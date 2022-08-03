Local chef competing for national title in New Orleans

Pearl River's Kalawsia Burt signed with Fort Scott Community College in Kansas on Aug. 3. As a senior, Burt averaged a double double with 15.2 points, 10.6 rebounds and 5.6 steals per game. She finished her Pearl River career with 1,376 points as a four-year player. "Today means a lot to me to know that I have a great support system behind me," Burt said. "My hard work paid off from freshman year to this very moment. Today proved any goals you set, can be accomplished. I'm excited to further my education and strive towards my career at Fort Scott Community College."

PEARL RIVER, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO