Dana White takes a shot at boxing while boasting about Contender Series: “If you are a degenerate gambler, you are out of your mind not to watch”

A former WWE star has announced his in-ring retirement and his intention to devote all of his time to commentary work. The majority of fans know Matthew Rehwoldt as former WWE star Aiden English, and he made the announcement this evening that he will no longer be accepting bookings for wrestling matches. This year has taught him that he is most at ease on the microphone, and he is no longer of the belief that wrestling is for him.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO