agency (NDHFA) will host an overview of the 2020-2025 Statewide Housing Needs Assessment this fall at a Statewide Housing Forum. “The Assessment will provide an overview of North Dakota’s current housing conditions and important trends that impact the state’s housing dynamics,” said Dave Flohr, NDHFA executive director. The state agency is charged with providing North Dakotans with affordable housing.
Times-Online
NDHSCA announces 2022 Scheels Scholarships
The North Dakota High School Coaches Association Executive Committee have selected the recipients of the 2022 NDHSCA Scheels Scholarships. Each recipient will receive a $750.00 scholarship from the NDHSCA and Scheels. This scholarship is available to graduating High School Seniors whose parents are members of the NDHSCA. The 2022 recipients are:
Times-Online
NDHSCA honors Hassler, Loerch and Pederson with Awards of Merit
The North Dakota High School Coaches Association honored the following individuals with the Award of Merit on Thursday, July 28th at the Mandan Baymont Convention Center.
